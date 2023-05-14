Bench Racing | Salt Lake City Supercross Night Show

Feels a little awkward today. It's like watching a sports team already eliminated from the playoffs and the game doesn't mean shit. These titles are all already wrapped up, most of the top riders out, and nobody wants to leave tonight with an injury especially with outdoors starting in 2 weeks.
Holeshot
Holey!
Dang, he got a wheel on me
Not so fast Junior!
Shitty ECU problems
The Shop
Top 10! Lol
You're on the podium!
Top 10!
Wheres the pinche futures race??? They shit the bed on that…
Fouled a plug so missed the holeshot
Cheers dudes, 3am here and I can't stay awake. I'll watch when I wake up.
They aired all the qualifying sessions on a time delay instead of live like usual. I'm guessing they'll do the same for the futures race.
Peacock showing 10 should be 9,30 right?
I need to go to the Mike Alessi School of Thread Holeshots.
Futures is way different than past results , good on that kid, he’s a charger
We're live.
250 Futures Main Event
Live wow
Pit Row
Oh snap!!
This show is delayed also. Live timing shows this race over???
Well I'm out of here. Can't stay here and watch it delayed as well.
Dang, Beaumer looked dazed.
Beaumer and Bennick got into each other and went down earlier Both were fighting hard
Interesting results.
Good on Cochran.
What happened to dax and ju?
And Evan Ferry??? At this rate he isn't going to cut it in the pro ranks.
WTF coverage started 5 minutes ago and they jumped right into futures race. No pre-show.
Bennick and Beaumer got into each other ina. Corner and went down and then Beaumer went down again on his own later in the race.
Pre show is just Jett and Hunter promotion, you didn't miss much.
Horrible fucking marketing.... I log on to Peacock just to get ready and it says starting in 27 minutes. I click the tile and the damn futures main event is running with 4 minutes left.
The fucking right hand has no idea what the left hand is doing.
Pathetic!!!!
Track ain’t gonna race for shit till maybe 2nd 450 . Holeshot and grab gears.Deegan is wantin it , he f he gets a bad start look out, slam fest
What time does he race?
sorry had to
