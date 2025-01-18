Bench Racing | San Diego Supercross Night Show

Diffie, and RC? Looks like I'm watching with no sound this week.
Why in the blue hell do they not put Weege and Stewart in the booth full-time. I can deal with RC. I honestly don't find him too bad. He comes off enthusiastic, and I respect his opinions and insights even if he doesn't always express them eloquently. But Diffie? I'll pass on him every time. Heck, just put RC in the booth by himself, it would be much better.
podium??!!
Second across?!
last step
holeshot last week, not even podium this week. I'm washed up
The Shop
Participation trophy
Last chance qualifier for me 😒
My parents are going to kill me that I missed the podium....
Mornin’ fellas.
Top 10
10:30 am Tomorrow. Any tips on who won the race tonight? 😀
I'm here..... but I'm also at work.... we'll see how many patient and nursing complaints I get for watching at desk but it's slow at the moment so worth a shot.....
Ugh no James
RC: The bike looks comfortable with him.
🤨
“Rub some dirt on it, I’m watchin the race!”
First of the losers, welcome to the club!
Can’t decide if hearing the background noise louder than them is actually…better?
Did Ricky just say that last week Sexton was comfortable on the KTM and the KTM was comfortable with him?
Dang dude just crushed it last weekend then broke some fingers today. Poor Joe
Pit Row
Whoops have to be a killer for Jo.
Maybe an unpopular opinion, but it's mine.
-Steve
Hate not hearing the bikes
Smith is making that triumph look pretty good.
Damn Will ain't stopping this heat 😂
wtf Shimoder is riding
a lot of racing left
Why are the bikes muted
Weird, sound is normal on my broadcast. Can barely hear PA and bikes sound like usual.
At least put the other hand guard on the bike so it doesn’t look stupid😂
There was a nasty echo to the audio when it first started, but I refreshed Peacock and it went away.
250 Heat 1
