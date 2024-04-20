Bench Racing | Nashville Supercross Night Show

Related:
Nashville
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Bench Racing
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12609
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
815th
GD2

A little over 20 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|

The Shop

See All »
Newheartpete
Profile picture for user Newheartpete
Posts
29
Joined
2/14/2021
Location
Rogers, MN US
Fantasy
311th
Newheartpete 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

My gut feeling is this is going to be a great night of racing with some surprises.

 

4
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
168
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I decided I'd let somebody else get the Holeshot this week.Tongue

1
1
ohh_454
Profile picture for user ohh_454
Posts
235
Joined
6/24/2023
Location
Nuevo, CA US
Fantasy
365th
ohh_454 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Top 15, my training isn’t what it used to be. 

Spudinki45
Profile picture for user Spudinki45
Posts
406
Joined
2/16/2019
Location
Chandler, AZ US
Fantasy
2985th
Spudinki45 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

JT just refuses to get a bigger shirt. Needs to show off those arms

8
5
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1763
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Herald, CA US
ProKawi24 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Lets go boys!  Track looks perfect and I've been waiting for a damn showdown race to finally come.

1

Pit Row

See All »
ohh_454
Profile picture for user ohh_454
Posts
235
Joined
6/24/2023
Location
Nuevo, CA US
Fantasy
365th
ohh_454 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I’m liking the clubmx look this weekend 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

1
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2798
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The track has a really hard base, that means it's not really forgiving, BECAUSE OF THAT. 

English isn't my native language, but why does RC talk like that? 

1
2
matze
Profile picture for user matze
Posts
1190
Joined
3/1/2014
Location
Stuttgart DE
Fantasy
3097th
matze 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

"first heat win" Im pretty sure ryder d won a heat already this year

EDIT: Ok weege corrected himself

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
165
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Mavetism wrote:
The track has a really hard base, that means it's not really forgiving, BECAUSE OF THAT.  English isn't my native language, but why does RC talk...

The track has a really hard base, that means it's not really forgiving, BECAUSE OF THAT. 

English isn't my native language, but why does RC talk like that? 

Homeschooling.

3
2
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1763
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Herald, CA US
ProKawi24 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I'm surprised it took this long to throw the red flag. Didn't seem like he was moving much if at all and that's a very dangerous section even for guys to roll.

2
Sully
Profile picture for user Sully
Posts
7088
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Didn’t Weege just say they got word it’s a staggered start?

1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
165
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

So if they are going to penalize Ryder for jumping on the red cross flag should they do it before the restart?

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Nashville Supercross Night Show