Bench Racing | Nashville Supercross Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Nashville
Supercross 2023
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

NASHBENCH

It's early!! Free practice starts in around 40 minutes!

CPR 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Bloody day races…..

GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 C Free Practice

250cfp 5

 

mx313 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Cory Carsten. I don't think I've ever seen him race sx.

GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 6

 

GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 A is on track.

WCRider 7 hours ago
7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago

Hate him or love him, Haiden is legit.

GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

250afp 7

 

mx313 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Does hunter just coast to a 3-8th tonight to wrap up the title?

If he does it will be a good opportunity for deegan, Max or Smith to get a win

wildbill 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

The sun ain't even up here. 

GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

450 A Free Practice

450afp 6.png?VersionId=YcEsRqOOoeb MNFN

 

WCRider 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

It would be a bit of shame if Webb get the title considering he's way below Tomac and Sexton in terms of raw speed. Yeah race craft blablabla but most of the time he has his ass wooped bad by both Sexton and Tomac. Even Kick start Kenny is way faster. Funny when I m thinking about what he said in Gepsy podcast about Ken. A lots of guy are just faster. Same thing with outdoors, Zero chance to win the championship with that lack of raw speed. I hope for him he'll find extra speed on the star like he was in 250 because stars could have a gun without bullets for 2024.

GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

450bfp 9

 

mx313 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
davis224 wrote:

AP no laps?

Ap isn't racing today.

GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

450 C Free Practice

450cfp 5

 

davis224 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
davis224 wrote:

AP no laps?

mx313 wrote:

Ap isn't racing today.

Did someone have his transponder in their pocket? Just curious as to why he showed up on the sheets.

GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 C Qualifying 1

250cq1 5

 

mx313 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
davis224 wrote:

AP no laps?

mx313 wrote:

Ap isn't racing today.

davis224 wrote:

Did someone have his transponder in their pocket? Just curious as to why he showed up on the sheets.

I don't know 100% the reason he is on the time sheet. Maybe coz he was a last second withdrawal.

But he isn't racing 2day. 

GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1

250bq1 9.png?VersionId=n51O1TmrniOhs060I0989mX.

 

GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
davis224 wrote:

AP no laps?

mx313 wrote:

Ap isn't racing today.

davis224 wrote:

Did someone have his transponder in their pocket? Just curious as to why he showed up on the sheets.

If I'm remembering correctly, I've noticed other riders who have gotten hurt in a race this year have then shown up on the timing sheet the next week in free practice with no time/laps listed. 

slowgti 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

It’s the AMA, I’m surprised they don’t have Rick Melon listed as racing. 

Jonny Crash 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Why don't they ever follow the first guy on track at the start, miss the 1st flying lap on the session 

GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Looked like Vialle might have been down.

mx313 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
GD2 wrote:

Looked like Vialle might have been down.

Vialle has gotten worse with every round. 

He rode good at east's 1st round. He wasn't far off a podium and u could have bet he would have got 1 this season. Since then he has been down hill and never looked like getting 1.

GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 1

250aq1 11

 

js256 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Be cool if jett and hunter ran number 1e and 1w for the final 250 shootout round

3

