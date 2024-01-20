Bench Racing | San Diego Supercross Timed Qualifying

Billy Laninovich is starting to show some real speed. He's only ridden the 250 a handful of times. His practice bike is a 450 and he didn't get to ride his race bike this week as it was getting re-built after SF. Raw talent coming through to beat some very solid pros in the B practice.
Billy Laninovich is starting to show some real speed. He's only ridden the 250 a handful of times. His practice bike is a 450 and he didn't get to ride his race bike this week as it was getting re-built after SF. Raw talent coming through to beat some very solid pros in the B practice.
The most ”impressive” thing is his love for the sport.
I always love when ex pro’s come back and race for the love of it, not the money.
Same as Rossi when he raced moto gp in to his 40’s or Alonso in F1 now. Those guys do it for the passion, not money or records.
So much damage to so many Privateer bikes after last week's mudder, you have to feel for them.
Holeshot.
P2 !
Team Solitaire.
Podium!?
Got friese-crossed in the start shit
Good enough for a mudder! Lol
HOLEsho.....................
Things I can't wait for tonight.
Vince hole-shotting in the rain/slog
The mud covering up those gawd-awful pink/purple Star racing bikes.
Watching the Huntah line.
Love that solitare bike!
Hadn't noticed this heartbeat hot sauce before.
https://www.heartbeathotsauce.com/
Any opinions on this stuff? I did use the last of my BBQ sauce the other day and need to go grocery shopping
Lmao! "...the Huntah line."
Live timing is going, 250c on track, brap
Heartbeat Hot Sauce joined the team last year.
I've never tried it, but they support the sport, so I think it's worth a try.
I like it, Scooped some up at a booth at a NASCAR race i went medium and it's as good as anything else
250 C Free Practice
Group B Free Practice on track.
Hawkins 55:133
Hawkins 53.788
It’s saying 100% chance rain from 12-3….joy!
Hawkins 52.408
Laninovich is so impressive
250 B Free Practice
Well it will slow down the lap times which seems to be needed based on the 250 Group B guys in the low 50's now.
RJ 52.906
RJ 51.554
RJ 50.762
Shimoda 50.607
DiFrancesco not far behind.
0.058 difference.
