Bench Racing | Oakland Supercross Night Show

Bench Racing
Supercross 2023
Oakland
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

oakbench2.jpg?VersionId=ZADR3JFt6hqCpVq

A little less than 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Vital MX Content Hub

|
Reese95w 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

H

Edit 1: Holeshot Bitches!

Edit 2: Holeshot Bitches Pic.HOLESHOT BITCHES 02

 

7
3
ProKawi24 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Holeshot!!!

Edit: 2nd ugh

1
Broseph 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

3rd place in the holeshot

1

ProKawi24 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
H Edit 1: Holeshot Bitches! Edit 2: Holeshot Bitches Pic.  

H

Edit 1: Holeshot Bitches!

Edit 2: Holeshot Bitches Pic.HOLESHOT BITCHES 02

 

Asshole punted me in the 1st turn or I woulda had it!

@Reese95w is now on 6 month probation. 

6
Sawfish 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Oops thought it was starting at 430. 

Magoofan 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Please just be good racing....

 

No injuries.

1
Leeham 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

AC tweeted he got a windows smashed in Oakland. Been there 2 hours. Great place

1
avidchimp 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

My nephew Luke is in the 250 night show for the first time after having the most podiums in futures last year. He tried at A2 but had a grade 3 ac separation of his right shoulder the week of Christmas, so this will be his first race being close to 100%. He did NOT look good in the whoops though. Pinch

16
ky_savage 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
avidchimp wrote:
My nephew Luke is in the 250 night show for the first time after having the most podiums in futures last year. He tried at A2...

My nephew Luke is in the 250 night show for the first time after having the most podiums in futures last year. He tried at A2 but had a grade 3 ac separation of his right shoulder the week of Christmas, so this will be his first race being close to 100%. He did NOT look good in the whoops though. Pinch

Not many out there looked great in the whoops today, so he's doing just fine.

Sacko 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Lol what broadcast? Peacock is down anyone else having these issues?

ky_savage 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Sacko wrote:

Lol what broadcast? Peacock is down anyone else having these issues?

Mine seems ok.  Just waiting for them to flip the switch.

crash83 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Sacko wrote:

Lol what broadcast? Peacock is down anyone else having these issues?

Peacock won't go live for another 3 mins.

1911 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Leeham wrote:

AC tweeted he got a windows smashed in Oakland. Been there 2 hours. Great place

Again? Happened to him yesterday too. Or, that’s old news?

1911 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

And we are live!

-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
H Edit 1: Holeshot Bitches! Edit 2: Holeshot Bitches Pic.  

H

Edit 1: Holeshot Bitches!

Edit 2: Holeshot Bitches Pic.HOLESHOT BITCHES 02

 

Edited post= DQed.

ProKawi is credited with the holeshot. 

1
-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
1911 wrote:

Again? Happened to him yesterday too. Or, that’s old news?

Old news. 

1

Pit Row

See All »
resetjet 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Leeham wrote:

AC tweeted he got a windows smashed in Oakland. Been there 2 hours. Great place

Thats how they roll there.  The curbs are all lines with broken glass from smash and grabs.  That place is a sewer.  

1
TropicPilot 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Last week there was a pre-race show with Weege and Stew. I never saw one before and I couldn't find it tonight. Was there a pre-race show that I missed or was that some kind of one-off show? 

Coggl 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Maximus looks much better

MotoNerd3131 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
resetjet wrote:

Thats how they roll there.  The curbs are all lines with broken glass from smash and grabs.  That place is a sewer.  

SF, too. Smash and grabs all day and night. 

 

On a positive note. Daniel Blair is in the booth!!

1
CPR 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Go Mossy

6
gregyou 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
CPR wrote:

Go Mossy

He would be a good PC fill in 

3
1
ProKawi24 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Why can't Max ride like this all the time???  He's looking so much more comfortable right now. 

1
CPR 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
CPR wrote:

Go Mossy

gregyou wrote:

He would be a good PC fill in 

I suggested that here a few weeks back and got scoffed at….

3
Fox88 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Levi from the back to sixth

Fox88 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Mossy looks good on the Suzuki!!

5

