Bench Racing | Salt Lake City Supercross Night Show

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12731
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
930th
GD2

40 minutes until the broadcast starts!

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12731
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
930th
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 Futures Main Event (Was held after practice ended):

2
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
216
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

Wow, dusty.

I predict Davies will win,  any betters? Laughing

2
benw127
Profile picture for user benw127
Posts
14
Joined
6/7/2016
Location
Scottsdale, AZ US
benw127 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Not a great turn out for finals….

Gator724
Profile picture for user Gator724
Posts
348
Joined
4/7/2023
Location
Greenville, SC US
Gator724 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The stands are fuckin empty. God this track is fuckin awful. A dust bowl 

2
4
Overcusser
Profile picture for user Overcusser
Posts
64
Joined
7/3/2021
Location
Dallas, TX US
Overcusser 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

ive seen more people in the stands at a middle school lacrosse game

1
1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
216
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago
Yea but this was an hour ago.  No, an hour and a half ago.

1
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
9412
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
This was taped a couple hours ago. They said on RDL they sold out this round so we shall see once the cameras go live. 

champipple
Profile picture for user champipple
Posts
196
Joined
10/21/2022
Location
La Fayette, GA US
champipple 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

Yea but this was an hour ago.  No, an hour and a half ago.

Still ain’t good.

3

aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
9412
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Those whoops are kicking Tower’s ass. lol

Nice to see some big whoops for a change. 

1
Gator724
Profile picture for user Gator724
Posts
348
Joined
4/7/2023
Location
Greenville, SC US
Gator724 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

What kind of bs is that? Why don’t they take points for the futures races 

1
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
9412
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Seeing this dusty track and racing in the daylight at SLC is giving me COVID PTSD. Even the empty stands look like they did when they had a few cardboard cutouts scattered around! 

3
1
MX Guy
Profile picture for user MX Guy
Posts
2255
Joined
7/18/2016
Location
Murrieta, CA US
Fantasy
719th
MX Guy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
So funny to me that they give the most inexperienced riders the worst possible track condition. What could go wrong?

1
2
ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
2498
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
1864th
ILoveMoto 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Mormon's are a notoriously late arriving bunch...🙂

1
7
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11893
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Reese95w wrote:

It's the Down Under Era in Supercross.

They're definitely surfin' a wave.  Happy for them and all the Aussie/Kiwi fans.Cool

3
nickp
Profile picture for user nickp
Posts
178
Joined
12/14/2018
Location
Washington, DC US
nickp 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Damn they really brought out the big guns with the National Anthem singer for this final round

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11893
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
That's some ignorant shit right there.  My wife watched it.

1
ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
2498
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
1864th
ILoveMoto 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
plowboy wrote:

That's some ignorant shit right there.  My wife watched it.

Oh it was a TV show? I just GOOGLED "Mormon wives" and that pic popped up. 😳 

5

