Bench Racing | Salt Lake City Supercross Night Show

Supercross 2023
Bench Racing
Salt Lake City
GD2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

slcbench2.jpg?VersionId=9KOFt

30 minutes until the pre-show starts!

HD1200
HD1200 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

Holey!

Dang, he got a wheel on me

1
ky_savage
ky_savage 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
HD1200 wrote:

Holey!

Dang, he got a wheel on me

Not so fast Junior! Laughing

1
HD1200
HD1200 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
HD1200 wrote:

Holey!

Dang, he got a wheel on me

ky_savage wrote:
Not so fast Junior! 

Not so fast Junior! Laughing

Shitty ECU problems

1

Dirtydeeds 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Wheres the pinche futures race??? They shit the bed on that…

1
lumpy790
lumpy790 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Fouled a plug so missed the holeshot

1
Boomslang
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Cheers dudes, 3am here and I can't stay awake. I'll watch when I wake up. 

5
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dirtydeeds wrote:

Wheres the pinche futures race??? They shit the bed on that…

They aired all the qualifying sessions on a time delay instead of live like usual. I'm guessing they'll do the same for the futures race. 

1
YLLIBLLIH
YLLIBLLIH 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Peacock showing 10 should be 9,30 right?

ProKawi24
ProKawi24 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Feels a little awkward today. It's like watching a sports team already eliminated from the playoffs and the game doesn't mean shit. These titles are all already wrapped up, most of the top riders out, and nobody wants to leave tonight with an injury especially with outdoors starting in 2 weeks. 

5
Reese95w
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I need to go to the Mike Alessi School of Thread Holeshots.

1
YLLIBLLIH
YLLIBLLIH 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

Futures is way different than past results , good on that kid, he’s a charger

GD2
GD2 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

250 Futures Main Event

250futuresm

 

Reese95w
Reese95w 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

This show is delayed also.  Live timing shows this race over???

ky_savage
ky_savage 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago

Well I'm out of here.  Can't stay here and watch it delayed as well.  

1
aeffertz
aeffertz 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

Dang, Beaumer looked dazed. 

nickp
nickp 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

Beaumer and Bennick got into each other and went down earlier Both were fighting hard

3
mx313
mx313 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
GD2 wrote:
250 Futures Main Event  

250 Futures Main Event

250futuresm

 

Interesting results.

Good on Cochran. 

What happened to dax and ju?

And Evan Ferry??? At this rate he isn't going to cut it in the pro ranks.

2
Magoofan
Magoofan 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

WTF    coverage started 5 minutes ago and they jumped right into futures race.   No pre-show.

 

1
aeffertz
aeffertz 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 47 minutes ago
GD2 wrote:
250 Futures Main Event  

250 Futures Main Event

250futuresm

 

mx313 wrote:
Interesting results. Good on Cochran.  What happened to dax and ju? And Evan Ferry??? At this rate he isn't going to cut it in the pro...

Interesting results.

Good on Cochran. 

What happened to dax and ju?

And Evan Ferry??? At this rate he isn't going to cut it in the pro ranks.

Bennick and Beaumer got into each other ina. Corner and went down and then Beaumer went down again on his own later in the race. 

2
DrinkMoreWater 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
Magoofan wrote:

WTF    coverage started 5 minutes ago and they jumped right into futures race.   No pre-show.

 

Pre show is just Jett and Hunter promotion, you didn't miss much.

4
1
Press516
Press516 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

Horrible fucking marketing....  I log on to Peacock just to get ready and it says starting in 27 minutes.  I click the tile and the damn futures main event is running with 4 minutes left.  

The fucking right hand has no idea what the left hand is doing.

 

Pathetic!!!!

5
YLLIBLLIH
YLLIBLLIH 39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago

Track ain’t gonna race for shit till maybe 2nd 450 . Holeshot and grab gears.Deegan is wantin it , he f he gets a bad start look out, slam fest 

Dirtydeeds 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
YLLIBLLIH wrote:
Track ain’t gonna race for shit till maybe 2nd 450 . Holeshot and grab gears.Deegan is wantin it , he f he gets a bad start...

Track ain’t gonna race for shit till maybe 2nd 450 . Holeshot and grab gears.Deegan is wantin it , he f he gets a bad start look out, slam fest 

What time does he race?

 

sorry had to

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Salt Lake City Supercross Night Show