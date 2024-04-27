Bench Racing | Philadelphia Supercross Daytime Program

Related: Philadelphia Supercross 2024 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Bench Racing Pagination 1 of 2 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 12633 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 1081st GD2 4/27/2024 - 11:30am 4/27/2024 - 11:30am The broadcast starts in about 30 minutes! Race Day Links Content Hub Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments ProKawi24 Posts 1776 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Herald, CA US ProKawi24 49 minutes ago 49 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 5 minutes ago Holeshot? Edit* - Finally! It's been about a year since I got up front first. Holeshot?

Edit* - Finally! It's been about a year since I got up front first. Gonna be a good day.

Almost time gents

I'm gonna try watch live but my bag o bones is already tired..

Front row to the whoops. Hopefully the rain holds off but the radar doesn't look great 🙄 I've read that Tequila, unlike most alcoholic drinks, is actually a stimulant. You could try that. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 50673 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3739th -MAVERICK- 23 minutes ago 23 minutes ago Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pakoyz250f Posts 706 Joined 8/27/2015 Location MX Fantasy 1568th Pakoyz250f 28 minutes ago 28 minutes ago Hoping for a good race of Webb to keep title fight close and 250s rooting for vialle and a Max anstie win would be awesome!! 2 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments DownSouth Posts 9637 Joined 7/5/2008 Location Tallapoosa, GA US DownSouth 28 minutes ago 28 minutes ago Rain incoming? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 163 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 24 minutes ago 24 minutes ago ProKawi24 wrote: Holeshot? Edit* - Finally! It's been about a year since I got up front first. Gonna be a good day. Questioning your Holeshot is like looking back when you are racing, you should never do it. Concentrate on the track and where you are going. 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments tuttle425 Posts 1717 Joined 8/5/2020 Location Prairie Village, KS US tuttle425 18 minutes ago 18 minutes ago Looks like a good crowd. Much better than I expected in Philly. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Talon Posts 235 Joined 1/18/2022 Location Beaver, UT US Fantasy 121st Talon 15 minutes ago 15 minutes ago Whoa! did you guys know Cooper Webb is good at corners? 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments jeffro503 Posts 27443 Joined 7/22/2007 Location St Helens, OR US jeffro503 12 minutes ago 12 minutes ago Hopefully some great racing today. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Spudinki45 Posts 416 Joined 2/16/2019 Location Chandler, AZ US Fantasy 2988th Spudinki45 12 minutes ago 12 minutes ago Take a shot every time JT or someone on the broadcast mentions that Webb will cut down in the corners more than the other riders. It’s the same talking point every week LOL Save Quote Log in or register to post comments plowboy Posts 11680 Joined 1/3/2010 Location Norwich, KS US plowboy 12 minutes ago 12 minutes ago We're hot fellas...about to pop. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 50673 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3739th -MAVERICK- 12 minutes ago 12 minutes ago Talon wrote: Whoa! did you guys know Cooper Webb is good at corners? LOL. Okay, RC. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments dog_lover_136 Posts 320 Joined 1/30/2023 Location Riverside, CA US Fantasy 1085th dog_lover_136 11 minutes ago 11 minutes ago Masterpool looking like he got his starts back. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments plowboy Posts 11680 Joined 1/3/2010 Location Norwich, KS US plowboy 11 minutes ago 11 minutes ago Spudinki45 wrote: Take a shot every time JT or someone on the broadcast mentions that Webb will cut down in the corners more than the other riders. It’s... Take a shot every time JT or someone on the broadcast mentions that Webb will cut down in the corners more than the other riders. It’s the same talking point every week LOL I hadn't heard that. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 50673 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3739th -MAVERICK- 10 minutes ago 10 minutes ago tuttle425 wrote: Looks like a good crowd. Much better than I expected in Philly. Especially with a 3 PM start time. A lot of people work on Saturdays. Agreed 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 50673 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3739th -MAVERICK- 12 minutes ago 12 minutes ago Jett fastest lap 52.444 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 50673 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3739th -MAVERICK- 7 minutes ago 7 minutes ago LOL. Talking about golf. 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments SteveUrchin Posts 440 Joined 7/6/2017 Location Laguna Niguel , CA US Fantasy 1025th SteveUrchin 11 minutes ago 11 minutes ago That was close? Na looks like he hit him Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Fox88 Posts 782 Joined 2/11/2012 Location Galveston Island, TX US Fantasy 35th Fox88 10 minutes ago 10 minutes ago Talon wrote: Whoa! did you guys know Cooper Webb is good at corners? -MAVERICK- wrote: LOL. Okay, RC. To your point, it makes the track shorter! 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments aeffertz Posts 9329 Joined 7/16/2015 Location Eau Claire, WI US aeffertz 5 minutes ago 5 minutes ago Taking my lunch break later in the day to catch some of these races live. This track looks awesome so far. Love the big whoops and multiple lines in a couple spots on the track. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments plowboy Posts 11680 Joined 1/3/2010 Location Norwich, KS US plowboy 7 minutes ago 7 minutes ago Dead last to 6th....in a heat. 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments theraptur712 Posts 222 Joined 4/28/2022 Location Victoria, TX US theraptur712 10 minutes ago 10 minutes ago Too bad the camera work is so shitty. Way too much double screen. After watching mxgp races....this sucks. Holeshot?
Edit* - Finally! It's been about a year since I got up front first. Gonna be a good day.
Almost time gents
I'm gonna try watch live but my bag o bones is already tired..
Front row to the whoops. Hopefully the rain holds off but the radar doesn’t look great 🙄
I've read that Tequila, unlike most alcoholic drinks, is actually a stimulant. You could try that.
Hoping for a good race of Webb to keep title fight close and 250s rooting for vialle and a Max anstie win would be awesome!!
Rain incoming?
Questioning your Holeshot is like looking back when you are racing, you should never do it. Concentrate on the track and where you are going.
Looks like a good crowd. Much better than I expected in Philly.
Whoa! did you guys know Cooper Webb is good at corners?
Hopefully some great racing today.
Take a shot every time JT or someone on the broadcast mentions that Webb will cut down in the corners more than the other riders. It’s the same talking point every week LOL
We're hot fellas...about to pop.
LOL. Okay, RC.
Masterpool looking like he got his starts back.
I hadn't heard that.
Especially with a 3 PM start time. A lot of people work on Saturdays.
Jett missed the triple
Tomac!
How did that guy not go down in the sand, didn't expect jett to hop inside to outside almost taking someone out.
IMO, the 450 guys going first is lame.
Agreed
Jett fastest lap 52.444
LOL. Talking about golf.
That was close? Na looks like he hit him
To your point, it makes the track shorter!
Taking my lunch break later in the day to catch some of these races live. This track looks awesome so far. Love the big whoops and multiple lines in a couple spots on the track.
Dead last to 6th....in a heat.
Too bad the camera work is so shitty. Way too much double screen. After watching mxgp races....this sucks.
But at least I am not listening to it in Morse code or a text feed.
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Philadelphia Supercross Daytime Program