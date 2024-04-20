Bench Racing | Nashville Supercross Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Nashville
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Free practice was cancelled, so about 1.5 hours until qualifying starts! 

I saw free practice was cancelled.  Sad

STREETS wrote:
I saw free practice was cancelled.  

I saw free practice was cancelled.  Sad

Yup, you’re right. I had to schedule this thread to post, which I don’t normally do. I’ll just fix the top post and leave it up until qualifying starts. 

Revised schedule: 

Out running errands and thought I was going to check in on live timing for free practice…. NOPE.

See you all in a couple hours.

Can’t believe they didn’t cover the track. They had it at first but pulled off the tarp on Friday. Rained all night, gonna be super sloppy. Haven’t Dirt Wurx learned their lesson by now?

It'll be fine, sunny and windy all morning so far. 

Spudinki45 wrote:
Can’t believe they didn’t cover the track. They had it at first but pulled off the tarp on Friday. Rained all night, gonna be super sloppy...

Can’t believe they didn’t cover the track. They had it at first but pulled off the tarp on Friday. Rained all night, gonna be super sloppy. Haven’t Dirt Wurx learned their lesson by now?

IF my math is correct RDL is going to miss 250 east Q1.

I'm just here for the gnashing of teeth....

 

MxAddic wrote:

IF my math is correct RDL is going to miss 250 east Q1.

In the past they pre record it and play it afterwards. Maybe they’ll do that again. 

250 Overflow is on track.

250 Overflow Qualifying 1

