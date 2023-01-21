Bench Racing - San Diego Timed Qualifying

Related:
Bench Racing
San Diego
Supercross 2023
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10723
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

sandiegobench

 A little over an hour until free practice starts!

Race Links

Vital MX Content Hub

1
|
AJ565
Profile picture for user AJ565
Posts
1881
Joined
3/12/2012
Location
San Antonio, TX US
AJ565 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

First one into the first turn pile up. 

The Shop

See All »
JustMX
Profile picture for user JustMX
Posts
4057
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
TN US
JustMX 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

went around the outside of the big pile up looking like I am out for a casual trail ride.

1
Farmer J
Profile picture for user Farmer J
Posts
44
Joined
11/26/2022
Location
Steelville, MO US
Farmer J 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

RMZ

Farmer J wrote:

Waited and took you out a lap down.

JJO741 wrote:

He shouldn’t have taken money off your plate. 

Now I'm in a calorie deficit because all I have is edibles.  

3
1
Richy
Profile picture for user Richy
Posts
1305
Joined
7/18/2020
Location
UK GB
Richy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Standard dumbass time check from me, hour and a half until the qualifying broadcast kicks in?

Enjoy the racing gentlemen, gonna be a good one 👍

2
FahQ
Profile picture for user FahQ
Posts
554
Joined
7/5/2015
Location
NJ US
FahQ 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I got like 39th on the holeshot, yeah no for sure can’t thank my sponsors….

8
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
9163
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I gotta admit...I may be more excited this week than A1.  If Webb comes to play...it could be a barn burner.  He may not have the raw speed of Eli or Chase but they better bring their A-game 

5
3
rubenkroon23 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Anyone else having trouble opening the supermotocross.tv site? It keeps saying 'checking your browser'

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39060
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
rubenkroon23 wrote:

Anyone else having trouble opening the supermotocross.tv site? It keeps saying 'checking your browser'

I had that problem. Updated the browser and it's working fine now. 

rubenkroon23 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
rubenkroon23 wrote:

Anyone else having trouble opening the supermotocross.tv site? It keeps saying 'checking your browser'

-MAVERICK- wrote:

I had that problem. Updated the browser and it's working fine now. 

I'll try that, Thanks

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10723
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 C Free Practice

250cfp 0

 

Herb Eaversmells 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

What’s up with Harriman (97)???  Is he hurt???  Thought he was faster then his times show.

Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
619
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fox88 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250c free practice just finishing.. lap times around a minute. 

Pit Row

See All »
SPODEBOY
Profile picture for user SPODEBOY
Posts
646
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Apple Valley, CA US
SPODEBOY 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Interested to see how HD38 does in futures. 

4
Madkiwi
Profile picture for user Madkiwi
Posts
4
Joined
8/20/2018
Location
Auckland NZ
Madkiwi 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Is raceday live working for you guys? 
Mine says 1 hour and 12 minutes away...

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39060
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
SPODEBOY wrote:

Interested to see how HD38 does in futures. 

No Futures race today.

Futures Races

Anaheim 2
Arlington
Glendale
East Rutherford
Salt Lake City

2
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39060
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Madkiwi wrote:

Is raceday live working for you guys? 
Mine says 1 hour and 12 minutes away...

Laughing That's when it starts.

2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10723
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 0

 

150ripper
Profile picture for user 150ripper
Posts
515
Joined
12/30/2018
Location
Beverly Hills, CA US
150ripper 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Madkiwi wrote:

Is raceday live working for you guys? 
Mine says 1 hour and 12 minutes away...

Free practice is not broadcast.

William
Profile picture for user William
Posts
16
Joined
4/23/2017
Location
Jackson, GA US
William 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
FahQ wrote:

I got like 39th on the holeshot, yeah no for sure can’t thank my sponsors….

Nobody can thank their sponors,..They just can't do it.

5
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10723
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

250afp 0.png?VersionId=OBeTw8TeAJURAjNj

 

Post a reply to: Bench Racing - San Diego Timed Qualifying