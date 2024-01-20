Bench Racing | San Diego Supercross Night Show

Related:
Bench Racing
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
San Diego
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12114
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1824th
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

sandiegobench 1

About 45 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
4970
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

image-20240120164647-1

13
19

The Shop

See All »
Omar_J
Profile picture for user Omar_J
Posts
33
Joined
6/24/2022
Location
Murrieta , CA US
Omar_J 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
711stretch wrote:
top ten??

top ten??

1- Jett 
2- Sexton 
3- Eli
4- Kenny 
5- Anderson 

8
loftyair
Profile picture for user loftyair
Posts
2736
Joined
7/3/2009
Location
riverside, CA US
loftyair 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Track only looks 2-wide!?

sumdood
Profile picture for user sumdood
Posts
5251
Joined
3/11/2013
Location
San Clemente, CA US
Fantasy
892nd
sumdood 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Right over the start3A17125C-8926-439B-B7D7-89560034BF28.jpeg?VersionId=VFzA

15
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3207
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
1009th
Press516 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

IMG 6806.jpeg?VersionId=uWdYLsWI8ex0qOyfe.JzaNj6HyIDXS They’re working hard, but only about half the track is going to get cleaned up.

5
1
sumdood
Profile picture for user sumdood
Posts
5251
Joined
3/11/2013
Location
San Clemente, CA US
Fantasy
892nd
sumdood 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Track looks pretty good ! 

6
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3734
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Magoofan wrote:

image-20240120164647-1

Never gets old.👍

3
6
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3207
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
1009th
Press516 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
sumdood wrote:
Track looks pretty good ! 

Track looks pretty good ! 

4 of the 6 rhythm sections haven’t been touched yet.

It’s going to be fine though…. Definitely slick in some areas.

elsinore
Profile picture for user elsinore
Posts
1086
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Columbus, GA US
elsinore 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Damn, should have gone with the roll offs!

1
LouisianaMotocross 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
sumdood wrote:
Track looks pretty good ! 

Track looks pretty good ! 

Press516 wrote:
4 of the 6 rhythm sections haven’t been touched yet. It’s going to be fine though…. Definitely slick in some areas.

4 of the 6 rhythm sections haven’t been touched yet.

It’s going to be fine though…. Definitely slick in some areas.

I’d be willing to bet good money they don’t let them ride on track during opening ceremonies and that they touch them all. 

1
MXWebmaster
Profile picture for user MXWebmaster
Posts
718
Joined
6/19/2017
Location
South Central, TX US
MXWebmaster 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Is it still raining there currently? 

 

Bill_Carroll
Profile picture for user Bill_Carroll
Posts
4137
Joined
9/15/2010
Location
Falcon, CO US
Fantasy
1480th
Bill_Carroll 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
sumdood wrote:
Track looks pretty good ! 

Track looks pretty good ! 

Right on. looks like the weather is going to hold off

1
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3207
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
1009th
Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
MXWebmaster wrote:
Is it still raining there currently?   

Is it still raining there currently? 

 

No…. And the first couple of heats are going to be a bit messy, but it should be good later in the evening.

7

Pit Row

See All »
MXWebmaster
Profile picture for user MXWebmaster
Posts
718
Joined
6/19/2017
Location
South Central, TX US
MXWebmaster 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
MXWebmaster wrote:
Is it still raining there currently?   

Is it still raining there currently? 

 

Press516 wrote:
No…. And the first couple of heats are going to be a bit messy, but it should be good later in the evening.

No…. And the first couple of heats are going to be a bit messy, but it should be good later in the evening.

Thank you Sir! Hoping we get in a good night of racing.

4
scootch
Profile picture for user scootch
Posts
452
Joined
1/24/2017
Location
Fort Worth, TX US
scootch 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I got Kenny in these conditions. Coop will be good too. Eli needs to show everyone he’s in this thing. How’s Jett going to handle his first ultra-rutted, beat-up 450 main event track?

5
1
Robgvx
Profile picture for user Robgvx
Posts
3662
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
GB
Robgvx 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

IMG 0987 0

1
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
4970
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

image-20240120171803-1

15
19
truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
544
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
1154th
truck 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Magoofan wrote:

image-20240120171803-1

I respect your commitment to this!

8
5
smoothwakey
Profile picture for user smoothwakey
Posts
767
Joined
6/27/2011
Location
AU
Fantasy
708th
smoothwakey 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I'm going to drink everytime Magoofan posts about the Lawrence's. Wish me luck

21
1
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
4970
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
smoothwakey wrote:
I'm going to drink everytime Magoofan posts about the Lawrence's. Wish me luck

I'm going to drink everytime Magoofan posts about the Lawrence's. Wish me luck

Me too....

I gotta stop at the ATM for some more cash though...

 

14
3
Bill_Carroll
Profile picture for user Bill_Carroll
Posts
4137
Joined
9/15/2010
Location
Falcon, CO US
Fantasy
1480th
Bill_Carroll 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
smoothwakey wrote:
I'm going to drink everytime Magoofan posts about the Lawrence's. Wish me luck

I'm going to drink everytime Magoofan posts about the Lawrence's. Wish me luck

RIP

12
Bill_Carroll
Profile picture for user Bill_Carroll
Posts
4137
Joined
9/15/2010
Location
Falcon, CO US
Fantasy
1480th
Bill_Carroll 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Village Idiot wrote:
No one feeling good about AP7 in wet/slick conditions?

No one feeling good about AP7 in wet/slick conditions?

Don't know how accurate the radar is but it looks good till after the show

2

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | San Diego Supercross Night Show