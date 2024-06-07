Bench Racing | RedBud National Main Races

GD2
GD2

Less than 15 minutes until the broadcast starts! 

js256
js256 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

be interesting to see if cannon on the firepower honda 250 has enough berries to send the leap!

woody woodpecker 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

I don't mind using "supermotocross" for the combined championship, but hearing McGrath call an outdoor track a "supermotocross" track just ain't right

Mavetism
Mavetism 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Would love to see a mid season bounce back from Vialle, but I don't think anyone beats Deegan now

plowboy
plowboy 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

So it's ripped 12" deep, watered and then rain last night?  I predict some ruts.

Frd03
Frd03 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Ricky in the booth get that mute button ready

cwel11
cwel11 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Cut to the vialle crash compilation. Screw the race 

crt32
crt32 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Mavetism wrote:

Vialle is training with Sexton, right? 

Was him, Kitchen, Sexton

