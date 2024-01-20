Bench Racing | San Diego Supercross Timed Qualifying

GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

sandiegobench1

30 minutes until free practice!

matze
matze 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Got friese-crossed in the start shit

5
OleTex2
OleTex2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Good enough for a mudder! Lol

Reese95w
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

HOLEsho....................Sad

2
1
Magoofan
Magoofan 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Things I can't wait for tonight.  

Vince hole-shotting in the rain/slog

The mud covering up those gawd-awful pink/purple Star racing bikes. 

Watching the Huntah line.

image-20240119225654-1

19
17
colintrax
colintrax 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Team Solitaire. 

Team Solitaire. 

420645504 18096202945379600 5901806002918600732 n.jpg?VersionId=G4NV7a9Ul5G9ChCkjYa420718363 18096202981379600 8638342184218622041 n420553136 18096202990379600 4830674993841754958 n420542071 18096202999379600 1481117148871416298 n.jpg?VersionId=5cdtsF3Cg1yCzlSEygganV0qWrU

Hadn't noticed this heartbeat hot sauce before.

https://www.heartbeathotsauce.com/

Any opinions on this stuff? I did use the last of my BBQ sauce the other day and need to go grocery shopping

3
MXWebmaster
MXWebmaster 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Magoofan wrote:
Things I can't wait for tonight.   Vince hole-shotting in the rain/slog The mud covering up those gawd-awful pink/purple Star racing bikes.  Watching the Huntah line.

Things I can't wait for tonight.  

Vince hole-shotting in the rain/slog

The mud covering up those gawd-awful pink/purple Star racing bikes. 

Watching the Huntah line.

image-20240119225654-1

Lmao! "...the Huntah line."

5
4
Fox88
Fox88 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Live timing is going, 250c on track,  brap

-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
colintrax wrote:
Hadn't noticed this heartbeat hot sauce before. https://www.heartbeathotsauce.com/ Any opinions on this stuff? I did use the last of my BBQ sauce the other day and...

Hadn't noticed this heartbeat hot sauce before.

https://www.heartbeathotsauce.com/

Any opinions on this stuff? I did use the last of my BBQ sauce the other day and need to go grocery shopping

Heartbeat Hot Sauce joined the team last year.

I've never tried it, but they support the sport, so I think it's worth a try. 

6
mgifracing
mgifracing 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
colintrax wrote:
Hadn't noticed this heartbeat hot sauce before. https://www.heartbeathotsauce.com/ Any opinions on this stuff? I did use the last of my BBQ sauce the other day and...

Hadn't noticed this heartbeat hot sauce before.

https://www.heartbeathotsauce.com/

Any opinions on this stuff? I did use the last of my BBQ sauce the other day and need to go grocery shopping

I like it, Scooped some up at a booth at a NASCAR race i went medium and it's as good as anything else

2
GD2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 C Free Practice

250bfp 9

-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Group B Free Practice on track.

Hawkins 55:133

Kawboy14!
Kawboy14! 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

It’s saying 100% chance rain from 12-3….joy!

1
1

toroP
toroP 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Laninovich is so impressive

GD2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 10

1
Reese95w
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kawboy14! wrote:
It’s saying 100% chance rain from 12-3….joy!

It’s saying 100% chance rain from 12-3….joy!

Well it will slow down the lap times which seems to be needed based on the 250 Group B guys in the low 50's now.

TriRacer27
TriRacer27 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Billy Laninovich is starting to show some real speed. He's only ridden the 250 a handful of times. His practice bike is a 450 and he didn't get to ride his race bike this week as it was getting re-built after SF. Raw talent coming through to beat some very solid pros in the B practice. 

Tumic
Tumic 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
TriRacer27 wrote:
Billy Laninovich is starting to show some real speed. He's only ridden the 250 a handful of times. His practice bike is a 450 and he...

Billy Laninovich is starting to show some real speed. He's only ridden the 250 a handful of times. His practice bike is a 450 and he didn't get to ride his race bike this week as it was getting re-built after SF. Raw talent coming through to beat some very solid pros in the B practice. 

The most ”impressive” thing is his love for the sport.

I always love when ex pro’s come back and race for the love of it, not the money. 
 

Same as Rossi when he raced moto gp in to his 40’s or Alonso in F1 now. Those guys do it for the passion, not money or records.

6
1
inthebadboycorner 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
TriRacer27 wrote:
Billy Laninovich is starting to show some real speed. He's only ridden the 250 a handful of times. His practice bike is a 450 and he...

Billy Laninovich is starting to show some real speed. He's only ridden the 250 a handful of times. His practice bike is a 450 and he didn't get to ride his race bike this week as it was getting re-built after SF. Raw talent coming through to beat some very solid pros in the B practice. 

So much damage to so many Privateer bikes after last week's mudder, you have to feel for them.

3
1
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

DiFrancesco not far behind.

0.058 difference. 

