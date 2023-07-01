Bench Racing | RedBud National Main Races

Larry Meyers intro. Cool. Have not seen him in years.
Larry Meyers intro. Cool. Have not seen him in years.
I will never forget Larry Meyers cussing out the Hill People over the PA at the 87 Motocross des Nations at Unadilla because they would not get off the track for the next moto. A bunch of them were sliding down a muddy downhill section of the track and belly flopping into a mudhole at the bottom.
Holeshot!!!
Not bad...
How’s the weather on the track ?
100% chance of a Jettstorm.
The Shop
So glad it's time. This has been the longest morning with the storms all around.
The broadcast has started.
Larry Meyers intro. Cool. Have not seen him in years.
OK, so that was awesome! Seeing Larry Meiers open the show was very fitting and a nice tip of the hat to such an amazing commentator. Well done Pro Motocross.
Damn, the fans really showed up for this one! That crowd looked big!
I will never forget Larry Meyers cussing out the Hill People over the PA at the 87 Motocross des Nations at Unadilla because they would not get off the track for the next moto. A bunch of them were sliding down a muddy downhill section of the track and belly flopping into a mudhole at the bottom.
Vialle dropping down the list.
Ryder Dick. What an idiot!
That wasnt on him. Hopefully he can get back to the top 5 and have a shot at the overall podium. Finally got a decent moto 1 start
Not a great move by Ryder.
Hunters gone, so many times, the anticipation of racing > the actual racing. 😞
Kitchen has been super disappointing this season.
Wish they showed a better camera angle of the leap.
Awesome view from the drone of this Hammaker/Shimoda/Cooper battle
Pit Row
Drone shit is making me sea sick, or air sick, or just sick, whatever.
Thank god we're back racing
So RV is an ambassador for Yamaha, but he coaches Ryder D. Kawasaki. Hmm 🤔
Shimoda dropping down the list.
Who’s the Pc rider that they showed jumping into the back of the ktm 249 guy
One of the most iconic jumps we have and the first lap they barely show the jump.
Really enjoying watching Deegan’s line choices. Pretty efficient in places. I also thought their description of him riding like Barcia was spot on too as far as being high in the RPM’s all the time.
Too far out but makes me wonder how it will translate at the 450 level.
Anyone know why Yentzer is racing? He qualified 25th
edit: **isn’t racing. he didn’t line up
I think it was Jett Reynolds
Multi Screening
Deegan continues to impress. Yeah he's getting beat by Hunter but Hunter should beat him cmon. But Deegs is gapping everyone else. He seems very well prepared for all this to me for a rookie
Totally agree, he is looking really good!
Hunter is like Jett last year, he is honestly just so much better then the rest the class.
it would be super funny to see him pull the old JS7 to Reed move on Deegan and pull over let him by and pass him back haha.
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | RedBud National Main Races