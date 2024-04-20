Bench Racing | Nashville Supercross Timed Qualifying

Posts
Free practice was cancelled, so about 1.5 hours until qualifying starts!
Holeshot !
I saw free practice was cancelled.
Yup, you’re right. I had to schedule this thread to post, which I don’t normally do. I’ll just fix the top post and leave it up until qualifying starts.
Revised schedule:
The Shop
It would appear that you jumped the gate.
Out running errands and thought I was going to check in on live timing for free practice…. NOPE.
See you all in a couple hours.
Can’t believe they didn’t cover the track. They had it at first but pulled off the tarp on Friday. Rained all night, gonna be super sloppy. Haven’t Dirt Wurx learned their lesson by now?
I love mudders
It'll be fine, sunny and windy all morning so far.
Morning y’all
When does Dudebro race?
Looks great
IF my math is correct RDL is going to miss 250 east Q1.
I'm just here for the gnashing of teeth....
In the past they pre record it and play it afterwards. Maybe they’ll do that again.
Pit Row
250 Overflow is on track.
Crockett Myers 59.259
Talviku 58.979
A S-load of 250 Overflows!
I don't see a Talviku in my live timing?
Garrett Hoffman 58.260
#108
250 Overflow Qualifying 1
Stream is live.
Dudebro 1:01.089
Hymas 58.438
Brown 56.577
