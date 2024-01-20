Bench Racing | San Diego Supercross Night Show

Related: Bench Racing Supercross 2024 2024 Monster Energy Supercross San Diego Pagination 1 of 18 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 17 Page 18 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 12114 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 1824th GD2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago About 45 minutes until the broadcast starts! Magoofan 3 hours ago 3 hours ago
Reese95w 3 hours ago 3 hours ago HS
711stretch 3 hours ago 3 hours ago top ten??
wnorton729 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Top 5! sumdood 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Right over the start
Press516 3 hours ago 3 hours ago They're working hard, but only about half the track is going to get cleaned up.
sumdood 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Track looks pretty good !
dylon291 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Braap
1911 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Never gets old.👍
MotoNerd3131 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Hoping for an epic night of battles. Cheers Vital. Press516 3 hours ago 3 hours ago 4 of the 6 rhythm sections haven't been touched yet. It's going to be fine though…. Definitely slick in some areas.
elsinore 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Damn, should have gone with the roll offs!
LouisianaMotocross 2 hours ago 2 hours ago I'd be willing to bet good money they don't let them ride on track during opening ceremonies and that they touch them all.
MXWebmaster 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Is it still raining there currently?
Bill_Carroll 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Right on. looks like the weather is going to hold off Definitely slick in some areas. 4 of the 6 rhythm sections haven’t been touched yet. It’s going to be fine though…. Definitely slick in some areas. I’d be willing to bet good money they don’t let them ride on track during opening ceremonies and that they touch them all. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options MXWebmaster Posts 718 Joined 6/19/2017 Location South Central, TX US MXWebmaster 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Is it still raining there currently? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Bill_Carroll Posts 4137 Joined 9/15/2010 Location Falcon, CO US Fantasy 1480th Bill_Carroll 3 hours ago 3 hours ago sumdood wrote: Track looks pretty good ! Track looks pretty good ! Press516 2 hours ago 2 hours ago No…. And the first couple of heats are going to be a bit messy, but it should be good later in the evening. MXWebmaster 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Thank you Sir! Hoping we get in a good night of racing.
scootch 2 hours ago 2 hours ago I got Kenny in these conditions. Coop will be good too. Eli needs to show everyone he's in this thing. How's Jett going to handle his first ultra-rutted, beat-up 450 main event track? Robgvx 2 hours ago 2 hours ago
Magoofan 2 hours ago 2 hours ago
truck 3 hours ago 3 hours ago I respect your commitment to this!
smoothwakey 2 hours ago 2 hours ago I'm going to drink everytime Magoofan posts about the Lawrence's. Wish me luck Nairb#70 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Are we on schedule?
Magoofan 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Me too.... I gotta stop at the ATM for some more cash though...
Bill_Carroll 2 hours ago 2 hours ago RIP
Village Idiot 2 hours ago 2 hours ago No one feeling good about AP7 in wet/slick conditions? Bill_Carroll 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Don't know how accurate the radar is but it looks good till after the show
Bill_Carroll 2 hours ago 2 hours ago https://www.accuweather.com/en/us/california/weather-radar Post a reply to: Bench Racing | San Diego Supercross Night Show