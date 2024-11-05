Bench Racing | Salt Lake City Supercross Night Show

Related: Bench Racing Supercross 2024 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Salt Lake City Pagination 1 of 7 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 12731 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 930th GD2 5/11/2024 - 4:19pm 5/11/2024 - 4:19pm 40 minutes until the broadcast starts! Reese95w 2 hours ago

HOLESHOT BITCHES!!!

plowboy 2 hours ago

I'm in it.

711stretch 2 hours ago

Podium??

ILoveMoto 2 hours ago

Reese95w wrote: HOLESHOT BITCHES!!!

Congrats! 🥇 plowboy 2 hours ago

plowboy wrote: I'm in it.
ILoveMoto wrote: Congrats! 🥈

Pretty things scare me...but I'll take.

Reese95w 2 hours ago

Wow, dusty. I predict Davies will win, any betters?

benw127 2 hours ago

Not a great turn out for finals…. Gator724 2 hours ago

The stands are fuckin empty. God this track is fuckin awful. A dust bowl

ILoveMoto 2 hours ago

711stretch wrote: Podium?? Congrats! 🥉

champipple 2 hours ago

Light turnout so far.

Overcusser 2 hours ago

ive seen more people in the stands at a middle school lacrosse game

Reese95w 2 hours ago

benw127 wrote: Not a great turn out for finals….

Yea but this was an hour ago. No, an hour and a half ago.

aeffertz 2 hours ago

benw127 wrote: Not a great turn out for finals….

This was taped a couple hours ago. They said on RDL they sold out this round so we shall see once the cameras go live. ButteryWaffles 2 hours ago

Gator724 wrote: The stands are fuckin empty. God this track is fuckin awful. A dust bowl

This was after qualifying. Not live.

champipple 2 hours ago

benw127 wrote: Not a great turn out for finals….
Reese95w wrote: Yea but this was an hour ago. No, an hour and a half ago.

Still ain't good.

ButteryWaffles 1 hour ago

Why do we continue to follow Towers in these races? The kid has and continues to do nothing. aeffertz 1 hour ago

Seeing this dusty track and racing in the daylight at SLC is giving me COVID PTSD. Even the empty stands look like they did when they had a few cardboard cutouts scattered around!

MX Guy 1 hour ago

aeffertz wrote: Seeing this dusty track and racing in the daylight at SLC is giving me COVID PTSD. Even the empty stands look like they did when they...

So funny to me that they give the most inexperienced riders the worst possible track condition. What could go wrong? Reese95w 1 hour ago

It's the Down Under Era in Supercross.

ILoveMoto 1 hour ago

Mormon's are a notoriously late arriving bunch...🙂

plowboy 1 hour ago

Reese95w wrote: It's the Down Under Era in Supercross.

They're definitely surfin' a wave. Happy for them and all the Aussie/Kiwi fans. nickp 1 hour ago

Damn they really brought out the big guns with the National Anthem singer for this final round

plowboy 1 hour ago

ILoveMoto wrote: Mormon's are a notoriously late arriving bunch...🙂

That's some ignorant shit right there. My wife watched it.

ILoveMoto 1 hour ago

plowboy wrote: That's some ignorant shit right there. My wife watched it.

Oh it was a TV show? I just GOOGLED "Mormon wives" and that pic popped up. 😳

aeffertz 1 hour ago

Yeah, that place looks packed now! 