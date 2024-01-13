Bench Racing | San Francisco Supercross Timed Qualifying

Adult haircut vs a spoiled 9 year old haircut from Great Clips. Such a small difference…. yet such a huge difference. No idea why JT sticks with his haircut so stubbornly. It looks so bad for his age. Just a minor shift and he is at JB style and it would look so much better.
Okay…bored with no riding yet so….
Okay…bored with no riding yet so….
Almost fell asleep on the gate.
Man this track looks sticky soft.
Top 3 baby
What time is the first televised practice starting?
In!
SOGGY HOLEY!!
*Prado video shows his family*
Hubbard "It's a big deal for the whole family, we've seen this with the Lawrences" 🤦😂
Good! lord, that track is a mess
They aren't allowed to talk about anyone without mentioning the Lawrence's.
Checking in from a super frigid Kansas
What time does Friese race?
I see that photo of Maximus at the top and I still think it's Tickle in 2011
"We're here in San Francisco, a city founded by human beings. The Lawrence brothers are also human beings."
We finally have racedaylive running but no bikes at track...
Man I want that Dunlop shirt Glover had on!
They postponed practice until 1 local time
1:00 PM local time from what I’ve gathered
Brayton is always so solid on camera. Would like more of him in the broadcast. Maybe swap Will with him.
A shot of the track showed it still covered and not a fan in the stands …… or the live show was showing old tape
Cancelled practice. Straight to qualifying.
4:15 PM Eastern time (30 minutes from now) on peacock.
damn, RDL would be so much better if it was just JT and JB10 in my opinion.. hubbard just aint it man..
so there is or is not going to be a practice? seeing differing opinions above.
Are they shuffling the order of qualifying seasions or still the same, 250B first?
Prado getting the roll offs ready
Afternoon ladies…. Let’s Go Racing
BTW… the wife says JB needs to unbutton the top button (his shirt).
That's what I meant. Lol. Words are hard.
250 B is on track.
