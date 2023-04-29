Bench Racing | Nashville Supercross Timed Qualifying

It would be a bit of shame if Webb get the title considering he's way below Tomac and Sexton in terms of raw speed. Yeah race craft blablabla but most of the time he has his ass wooped bad by both Sexton and Tomac. Even Kick start Kenny is way faster. Funny when I m thinking about what he said in Gepsy podcast about Ken. A lots of guy are just faster. Same thing with outdoors, Zero chance to win the championship with that lack of raw speed. I hope for him he'll find extra speed on the star like he was in 250 because stars could have a gun without bullets for 2024.
Holeshot!!! Braaapp
Bloody day races…..
Podium, caught everyone sleeping.
250 C Free Practice
The Shop
Cory Carsten. I don't think I've ever seen him race sx.
250 B Free Practice
250 A is on track.
Hate him or love him, Haiden is legit.
250 A Free Practice
Does hunter just coast to a 3-8th tonight to wrap up the title?
If he does it will be a good opportunity for deegan, Max or Smith to get a win
The sun ain't even up here.
450 A Free Practice
AP no laps?
450 B Free Practice
Ap isn't racing today.
450 C Free Practice
Did someone have his transponder in their pocket? Just curious as to why he showed up on the sheets.
Pit Row
250 C Qualifying 1
I don't know 100% the reason he is on the time sheet. Maybe coz he was a last second withdrawal.
But he isn't racing 2day.
250 B Qualifying 1
If I'm remembering correctly, I've noticed other riders who have gotten hurt in a race this year have then shown up on the timing sheet the next week in free practice with no time/laps listed.
It’s the AMA, I’m surprised they don’t have Rick Melon listed as racing.
Why don't they ever follow the first guy on track at the start, miss the 1st flying lap on the session
Looked like Vialle might have been down.
Vialle has gotten worse with every round.
He rode good at east's 1st round. He wasn't far off a podium and u could have bet he would have got 1 this season. Since then he has been down hill and never looked like getting 1.
250 A Qualifying 1
10 Hondas in that practice session
No Vialle?
Be cool if jett and hunter ran number 1e and 1w for the final 250 shootout round
