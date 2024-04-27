Bench Racing | Philadelphia Supercross Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Philadelphia
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12632
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1081st
GD2

About 30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
FeetUp
Profile picture for user FeetUp
Posts
434
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
Santa Maria, CA US
FeetUp 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Good morning Ladies……. Lets Go Racing

truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
883
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
956th
truck 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Asking west coast guys to perform at this time is cruel lol

3

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11679
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

How's it goin' ya bag a bastards.  Woohoo

8
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12632
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1081st
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

VERY early start, lol.

I’m working my regular job this morning, so I will not be posting screenshots of the qualifying sessions. I’ll be back for when the races start, though. If someone else wants to post the screenshots for qualifying in the meantime, be my guest. 

2
Spudinki45
Profile picture for user Spudinki45
Posts
416
Joined
2/16/2019
Location
Chandler, AZ US
Fantasy
2988th
Spudinki45 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

What’s the deal with Sexton. Steve just reported Zimmerman is out at KTM. Seemed like Sexton liked him a lot, asked him to come to KTM from Honda with him

truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
883
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
956th
truck 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

So.... there wasn't a rock? 

8
neysbo
Profile picture for user neysbo
Posts
1831
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Edelstein, IL US
neysbo 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Spudinki45 wrote:
What’s the deal with Sexton. Steve just reported Zimmerman is out at KTM. Seemed like Sexton liked him a lot, asked him to come to KTM...

What’s the deal with Sexton. Steve just reported Zimmerman is out at KTM. Seemed like Sexton liked him a lot, asked him to come to KTM from Honda with him

from my understanding, he was an employee of KTM and KTM axed him.

I am sure there’s a lot more to what happened to get fired like that

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11679
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Look at Bloss.  Must be feelin' it.Cool

9
1
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11679
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Giff...what's the weather gonna do at B2B?

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
6945
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Fantasy
725th
Boomslang 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
plowboy wrote:
Look at Bloss.  Must be feelin' it.

Look at Bloss.  Must be feelin' it.Cool

He certainly feeling it...hope it carries through to the main. Will be awesome to see him bag a top 5. Fingers crossed

1

Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
782
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fantasy
35th
Fox88 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Guys already jumping the whoops.. Deegan's line looked fast

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
6945
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Fantasy
725th
Boomslang 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Three races left and I'm guessing we will see unspoken team orders come into play....you know, the gentlemans agreement between team members.

Tomac and JC will need to let Cooper past if it comes to that. 

1
12
BS12
Profile picture for user BS12
Posts
860
Joined
1/13/2014
Location
AU
BS12 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Watching qualifying live on a Saturday night in Aus sure is different. 

2
mxracer816
Profile picture for user mxracer816
Posts
987
Joined
7/28/2011
Location
Atlanta, TX US
Fantasy
2864th
mxracer816 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Wonder why the long 2 hour break between qualifying sessions today?

Tumic
Profile picture for user Tumic
Posts
1304
Joined
11/27/2012
Location
Sundsvall SE
Tumic 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
Three races left and I'm guessing we will see unspoken team orders come into play....you know, the gentlemans agreement between team members. Tomac and JC will...

Three races left and I'm guessing we will see unspoken team orders come into play....you know, the gentlemans agreement between team members.

Tomac and JC will need to let Cooper past if it comes to that. 

Remember when Webb ran his mouth against Eli at Saltlake a couple of years ago when they were going at it for the title?.

I am fairly sure that Tomac says that if Webb want this title he can go earn it on his own. 

9
3
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1528
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
Fantasy
357th
mgifracing 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
plowboy wrote:

Giff...what's the weather gonna do at B2B?

Bar 2 Bar is cancelled. due to the lightning experience at one of the rounds last year, Bruce has made the early call. It would be an MF'er getting motor homes out of there in the monsoon that is about to start.

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
50672
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3739th
-MAVERICK- 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
mxracer816 wrote:

Wonder why the long 2 hour break between qualifying sessions today?

There's not even an hour. 

I think you're looking at the last session and the start of the night show.

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
50672
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3739th
-MAVERICK- 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Today's race airs live on NBC and the 450 heats will be going first. 

1
ando
Profile picture for user ando
Posts
3067
Joined
8/20/2009
Location
Perth AU
ando 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
Three races left and I'm guessing we will see unspoken team orders come into play....you know, the gentlemans agreement between team members. Tomac and JC will...

Three races left and I'm guessing we will see unspoken team orders come into play....you know, the gentlemans agreement between team members.

Tomac and JC will need to let Cooper past if it comes to that. 

Assuming Tomac’s contract has win and podium bonuses… why would he potentially give up money for Webb?

These guys aren’t team mates, they just happen to ride for the same team.

5
deanwhite51
Profile picture for user deanwhite51
Posts
2101
Joined
10/5/2017
Location
Sydney AU
Fantasy
2591st
deanwhite51 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
BS12 wrote:

Watching qualifying live on a Saturday night in Aus sure is different. 

Midnight timtams and watching practice.. I’m loving it 

1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Philadelphia Supercross Timed Qualifying