Bench Racing | Salt Lake City Supercross Timed Qualifying

This is gonna be the best day of Sexton's life...and the first time in 20 some years that the whole team is super chilled. It's in the bag already so I'm guessing there will be more focus on catering and keeping the beverages cold for the party later.
Sexton can showboat the whole day and cash his check first thing Monday morning. Congrats to the whole HRC crew.
Let all riders make it thru without injury so to start the doors out with wooped out straights, deep inside ruts, mud,dust,and titties hangin on the fence ,and may the streaming service work flawless with great camera work and dudes in the booth.
250 Futures Free Practice
JMart 50.080
Hunter 50.062
Smith 49.749
Deegannnnnnnnnnn?????
54.3??
250 East Free Practice
Where is Noah Viney? Haven't seen him in Futures yet.
Jett 49.648
RJ 49.233
Lopes 49.100
Pit Row
Jett 48.691
Lopes 48.448
god dang the west coast is looking mad fast relative to the east coast
250 West Free Practice
Had a feeling the West might throw a beat down other than the brother battle. They'll probably just mess with each other the whole race. Should be interesting. Bring on Outdoors!!
Sexton 48.278
Roczen 48.433
Sexton 48.119
Roczen 47.868
450 A Free Practice
450 B Free Practice
