Related: Bench Racing San Diego Supercross 2023

RMZ

First one into the first turn pile up.

podium?? He shouldn't have taken money off your plate.

Fouled plug coming in dungey style way back😎

Let's go!

Now I'm in a calorie deficit because all I have is edibles. Standard dumbass time check from me, hour and a half until the qualifying broadcast kicks in? Enjoy the racing gentlemen, gonna be a good one 👍

I got like 39th on the holeshot, yeah no for sure can't thank my sponsors….

I gotta admit...I may be more excited this week than A1. If Webb comes to play...it could be a barn burner. He may not have the raw speed of Eli or Chase but they better bring their A-game Anyone else having trouble opening the supermotocross.tv site? It keeps saying 'checking your browser'

I had that problem. Updated the browser and it's working fine now.

I'll try that, Thanks 250 C Free Practice

What's up with Harriman (97)??? Is he hurt??? Thought he was faster then his times show.

250c free practice just finishing.. lap times around a minute. Interested to see how HD38 does in futures.

Is raceday live working for you guys? Mine says 1 hour and 12 minutes away...

No Futures race today.

Futures Races
Anaheim 2
Arlington
Glendale
East Rutherford
Salt Lake City That's when it starts.

250 B Free Practice

Free practice is not broadcast. ready for a good day of some racing!!!

Stilez Robertson 53.300

No practice for R. Wageman???? Bike ??? Transponder problem??? Hampshire 53.097

Nobody can thank their sponors,..They just can't do it. 250 A Free Practice
Post a reply to: Bench Racing - San Diego Timed Qualifying