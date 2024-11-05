Bench Racing | Salt Lake City Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related:
Bench Racing
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Salt Lake City
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12729
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
930th
GD2

About 30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
1149
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
Fantasy
4363rd
vdrsnk04 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

I can work with 4th off the gate. Just need to hit my lines and go inside, outside. 

8
1

The Shop

See All »
BobPA
Profile picture for user BobPA
Posts
8031
Joined
10/31/2013
Location
PA US
BobPA 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
vdrsnk04 wrote:

I can work with 4th off the gate. Just need to hit my lines and go inside, outside. 

You put yourself in a real must situation.....

8
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1545
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
Fantasy
393rd
mgifracing 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

It'll be interesting to see what transpires in the 450's tonight but I think I'm more interested in the 250 class.

1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
4109
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
vdrsnk04 wrote:

I can work with 4th off the gate. Just need to hit my lines and go inside, outside. 

BobPA wrote:

You put yourself in a real must situation.....

Lot of wood to chop.

4
matze
Profile picture for user matze
Posts
1202
Joined
3/1/2014
Location
Stuttgart DE
Fantasy
3113th
matze 8 hours ago
8 hours ago Edited Date/Time 8 hours ago
vdrsnk04 wrote:

I can work with 4th off the gate. Just need to hit my lines and go inside, outside. 

fuck i tried to time the gate and im still stuck.

4
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11885
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Laugh all you want but you fuggers are gonna miss the Rickster when he's gone.Laughing

Hell I saw multiple posts last week wanting RALPH back...and this is the crowd that wanted to see him hit by a train, set on fire and eaten by cannibals.

There's no pleasing some folks.Silly

15
4
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3501
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
84th
Press516 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

The 450 class is just to see if someone can beat Jett…

But this 250 race could be a barn burner…. Levi or RJ, Vialle locking it up and like 8-10 different guys that can win the main.

2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12729
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
930th
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

250 Futures Free Practice

Joey Bridges
Profile picture for user Joey Bridges
Posts
3008
Joined
1/19/2022
Location
Kingston, TN US
Joey Bridges 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
vdrsnk04 wrote:

I can work with 4th off the gate. Just need to hit my lines and go inside, outside. 

BobPA wrote:

You put yourself in a real must situation.....

And what I mean by that is...

7
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12729
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
930th
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 Overflow Free Practice

Village Idiot
Profile picture for user Village Idiot
Posts
929
Joined
5/19/2023
Location
MXoN - a term used by newbs, goobs and rubes, PW US
Village Idiot 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
plowboy wrote:
Laugh all you want but you fuggers are gonna miss the Rickster when he's gone. Hell I saw multiple posts last week wanting RALPH back...and this...

Laugh all you want but you fuggers are gonna miss the Rickster when he's gone.Laughing

Hell I saw multiple posts last week wanting RALPH back...and this is the crowd that wanted to see him hit by a train, set on fire and eaten by cannibals.

There's no pleasing some folks.Silly

So, if a cannibal eats Ralph and them throws him up... is that redundant?

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11885
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
GD2 wrote:
250 Overflow Free Practice

250 Overflow Free Practice

From looking at those times...the big boys are gonna be running 45'sWhistling

1
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11885
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
plowboy wrote:
Laugh all you want but you fuggers are gonna miss the Rickster when he's gone. Hell I saw multiple posts last week wanting RALPH back...and this...

Laugh all you want but you fuggers are gonna miss the Rickster when he's gone.Laughing

Hell I saw multiple posts last week wanting RALPH back...and this is the crowd that wanted to see him hit by a train, set on fire and eaten by cannibals.

There's no pleasing some folks.Silly

Village Idiot wrote:

So, if a cannibal eats Ralph and them throws him up... is that redundant?

No...just a RALPH....I crack me up.Woohoo

3
Village Idiot
Profile picture for user Village Idiot
Posts
929
Joined
5/19/2023
Location
MXoN - a term used by newbs, goobs and rubes, PW US
Village Idiot 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
plowboy wrote:
Laugh all you want but you fuggers are gonna miss the Rickster when he's gone. Hell I saw multiple posts last week wanting RALPH back...and this...

Laugh all you want but you fuggers are gonna miss the Rickster when he's gone.Laughing

Hell I saw multiple posts last week wanting RALPH back...and this is the crowd that wanted to see him hit by a train, set on fire and eaten by cannibals.

There's no pleasing some folks.Silly

Village Idiot wrote:

So, if a cannibal eats Ralph and them throws him up... is that redundant?

plowboy wrote:
No...just a RALPH....I crack me up.

No...just a RALPH....I crack me up.Woohoo

Gotcha.

Just thought it might be something that sounds like a wannabee rapper who goes by Ralphy-Ralph.

Carry on.

mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1545
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
Fantasy
393rd
mgifracing 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

I think I figured out the Diffey and Wil pull. The fastest dude in the AMA is Australian, Probably pulls some home vibe to have them on the broadcast.

3
4

Pit Row

See All »
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12729
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
930th
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 East Free Practice

2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12729
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
930th
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 West Free Practice

2
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11885
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:
I think I figured out the Diffey and Wil pull. The fastest dude in the AMA is Australian, Probably pulls some home vibe to have them...

I think I figured out the Diffey and Wil pull. The fastest dude in the AMA is Australian, Probably pulls some home vibe to have them on the broadcast.

Couldn't hurt.Wink. If we had a guy in GP doing what Jett is doing here... we'd be insufferable.

3
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12729
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
930th
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

450 A Free Practice

4
Bearuno
Profile picture for user Bearuno
Posts
4179
Joined
6/28/2014
Location
AU
Bearuno 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:
I think I figured out the Diffey and Wil pull. The fastest dude in the AMA is Australian, Probably pulls some home vibe to have them...

I think I figured out the Diffey and Wil pull. The fastest dude in the AMA is Australian, Probably pulls some home vibe to have them on the broadcast.

Seriously, after all these years Will has done this job, you think she's Australian?

 

5
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1545
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
Fantasy
393rd
mgifracing 7 hours ago
7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago
Bearuno wrote:

Seriously, after all these years Will has done this job, you think she's Australian?

 

No telling anymore really lol, She's definitely not from the mid west. Kansas to Texas that isTongue

1
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12729
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
930th
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
209
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:
I think I figured out the Diffey and Wil pull. The fastest dude in the AMA is Australian, Probably pulls some home vibe to have them...

I think I figured out the Diffey and Wil pull. The fastest dude in the AMA is Australian, Probably pulls some home vibe to have them on the broadcast.

Bearuno wrote:

Seriously, after all these years Will has done this job, you think she's Australian?

 

For a long time I also though Will was from Australia.  Something about that high screechy voice.

3
vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
1149
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
Fantasy
4363rd
vdrsnk04 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
vdrsnk04 wrote:

I can work with 4th off the gate. Just need to hit my lines and go inside, outside. 

BobPA wrote:

You put yourself in a real must situation.....

1911 wrote:

Lot of wood to chop.

Gonna be a real turn of tables.

3
vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
1149
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
Fantasy
4363rd
vdrsnk04 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
plowboy wrote:
Laugh all you want but you fuggers are gonna miss the Rickster when he's gone. Hell I saw multiple posts last week wanting RALPH back...and this...

Laugh all you want but you fuggers are gonna miss the Rickster when he's gone.Laughing

Hell I saw multiple posts last week wanting RALPH back...and this is the crowd that wanted to see him hit by a train, set on fire and eaten by cannibals.

There's no pleasing some folks.Silly

Oh for sure I’ll miss him. But it’s all just for fun in the meantime.

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Salt Lake City Supercross Timed Qualifying