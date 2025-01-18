Bench Racing | San Diego Supercross Timed Qualifying

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13318
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2
sdbench1

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

Village Idiot
Profile picture for user Village Idiot
Posts
1589
Joined
5/19/2023
Location
MXoN - a term used by newbs, goobs and rubes, PW US
Village Idiot 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Holeshot!

I'd like to thank my team for setting up my awesome '73 Husky CR450. The Girling shocks and factory Ceriani forks smoothed everything out so my Barum tires on those Akront rims could really hook up and the put all that power from the drooling Bing carb to the ground.

I'd also like to thank my dentist in advance for replacing all my fillings that vibrated loose down the start straight.

👍

 

19
3

benw127
Profile picture for user benw127
Posts
17
Joined
6/7/2016
Location
Scottsdale, AZ US
benw127 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

We will trust the process and be back next week!

7
1
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
10041
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
La Crosse, WI US
aeffertz 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Can someone remind me why they’re no longer at Petco? Losing a baseball stadium to a smaller football stadium kinda sucks. 

8
bradmx421
Profile picture for user bradmx421
Posts
1653
Joined
1/9/2010
Location
Riverside, CA US
Fantasy
376th
bradmx421 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Track looks great, hoping for some great racing!!!! Let's Gooooo!!!!

1
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
4616
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
aeffertz wrote:

Can someone remind me why they’re no longer at Petco? Losing a baseball stadium to a smaller football stadium kinda sucks. 

I think the pit situation was not ideal at Petco.

2
TheMilkman
Profile picture for user TheMilkman
Posts
294
Joined
7/6/2022
Location
Plano, TX US
TheMilkman 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
aeffertz wrote:

Can someone remind me why they’re no longer at Petco? Losing a baseball stadium to a smaller football stadium kinda sucks. 

Teams hated the location of the pits. Likely cheaper at Snap Dragon as well. I was bummed they switched because my wife and I were planning on going to SD last year and staying in Gas Lamp for a great weekend trip. 

1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
209
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
aeffertz wrote:

Can someone remind me why they’re no longer at Petco? Losing a baseball stadium to a smaller football stadium kinda sucks. 

So the fastest C guys are turning about 1 minute lap times, so the top guys will be doing 48-50 second lap times?

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13318
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 C Free Practice

IMG 9907
FeetUp
Profile picture for user FeetUp
Posts
475
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
Santa Maria, CA US
FeetUp 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

‘Morning Ladies….. Let’s Go Racing

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13318
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

IMG 9908 0

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
209
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The Live Timing web page is not reloading itself for me?  I'm having to reload the page to get the next session.  Anybody else experiencing this?

1
Dan-The-Man
Profile picture for user Dan-The-Man
Posts
1163
Joined
7/27/2015
Location
CA US
Fantasy
404th
Dan-The-Man 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Cole Davies is impressive. The kid is super smooth. I think he's easily a championship contender next year.

2
Village Idiot
Profile picture for user Village Idiot
Posts
1589
Joined
5/19/2023
Location
MXoN - a term used by newbs, goobs and rubes, PW US
Village Idiot 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

The Live Timing web page is not reloading itself for me?  I'm having to reload the page to get the next session.  Anybody else experiencing this?

No issues here.

Village Idiot
Profile picture for user Village Idiot
Posts
1589
Joined
5/19/2023
Location
MXoN - a term used by newbs, goobs and rubes, PW US
Village Idiot 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

The Live Timing web page is not reloading itself for me?  I'm having to reload the page to get the next session.  Anybody else experiencing this?

bradmx421 wrote:

I'm not having issues....

https://www.supercrosslive.com/

Reese95w wrote:

I'm using this one,

https://live.supercrosslive.com/

 

Using the same one as you with no issues.

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13318
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

IMG 9910 0.jpeg?VersionId=Oea3qFivywCxH
1

