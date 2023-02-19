Bench Racing | Oakland Supercross Night Show

My nephew Luke is in the 250 night show for the first time after having the most podiums in futures last year. He tried at A2 but had a grade 3 ac separation of his right shoulder the week of Christmas, so this will be his first race being close to 100%. He did NOT look good in the whoops though.
Not many out there looked great in the whoops today, so he's doing just fine.
H
Edit 1: Holeshot Bitches!
Edit 2: Holeshot Bitches Pic.
Holeshot!!!
Edit: 2nd ugh
3rd place in the holeshot
4th🙃🤘 lets go ap!!!
Asshole punted me in the 1st turn or I woulda had it!
@Reese95w is now on 6 month probation.
Oops thought it was starting at 430.
Please just be good racing....
No injuries.
AC tweeted he got a windows smashed in Oakland. Been there 2 hours. Great place
I hope AP gets the W.
Not many out there looked great in the whoops today, so he's doing just fine.
Lol what broadcast? Peacock is down anyone else having these issues?
Mine seems ok. Just waiting for them to flip the switch.
Peacock won't go live for another 3 mins.
Again? Happened to him yesterday too. Or, that’s old news?
And we are live!
Edited post= DQed.
ProKawi is credited with the holeshot.
Old news.
Thats how they roll there. The curbs are all lines with broken glass from smash and grabs. That place is a sewer.
Last week there was a pre-race show with Weege and Stew. I never saw one before and I couldn't find it tonight. Was there a pre-race show that I missed or was that some kind of one-off show?
Frames it. Jesus
Maximus looks much better
SF, too. Smash and grabs all day and night.
On a positive note. Daniel Blair is in the booth!!
Go Mossy
RJ takes the lead.
He would be a good PC fill in
Why can't Max ride like this all the time??? He's looking so much more comfortable right now.
I suggested that here a few weeks back and got scoffed at….
Levi from the back to sixth
Mossy looks good on the Suzuki!!
