Bench Racing | San Diego Supercross Night Show

GD2
GD2
About 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Mavetism
Mavetism 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

holeshot last week, not even podium this week. I'm washed up

1
1

devotid
devotid 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

My parents are going to kill me that I missed the podium....

2
1
EvelMX11
EvelMX11 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Top 10

1
1911
1911 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Sully wrote:

Mornin’ fellas. 

10:30 am Tomorrow. Any tips on who won the race tonight? 😀

1
truck
truck 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I'm here..... but I'm also at work.... we'll see how many patient and nursing complaints I get for watching at desk but it's slow at the moment so worth a shot.....

2
Sully
Sully 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
truck wrote:
I'm here..... but I'm also at work.... we'll see how many patient and nursing complaints I get for watching at desk but it's slow at the...

I'm here..... but I'm also at work.... we'll see how many patient and nursing complaints I get for watching at desk but it's slow at the moment so worth a shot.....

“Rub some dirt on it, I’m watchin the race!”

3
Braz
Braz 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Can’t decide if hearing the background noise louder than them is actually…better? 

1
Gworm
Gworm 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Did Ricky just say that last week Sexton was comfortable on the KTM and the KTM was comfortable with him?

5
1
mtbkris2
mtbkris2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Dang dude just crushed it last weekend then broke some fingers today. Poor Joe

Sully
Sully 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Whoops have to be a killer for Jo. 

1
moto814
moto814 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Diffie, and RC?  Looks like I'm watching with no sound this week.

Why in the blue hell do they not put Weege and Stewart in the booth full-time.  I can deal with RC.  I honestly don't find him too bad.  He comes off enthusiastic, and I respect his opinions and insights even if he doesn't always express them eloquently.  But Diffie?  I'll pass on him every time.  Heck, just put RC in the booth by himself, it would be much better.

Maybe an unpopular opinion, but it's mine.

 

-Steve

8
7
nobhead
nobhead 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Hate not hearing the bikes

1
Mavetism
Mavetism 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Damn Will ain't stopping this heat 😂

truck
truck 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Weird, sound is normal on my broadcast. Can barely hear PA and bikes sound like usual.

1
Marty1028
Marty1028 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

At least put the other hand guard on the bike so it doesn’t look stupid😂

1
Sully
Sully 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

There was a nasty echo to the audio when it first started, but I refreshed Peacock and it went away. 

GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 Heat 1

250h1 21

