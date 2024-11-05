Bench Racing | Salt Lake City Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing Supercross 2024 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Salt Lake City Pagination 1 of 7 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 12729 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 930th GD2 5/11/2024 - 8:50am 5/11/2024 - 8:50am About 30 minutes until free practice starts! Holeshot!
I'm in the pack into turn 1
Podium
I can work with 4th off the gate. Just need to hit my lines and go inside, outside. It'll be interesting to see what transpires in the 450's tonight but I think I'm more interested in the 250 class.
Lot of wood to chop.
fuck i tried to time the gate and im still stuck. Laugh all you want but you fuggers are gonna miss the Rickster when he's gone.
Hell I saw multiple posts last week wanting RALPH back...and this is the crowd that wanted to see him hit by a train, set on fire and eaten by cannibals.
There's no pleasing some folks.
The 450 class is just to see if someone can beat Jett… But this 250 race could be a barn burner…. Levi or RJ, Vialle locking it up and like 8-10 different guys that can win the main.
250 Futures Free Practice
And what I mean by that is... 250 Overflow Free Practice
So, if a cannibal eats Ralph and them throws him up... is that redundant? 250 Overflow Free Practice
From looking at those times...the big boys are gonna be running 45's
No...just a RALPH....I crack me up. Gotcha. Just thought it might be something that sounds like a wannabee rapper who goes by Ralphy-Ralph. Carry on.
I think I figured out the Diffey and Wil pull. The fastest dude in the AMA is Australian, Probably pulls some home vibe to have them on the broadcast. Couldn't hurt.. If we had a guy in GP doing what Jett is doing here... we'd be insufferable.
450 A Free Practice
Seriously, after all these years Will has done this job, you think she's Australian? No telling anymore really lol, She's definitely not from the mid west. Kansas to Texas that is
HOLesho.............
Never Mind 450 B Free Practice
For a long time I also though Will was from Australia. Something about that high screechy voice. Gonna be a real turn of tables.
Oh for sure I'll miss him. But it's all just for fun in the meantime. 