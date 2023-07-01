Bench Racing | RedBud National Main Races

Related:
Bench Racing
RedBud MX
RedBud
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11630
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

bench2 0.jpg?VersionId=fAi

The broadcast starts in about 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
|
301w
Profile picture for user 301w
Posts
50
Joined
6/24/2011
Location
Pala, CA US
301w 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

How’s the weather on the track ?

Joey Bridges
Profile picture for user Joey Bridges
Posts
718
Joined
1/19/2022
Location
Kingston, TN US
Joey Bridges 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
301w wrote:
How’s the weather on the track ?

How’s the weather on the track ?

100% chance of a Jettstorm.

5
2

The Shop

See All »
ky_savage
Profile picture for user ky_savage
Posts
2258
Joined
12/4/2008
Location
Kentucky, KY US
ky_savage 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

So glad it's time.  This has been the longest morning with the storms all around.

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11630
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

The broadcast has started.

DownSouth
Profile picture for user DownSouth
Posts
9606
Joined
7/5/2008
Location
Tallapoosa, GA US
DownSouth 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Larry Meyers intro. Cool. Have not seen him in years.

4
TriRacer27
Profile picture for user TriRacer27
Posts
5316
Joined
2/7/2009
Location
Dallas, TX US
TriRacer27 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

OK, so that was awesome! Seeing Larry Meiers open the show was very fitting and a nice tip of the hat to such an amazing commentator. Well done Pro Motocross. 

2
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
7998
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Damn, the fans really showed up for this one! That crowd looked big!

1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
504
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago
DownSouth wrote:
Larry Meyers intro. Cool. Have not seen him in years.

Larry Meyers intro. Cool. Have not seen him in years.

I will never forget Larry Meyers cussing out the Hill People over the PA at the 87 Motocross des Nations at Unadilla because they would not get off the track for the next moto.  A bunch of them were sliding down a muddy downhill section of the track and belly flopping into a mudhole at the bottom.

1
crusty_xx
Profile picture for user crusty_xx
Posts
8021
Joined
6/8/2013
Location
CH
crusty_xx 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Vialle dropping down the list. 

Vialle dropping down the list. 

That wasnt on him. Hopefully he can get back to the top 5 and have a shot at the overall podium. Finally got a decent moto 1 start

3
1
tuttle425
Profile picture for user tuttle425
Posts
1531
Joined
8/5/2020
Location
Prairie Village, KS US
tuttle425 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Not a great move by Ryder. 

6
2
RCMartin406
Profile picture for user RCMartin406
Posts
291
Joined
4/9/2023
Location
Dallas, GA US
RCMartin406 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Hunters gone, so many times, the anticipation of racing > the actual racing. 😞

1
mx313
Profile picture for user mx313
Posts
1388
Joined
10/5/2021
Location
AU
mx313 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Kitchen has been super disappointing this season.

6
88FYNN88
Profile picture for user 88FYNN88
Posts
536
Joined
7/14/2020
Location
Jackson, NH US
88FYNN88 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Wish they showed a better camera angle of the leap. 

2
miikex2
Profile picture for user miikex2
Posts
79
Joined
3/14/2011
Location
NY US
miikex2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Awesome view from the drone of this Hammaker/Shimoda/Cooper battle

3

Pit Row

See All »
Richy
Profile picture for user Richy
Posts
1661
Joined
7/18/2020
Location
UK GB
Richy 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Drone shit is making me sea sick, or air sick, or just sick, whatever.

Thank god we're back racing

4
RCMartin406
Profile picture for user RCMartin406
Posts
291
Joined
4/9/2023
Location
Dallas, GA US
RCMartin406 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

So RV is an ambassador for Yamaha, but he coaches Ryder D. Kawasaki. Hmm 🤔 

1
Cygrace74
Profile picture for user Cygrace74
Posts
1011
Joined
7/2/2017
Location
Westport, MA US
Cygrace74 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Who’s the Pc rider that they showed jumping into the back of the ktm 249 guy

motoman617
Profile picture for user motoman617
Posts
516
Joined
6/10/2012
Location
Camarillo, CA US
motoman617 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
88FYNN88 wrote:
Wish they showed a better camera angle of the leap. 

Wish they showed a better camera angle of the leap. 

One of the most iconic jumps we have and the first lap they barely show the jump. 

3
vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
789
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
vdrsnk04 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Really enjoying watching Deegan’s line choices. Pretty efficient in places. I also thought their description of him riding like Barcia was spot on too as far as being high in the RPM’s all the time. 
 

Too far out but makes me wonder how it will translate at the 450 level.

1
onewheelwheaties 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Anyone know why Yentzer is racing? He qualified 25th

 edit: **isn’t racing. he didn’t line up

1
GG121
Profile picture for user GG121
Posts
146
Joined
3/17/2022
Location
MD US
GG121 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Cygrace74 wrote:
Who’s the Pc rider that they showed jumping into the back of the ktm 249 guy

Who’s the Pc rider that they showed jumping into the back of the ktm 249 guy

I think it was Jett Reynolds 

felpro
Profile picture for user felpro
Posts
612
Joined
8/3/2009
Location
Rouse Hill AU
felpro 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

20230702 032943

 Multi Screening

3
Chris_Buehler 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Deegan continues to impress. Yeah he's getting beat by Hunter but Hunter should beat him cmon. But Deegs is gapping everyone else. He seems very well prepared for all this to me for a rookie

11
3
vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
789
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
vdrsnk04 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Chris_Buehler wrote:
Deegan continues to impress. Yeah he's getting beat by Hunter but Hunter should beat him cmon. But Deegs is gapping everyone else. He seems very well...

Deegan continues to impress. Yeah he's getting beat by Hunter but Hunter should beat him cmon. But Deegs is gapping everyone else. He seems very well prepared for all this to me for a rookie

Totally agree, he is looking really good!

4
1
vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
789
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
vdrsnk04 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Hunter is like Jett last year, he is honestly just so much better then the rest the class.

 

it would be super funny to see him pull the old JS7 to Reed move on Deegan and pull over let him by and pass him back haha.

3
5

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | RedBud National Main Races