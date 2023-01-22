Bench Racing - San Diego Night Show

Related: Bench Racing San Diego Supercross 2023 Pagination 1 of 18 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 17 Page 18 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 10733 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 7 hours ago 7 hours ago A little under an hour until the night show starts! Race Links Vital MX Content Hub 1 Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options 711stretch Posts 91 Joined 8/2/2018 Location Carlisle, PA US 711stretch 7 hours ago 7 hours ago podium, again?? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options plowboy Posts 9166 Joined 1/3/2010 Location Norwich, KS US plowboy 7 hours ago 7 hours ago I'm takin' you wide bro. ProKawi24 6 hours ago
Really wish Forkner was out there. Not everyone's favorite but he was definitely a threat to Lawrence. I'll be very interested to see how Mumfy looks on that PC Kawi next month.

USA 6 hours ago
I have a feeling that tonight will deliver

Spudinki45 6 hours ago
Hate to say it but the crowd is looking sparse 😭

-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
Opening ceremony. fullfloater 6 hours ago
Thought they said it was sold out?

captmoto 6 hours ago
It's kind of a wild card tonight. Anybody banged up got an extra week to heal up. Everybody gets a look at their bike in race conditions and gets an extra week to sort it out. I guess we'll see if it makes any kind of difference. -MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
Kenny with Kickstart My Heart entrance song.

plowboy 6 hours ago
We're about to pop fellas.

startbuttonarmpump 6 hours ago
I have arm pump!

flap 6 hours ago
anyone else cant log in to supermotocross.tv? International. Just a big fat error page the past 25 min

Rickyisms 6 hours ago
Can't remember the last time I got to follow the bench race thread with the race. DownSouth 6 hours ago
So they still seem to think this is round 3... 🤔

ProKawi24 6 hours ago
Cool seeing JT down on the floor again.

-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
Time qualifying practice. Drink! -MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
They need to get rid of the Suzuki ghost banner chasing Lopes on screen.

OnTheCrossbar 6 hours ago
Watching right now, all good here. Try going to the main site and logging in, the link I saved when I signed up just sits and acts like its loading...

Rickyisms 6 hours ago
These damn track graphics bro.

caviar&cigarettes338 6 hours ago
Did Lopes ride over here as a amateur ? If not pretty dam impressive how good his sx skills is

Boomslang 6 hours ago
Morning boys....seriously, I planned getting the Holeshot but got hungup in the tunnel by Stankdog...

-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
Thompson in 5th is pretty good.

-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
Red flag.

flap 6 hours ago nope, going through that way has it stuck on a "checking your browser" screen unfortunately. Going to the /intl site bypasses that thing but instead shows a blank white page with "Connection Failed". I had the sign in page open in a different tab before the site crashed, and it lets me click log in, but shows this msg: "An error occured. Please try again". Jikes. Worked fine A1 fwiw.
