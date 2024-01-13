Bench Racing | San Francisco Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related:
Bench Racing
San Francisco
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12068
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1740th
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

SFBENCH

A little more than 30 minutes until qualifying starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
|
ky_savage
Profile picture for user ky_savage
Posts
2405
Joined
12/4/2008
Location
Kentucky, KY US
Fantasy
2392nd
ky_savage 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Almost fell asleep on the gate.

3
ohh_454
Profile picture for user ohh_454
Posts
98
Joined
6/24/2023
Location
Nuevo, CA US
Fantasy
122nd
ohh_454 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Top 3 baby

1
mx_phreek
Profile picture for user mx_phreek
Posts
1963
Joined
10/7/2009
Location
Manchester GB
Fantasy
241st
mx_phreek 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

What time is the first televised practice starting? 

The Shop

See All »
Richy
Profile picture for user Richy
Posts
2469
Joined
7/18/2020
Location
UK GB
Richy 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

*Prado video shows his family*

Hubbard "It's a big deal for the whole family, we've seen this with the Lawrences" 🤦😂

10
1
Andrew314
Profile picture for user Andrew314
Posts
91
Joined
9/29/2023
Location
Montrose, CO US
Andrew314 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Richy wrote:
*Prado video shows his family* Hubbard "It's a big deal for the whole family, we've seen this with the Lawrences" 🤦😂

*Prado video shows his family*

Hubbard "It's a big deal for the whole family, we've seen this with the Lawrences" 🤦😂

They aren't allowed to talk about anyone without mentioning the Lawrence's. 

18
2
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1450
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
Fantasy
1335th
mgifracing 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Checking in from a super frigid Kansas

3
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
4748
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

What time does Friese race?

4
10
visser62
Profile picture for user visser62
Posts
2165
Joined
5/2/2013
Location
Seattle, WA US
visser62 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Richy wrote:
*Prado video shows his family* Hubbard "It's a big deal for the whole family, we've seen this with the Lawrences" 🤦😂

*Prado video shows his family*

Hubbard "It's a big deal for the whole family, we've seen this with the Lawrences" 🤦😂

Andrew314 wrote:
They aren't allowed to talk about anyone without mentioning the Lawrence's. 

They aren't allowed to talk about anyone without mentioning the Lawrence's. 

"We're here in San Francisco, a city founded by human beings. The Lawrence brothers are also human beings."

25
1
tek14
Profile picture for user tek14
Posts
4507
Joined
1/26/2014
Location
Vantaa FI
tek14 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

We finally have racedaylive running but no bikes at track... 

vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
915
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
Fantasy
2858th
vdrsnk04 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Man I want that Dunlop shirt Glover had on!

D.K.O.N.
Profile picture for user D.K.O.N.
Posts
622
Joined
4/30/2021
Location
San Diego, CA US
Fantasy
1550th
D.K.O.N. 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
tek14 wrote:
We finally have racedaylive running but no bikes at track... 

We finally have racedaylive running but no bikes at track... 

They postponed practice until 1 local time

1
MX752
Profile picture for user MX752
Posts
51
Joined
5/25/2010
Location
MA US
MX752 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
mx_phreek wrote:
What time is the first televised practice starting? 

What time is the first televised practice starting? 

1:00 PM local time from what I’ve gathered

1
vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
915
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
Fantasy
2858th
vdrsnk04 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Brayton is always so solid on camera. Would like more of him in the broadcast. Maybe swap Will with him.

18

Pit Row

See All »
lumpy790
Profile picture for user lumpy790
Posts
8958
Joined
9/18/2007
Location
York, SC US
lumpy790 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

A shot of the track showed it still covered and not a fan in the stands …… or the live show was showing old tape

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
48092
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
2211th
-MAVERICK- 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
tek14 wrote:
We finally have racedaylive running but no bikes at track... 

We finally have racedaylive running but no bikes at track... 

D.K.O.N. wrote:
They postponed practice until 1 local time

They postponed practice until 1 local time

Cancelled practice. Straight to qualifying. 

4
valveless
Profile picture for user valveless
Posts
164
Joined
7/26/2013
Location
Island Grove, FL US
Fantasy
2380th
valveless 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
mx_phreek wrote:
What time is the first televised practice starting? 

What time is the first televised practice starting? 

4:15 PM Eastern time (30 minutes from now) on peacock.

1
jonesaustin
Profile picture for user jonesaustin
Posts
2315
Joined
7/6/2009
Location
Austin, TX US
jonesaustin 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

so there is or is not going to be a practice? seeing differing opinions above.

Richy
Profile picture for user Richy
Posts
2469
Joined
7/18/2020
Location
UK GB
Richy 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Are they shuffling the order of qualifying seasions or still the same, 250B first?

Shred
Profile picture for user Shred
Posts
733
Joined
10/21/2021
Location
Brighton, CO US
Fantasy
239th
Shred 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Okay…bored with no riding yet so….

Adult haircut vs a spoiled 9 year old haircut from Great Clips.  Such a small difference…. yet such a huge difference.  No idea why JT sticks with his haircut so stubbornly.  It looks so bad for his age.  Just a minor shift and he is at JB style and it would look so much better.

IMG 0650

6
14
4 hours ago
Shred wrote:
Okay…bored with no riding yet so…. Adult haircut vs a spoiled 9 year old haircut from Great Clips.  Such a small difference…. yet such a huge...

Okay…bored with no riding yet so….

Adult haircut vs a spoiled 9 year old haircut from Great Clips.  Such a small difference…. yet such a huge difference.  No idea why JT sticks with his haircut so stubbornly.  It looks so bad for his age.  Just a minor shift and he is at JB style and it would look so much better.

IMG 0650

image-20240113135733-1

FeetUp
Profile picture for user FeetUp
Posts
426
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
Santa Maria, CA US
FeetUp 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Afternoon ladies…. Let’s Go Racing

 

BTW… the wife says JB needs to unbutton the top button (his shirt). Whistling

4
2
D.K.O.N.
Profile picture for user D.K.O.N.
Posts
622
Joined
4/30/2021
Location
San Diego, CA US
Fantasy
1550th
D.K.O.N. 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
tek14 wrote:
We finally have racedaylive running but no bikes at track... 

We finally have racedaylive running but no bikes at track... 

D.K.O.N. wrote:
They postponed practice until 1 local time

They postponed practice until 1 local time

-MAVERICK- wrote:
Cancelled practice. Straight to qualifying. 

Cancelled practice. Straight to qualifying. 

That's what I meant. Lol. Words are hard. 

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12068
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1740th
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 B is on track.

1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | San Francisco Supercross Timed Qualifying