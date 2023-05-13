Bench Racing | Salt Lake City Supercross Timed Qualifying

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11440
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

2F6C4817-E6E7-4945-8154-DF5FF74080A8

Free practice starts in about 35 minutes!

1
|
DownSouth
Profile picture for user DownSouth
Posts
9589
Joined
7/5/2008
Location
Tallapoosa, GA US
DownSouth 9 hours ago
9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago

Holeshot.

Wow! My first ever.

With the likely decreased interest level for the final round it might be a while before the 2nd place holeshot arrives.

6
1
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2922
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 9 hours ago
9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago

Damn it.... 2nd. 

 

image-20230513103133-1

5
10
Dan541
Profile picture for user Dan541
Posts
88
Joined
11/29/2017
Location
CA
Dan541 8 hours ago
8 hours ago Edited Date/Time 8 hours ago

Rounding out the podium. " I can't thank my sponsors"

3

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5660
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Dan541 wrote:

Rounding out the podium. " I can't thank my sponsors"

Bru, I thought I had it until you pushed me wide...

3
Dan541
Profile picture for user Dan541
Posts
88
Joined
11/29/2017
Location
CA
Dan541 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Dan541 wrote:

Rounding out the podium. " I can't thank my sponsors"

Boomslang wrote:

Bru, I thought I had it until you pushed me wide...

You should know better than to leave the inside open Wink

3
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5660
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

This is gonna be the best day of Sexton's life...and the first time in 20 some years that the whole team is super chilled. It's in the bag already so I'm guessing there will be more focus on catering and keeping the beverages cold for the party later.

Sexton can showboat the whole day and cash his check first thing Monday morning. Congrats to the whole HRC crew. 

7
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11440
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

250 Futures Free Practice

D8C4F673-5655-4823-AB8E-21CD423F7803

 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11440
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

250 East Free Practice

F516C0FE-EFC9-44ED-81AF-2C4869FFF301.jpeg?VersionId=vd17uzid2zfEqeJE0ljpYIXt3IkQNNN

 

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5660
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Where is Noah Viney? Haven't seen him in Futures yet.

Spudinki45
Profile picture for user Spudinki45
Posts
192
Joined
2/16/2019
Location
Chandler, AZ US
Spudinki45 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

god dang the west coast is looking mad fast relative to the east coast

 

4
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11440
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

250 West Free Practice

CFD505CD-26D6-411F-A942-1E0A929D4B68.jpeg?VersionId=bsdK8UohrBGdoMCuB7To

 

2
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1388
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
mgifracing 7 hours ago
7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago

Had a feeling the West might throw a beat down other than the brother battle. They'll probably just mess with each other the whole race. Should be interesting. Bring on Outdoors!!

YLLIBLLIH
Profile picture for user YLLIBLLIH
Posts
215
Joined
3/14/2023
Location
Afton, TN US
YLLIBLLIH 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Let all riders make it thru without injury so to start the doors out with wooped out straights, deep inside ruts, mud,dust,and titties hangin on the fence ,and may the streaming service work flawless with great camera work and dudes in the booth. 

6
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11440
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

450 A Free Practice

2AFAF17D-EB28-47F4-B762-E8D1698FFD0A

 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11440
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

66AC062E-D3CF-4300-88BD-31017E507BAD.jpeg?VersionId=dPcjWJbV

 

