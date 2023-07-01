Bench Racing | RedBud National Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RedBud
RedBud MX
GD2
GD2 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

4EA13CF6-AAF1-45B5-9CA2-F6E2EE6D6FF9

Less than 30 minutes until practice starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
GD2
GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
Hello....

Hello....

Given the time it's starting, most folks are still asleep....Grinning

GD2
GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1:

7D27FC0B-731C-483E-A3E0-3BBE1126DD49

 

ky_savage
ky_savage 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

I feel like I just woke up from a RedBud night of partying Sick

4
mx313
mx313 11 hours ago
11 hours ago Edited Date/Time 11 hours ago

I haven't seen a confirmation. But mumfy has been benched. He isn't in practice.

1
KlockreN
KlockreN 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Bennick a second faster then A practice.

3
BBarnes720
BBarnes720 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Bennick was fastest 250 qualifier but only completed 4 of 7 laps? Wonder what happened?

GD2
GD2 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 1

BAD12778-DA18-40C7-A3AB-4CBEA7DE33E9

 

colintrax
colintrax 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

I'm running around today can't be watching this or the TV. Is there a podcast or something I can listen to giving updates and laptimes?

2
mx313
mx313 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Jettson on a heater

kaidodragon 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

2.04.8

2 seconds over Sexton

Almost 4 seconds on Anderson and over 5 seconds over Ferrandis for now!

1
GD2
GD2 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

450 A Qualifying 1

76DF60EC-5A5D-4ADE-A17A-3AD734B60F58.jpeg?VersionId=zaDsws09zp4YbUzvJLIgK9M

 

1

NSP139
NSP139 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

I'm thinking Jetts trying to make a statement LOL!

3
Boomslang
Boomslang 10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
Hello....

Hello....

GD2 wrote:
Given the time it's starting, most folks are still asleep....

Given the time it's starting, most folks are still asleep....Grinning

Yup....

Mick 22
Mick 22 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

I honestly thought that AC would start to win some motos by now.

 

I still think he'll win at least one this year.

 

(Ducking at incoming).

1
Park Boys
Park Boys 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Jett aside, I don’t think we have ever seen factory riders underperform this much outdoors maybe ever. 

11
2
flinttropicsMX
flinttropicsMX 10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Park Boys wrote:
Jett aside, I don’t think we have ever seen factory riders underperform this much outdoors maybe ever. 

Jett aside, I don’t think we have ever seen factory riders underperform this much outdoors maybe ever. 

That is so true!

olds cool
olds cool 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

The factory team managers have a common problem…Ty Masterpool.

7
1
GD2
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

450 B Qualifying 1

BF0D3C51-176F-46ED-956F-BF2802EE1378.jpeg?VersionId=XNnYkbfmDrF

 

DonM
DonM 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
RCMartin406 wrote:
Casey Cochran ran a 2:05 yesterday 

Casey Cochran ran a 2:05 yesterday 

On a very very different track...

1
1
mx313
mx313 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
RCMartin406 wrote:
Casey Cochran ran a 2:05 yesterday 

Casey Cochran ran a 2:05 yesterday 

DonM wrote:
On a very very different track...

On a very very different track...

Exactly.

Different day, different track.

Juju ran a 2.01 yesterday. 

Boomslang
Boomslang 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Mick 22 wrote:
I honestly thought that AC would start to win some motos by now.   I still think he'll win at least one this year.   (Ducking...

I honestly thought that AC would start to win some motos by now.

 

I still think he'll win at least one this year.

 

(Ducking at incoming).

Bru....did you hear that? A doughnut flying past your head....

1

