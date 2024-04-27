Bench Racing | Philadelphia Supercross Timed Qualifying

I’m working my regular job this morning, so I will not be posting screenshots of the qualifying sessions. I’ll be back for when the races start, though. If someone else wants to post the screenshots for qualifying in the meantime, be my guest.
Bar 2 Bar is cancelled. due to the lightning experience at one of the rounds last year, Bruce has made the early call. It would be an MF'er getting motor homes out of there in the monsoon that is about to start.
Hello boys...
Good morning Ladies……. Lets Go Racing
Asking west coast guys to perform at this time is cruel lol
How's it goin' ya bag a bastards.
VERY early start, lol.
What’s the deal with Sexton. Steve just reported Zimmerman is out at KTM. Seemed like Sexton liked him a lot, asked him to come to KTM from Honda with him
So.... there wasn't a rock?
Congrats!
from my understanding, he was an employee of KTM and KTM axed him.
I am sure there’s a lot more to what happened to get fired like that
450 Group C Qualifying 1
450 Group B Qualifying 1
450 Group A Qualifying 1
Go Benny
Look at Bloss. Must be feelin' it.
Lol...you beat me Giff.
Giff...what's the weather gonna do at B2B?
He certainly feeling it...hope it carries through to the main. Will be awesome to see him bag a top 5. Fingers crossed
Guys already jumping the whoops.. Deegan's line looked fast
Three races left and I'm guessing we will see unspoken team orders come into play....you know, the gentlemans agreement between team members.
Tomac and JC will need to let Cooper past if it comes to that.
Love seeing the whoops being used as another rhythm section
Watching qualifying live on a Saturday night in Aus sure is different.
Wonder why the long 2 hour break between qualifying sessions today?
Remember when Webb ran his mouth against Eli at Saltlake a couple of years ago when they were going at it for the title?.
I am fairly sure that Tomac says that if Webb want this title he can go earn it on his own.
250 Group A Qualifying 1
There's not even an hour.
I think you're looking at the last session and the start of the night show.
Today's race airs live on NBC and the 450 heats will be going first.
Assuming Tomac’s contract has win and podium bonuses… why would he potentially give up money for Webb?
These guys aren’t team mates, they just happen to ride for the same team.
Midnight timtams and watching practice.. I’m loving it
