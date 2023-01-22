Bench Racing - San Diego Night Show

Related:
Bench Racing
San Diego
Supercross 2023
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10733
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

sandiegobench 0.jpg?VersionId=XTjkbW uU

A little under an hour until the night show starts!

Race Links

Vital MX Content Hub

1
|
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
9166
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

I'm takin' you wide broEvil.

The Shop

See All »
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1453
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

I got that Ferrandis start so I'm mid-pack and need to move my way up. 

2
EvelMX11
Profile picture for user EvelMX11
Posts
60
Joined
11/14/2019
Location
Penn Yan, NY US
EvelMX11 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

generational race tonight

3
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
9166
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
EvelMX11 wrote:

generational race tonight

Did you just call me "old"?

ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1453
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Really wish Forkner was out there. Not everyone's favorite but he was definitely a threat to Lawrence. I'll be very interested to see how Mumfy looks on that PC Kawi next month. 

8
USA
Profile picture for user USA
Posts
1775
Joined
9/4/2016
Location
Richmond, TX US
USA 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

I have a feeling that tonight will deliver

1
Spudinki45
Profile picture for user Spudinki45
Posts
173
Joined
2/16/2019
Location
Chandler, AZ US
Spudinki45 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Hate to say it but the crowd is looking sparse 😭

Screenshot 20230121 194439.jpg?VersionId=IBCuSt

 

2
1
fullfloater 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Spudinki45 wrote:
Hate to say it but the crowd is looking sparse 😭    

Hate to say it but the crowd is looking sparse 😭

Screenshot 20230121 194439.jpg?VersionId=IBCuSt

 

Thought they said it was sold out?

captmoto
Profile picture for user captmoto
Posts
4610
Joined
4/22/2009
Location
Rancho Cucamonga, CA US
captmoto 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

It's kind of a wild card tonight. Anybody banged up got an extra week to heal up. Everybody gets a look at their bike in race conditions and gets an extra week to sort it out. I guess we'll see if it makes any kind of difference. 

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39119
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Kenny with Kickstart My Heart entrance song. Laughing

3
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
9166
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

We're about to pop fellas.

flap
Profile picture for user flap
Posts
206
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Stockholm SE
flap 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

anyone else cant log in to supermotocross.tv? International. Just a big fat error page the past 25 min

Rickyisms
Profile picture for user Rickyisms
Posts
3495
Joined
10/5/2017
Location
FL US
Rickyisms 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Can’t remember the last time I got to follow the bench race thread with the race. 

Pit Row

See All »
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39119
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
flap wrote:

anyone else cant log in to supermotocross.tv? International. Just a big fat error page the past 25 min

Access it through supermotocross.com.

Should work. 

DownSouth
Profile picture for user DownSouth
Posts
9517
Joined
7/5/2008
Location
Tallapoosa, GA US
DownSouth 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

So they still seem to think this is round 3... 🤔 

ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1453
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Cool seeing JT down on the floor again. 

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39119
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

They need to get rid of the Suzuki ghost banner chasing Lopes on screen. 

5
OnTheCrossbar 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
flap wrote:

anyone else cant log in to supermotocross.tv? International. Just a big fat error page the past 25 min

Watching right now, all good here. Try going to the main site and logging in, the link I saved when I signed up just sits and acts like its loading...

1
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5381
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Morning boys....seriously, I planned getting the Holeshot but got hungup in the tunnel by Stankdog...

1
flap
Profile picture for user flap
Posts
206
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Stockholm SE
flap 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
flap wrote:

anyone else cant log in to supermotocross.tv? International. Just a big fat error page the past 25 min

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Access it through supermotocross.com.

Should work. 

nope, going through that way has it stuck on a "checking your browser" screen unfortunately.
Going to the /intl site bypasses that thing but instead shows a blank white page with "Connection Failed".

I had the sign in page open in a different tab before the site crashed, and it lets me click log in, but shows this msg:
"An error occured. Please try again".

Jikes. Worked fine A1 fwiw.

Post a reply to: Bench Racing - San Diego Night Show