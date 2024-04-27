Bench Racing | Philadelphia Supercross Daytime Program

Philadelphia
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Bench Racing
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12633
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1081st
GD2

The broadcast starts in about 30 minutes!

ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1776
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Herald, CA US
ProKawi24 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 5 minutes ago

Holeshot?

Edit* - Finally! It's been about a year since I got up front first. Gonna be a good day. 

2
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
6945
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Fantasy
725th
Boomslang 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

I'm gonna try watch live but my bag o bones is already tired..

2
cwel11
Profile picture for user cwel11
Posts
1624
Joined
12/4/2019
Location
Orangeville, PA US
cwel11 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

Front row to the whoops. Hopefully the rain holds off but the radar doesn't look great 🙄

2

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
163
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
Boomslang wrote:

I'm gonna try watch live but my bag o bones is already tired..

I've read that Tequila, unlike most alcoholic drinks, is actually a stimulant.  You could try that.

1
Pakoyz250f
Profile picture for user Pakoyz250f
Posts
706
Joined
8/27/2015
Location
MX
Fantasy
1568th
Pakoyz250f 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

Hoping for a good race of Webb to keep title fight close and 250s rooting for vialle and a Max anstie win would be awesome!!

2
1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
163
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
ProKawi24 wrote:

Holeshot?

Edit* - Finally! It's been about a year since I got up front first. Gonna be a good day. 

Questioning your Holeshot is like looking back when you are racing, you should never do it.  Concentrate on the track and where you are going.

3
tuttle425
Profile picture for user tuttle425
Posts
1717
Joined
8/5/2020
Location
Prairie Village, KS US
tuttle425 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

Looks like a good crowd. Much better than I expected in Philly. 

2
Talon
Profile picture for user Talon
Posts
235
Joined
1/18/2022
Location
Beaver, UT US
Fantasy
121st
Talon 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

Whoa! did you guys know Cooper Webb is good at corners? 

1
1
Spudinki45
Profile picture for user Spudinki45
Posts
416
Joined
2/16/2019
Location
Chandler, AZ US
Fantasy
2988th
Spudinki45 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

Take a shot every time JT or someone on the broadcast mentions that Webb will cut down in the corners more than the other riders. It's the same talking point every week LOL

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11680
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

We're hot fellas...about to pop.

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
50673
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3739th
-MAVERICK- 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
Talon wrote:

Whoa! did you guys know Cooper Webb is good at corners? 

LOL. Okay, RC. 

1
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11680
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
Spudinki45 wrote:
Take a shot every time JT or someone on the broadcast mentions that Webb will cut down in the corners more than the other riders. It’s...

Take a shot every time JT or someone on the broadcast mentions that Webb will cut down in the corners more than the other riders. It's the same talking point every week LOL

I hadn't heard that.Silly

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
50673
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3739th
-MAVERICK- 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
tuttle425 wrote:

Looks like a good crowd. Much better than I expected in Philly. 

Especially with a 3 PM start time. A lot of people work on Saturdays. 

dog_lover_136
Profile picture for user dog_lover_136
Posts
320
Joined
1/30/2023
Location
Riverside, CA US
Fantasy
1085th
dog_lover_136 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

How did that guy not go down in the sand, didn't expect jett to hop inside to outside almost taking someone out.

1
1
Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
782
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fantasy
35th
Fox88 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
Talon wrote:

Whoa! did you guys know Cooper Webb is good at corners? 

-MAVERICK- wrote:

LOL. Okay, RC. 

To your point, it makes the track shorter!

1
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
9329
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

Taking my lunch break later in the day to catch some of these races live. This track looks awesome so far. Love the big whoops and multiple lines in a couple spots on the track. 

theraptur712
Profile picture for user theraptur712
Posts
222
Joined
4/28/2022
Location
Victoria, TX US
theraptur712 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

Too bad the camera work is so shitty. Way too much double screen. After watching mxgp races....this sucks.

 

But at least I am not listening to it in Morse code or a text feed.

 

1

