Bench Racing | Nashville Supercross Night Show

Related: Nashville Supercross 2024 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Bench Racing Pagination 1 of 7 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 12609 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 815th GD2 4/20/2024 - 3:36pm 4/20/2024 - 3:36pm A little over 20 minutes until the broadcast starts! Race Day Links Content Hub Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Press516 Posts 3450 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 126th Press516 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Holeshot! 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments 711stretch Posts 114 Joined 8/2/2018 Location Carlisle, PA US 711stretch 2 hours ago 2 hours ago GD2 wrote: A little over 20 minutes until the broadcast starts! Race Day Links Content Hub A little over 20 minutes until the broadcast starts! Race Day Links Content Hub Podium?? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Mavetism Posts 2798 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Holeshot Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Mavetism Posts 2798 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Press516 wrote: Holeshot! You're cheating 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals Tusk Rear Aluminum Sprocket Image Tusk Rear Aluminum Sprocket $39.99 (20% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC IMS Image IMS Use code IMSxVital20 and save! Tusk First Line Gloss Coat Image Tusk First Line Gloss Coat $7.99 (33% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Renthal Twinwall 1-1/8" Handlebar Image Renthal Twinwall 1-1/8" Handlebar $167.88 (7% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Tire Repair Trail Kit Image Tusk Tire Repair Trail Kit $19.99 (23% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC POD MX K4 2.0 Knee Brace Pair Image POD MX K4 2.0 Knee Brace Pair $522.45 (11% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rider Cargo Motorcycle Fork Brace Image Rider Cargo Motorcycle Fork Brace $11.99 (33% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Techstar Sein Jersey Image Alpinestars Techstar Sein Jersey $26.88 (62% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fly Racing Kinetic Jet Pant Image Fly Racing Kinetic Jet Pant $51.88 (60% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Compact T-Handle Wrench Set Image Tusk Compact T-Handle Wrench Set $23.88 $28.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Throwback T-Shirt Image Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Throwback T-Shirt $13.99 (26% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Safety Wire Kit Image Tusk Safety Wire Kit $29.99 (14% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Blockade Roost Deflector Image MSR Blockade Roost Deflector $69.99 (22% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Quiet Glide Dirt Bike Skid Plate Image Tusk Quiet Glide Dirt Bike Skid Plate $59.88 (63% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dunlop MX34 Geomax Soft/Intermediate Terrain Tires Image Dunlop MX34 Geomax Soft/Intermediate Terrain Tires 23% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC 2024 MSR Axxis Riding Gear Sale Image 2024 MSR Axxis Riding Gear Sale Save up to 56% at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dragon Cove Sunglasses Image Dragon Cove Sunglasses $39.99 (71% off) Up to 71% off at evo.com Tusk 3-Way Mini T-Handle Wrench Tool Kit Image Tusk 3-Way Mini T-Handle Wrench Tool Kit $10.99 (21% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk 4-Stroke Oil Change Kit Image Tusk 4-Stroke Oil Change Kit $18.29 (26% off) Up to 28% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk 2-Stroke Transmission Oil Change Kit Image Tusk 2-Stroke Transmission Oil Change Kit Up to 25% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Maxima SC1 Clear Coat Image Maxima SC1 Clear Coat $11.99 (14% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Mav4 MIPS Helmet with Free Helmet Bag Image MSR Mav4 MIPS Helmet with Free Helmet Bag $99.99 (58% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rider Cargo Soft Loop/Buckle/Carabiner Tie Downs Image Rider Cargo Soft Loop/Buckle/Carabiner Tie Downs $16.99 (11% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Chain Guide Image Tusk Chain Guide $49.99 (17% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots Image Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots $343.16 (22% off) Up to 27% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC ProTaper Swivel-Hook/Carabiner/Soft Loop Tie Downs Image ProTaper Swivel-Hook/Carabiner/Soft Loop Tie Downs $36.06 (10% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Primary Drive Front Sprocket Image Primary Drive Front Sprocket $8.79 (32% off) Up to 32% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Acerbis X-Grip Frame Guards Image Acerbis X-Grip Frame Guards $45.88 (17% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Low-Profile Race Hydration Pack Image MSR Low-Profile Race Hydration Pack $59.99 (25% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Sliding Sag Scale Image Tusk Sliding Sag Scale $24.99 $29.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Stoic 30-Can Heavy Duty Cooler Image Stoic 30-Can Heavy Duty Cooler $47.40 (40% off) Backcountry Tusk 170 Piece European Motorcycle Bolt Kit Image Tusk 170 Piece European Motorcycle Bolt Kit $31.99 (29% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Specialized Turbo Levo Comp Alloy Image Specialized Turbo Levo Comp Alloy $5,999.99 $7,000.00 Specialized.com Hiflo Premium Oil Filter Image Hiflo Premium Oil Filter $4.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Maxima Quick 2 Mix Measuring Bottle Image Maxima Quick 2 Mix Measuring Bottle $4.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Backpack Image MSR Backpack $34.99 (42% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC See All » Press516 Posts 3450 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 126th Press516 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Press516 wrote: Holeshot! Mavetism wrote: You're cheating Just got the Eli jump on that one… 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Magoofan Posts 6437 Joined 5/4/2021 Location Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US Magoofan 1 hour ago 1 hour ago 4 7 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Newheartpete Posts 29 Joined 2/14/2021 Location Rogers, MN US Fantasy 311th Newheartpete 1 hour ago 1 hour ago My gut feeling is this is going to be a great night of racing with some surprises. 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments dog_lover_136 Posts 283 Joined 1/30/2023 Location Riverside, CA US Fantasy 1126th dog_lover_136 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Newheartpete wrote: My gut feeling is this is going to be a great night of racing with some surprises. Agreed, hope mcadoo races. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 168 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago I decided I'd let somebody else get the Holeshot this week. 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ILoveMoto Posts 2300 Joined 3/15/2022 Location Jacksonville, FL US Fantasy 2040th ILoveMoto 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Press516 wrote: Holeshot! Have fun! Congrats 🏆 7 6 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ohh_454 Posts 235 Joined 6/24/2023 Location Nuevo, CA US Fantasy 365th ohh_454 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Top 15, my training isn’t what it used to be. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments crash83 Posts 96 Joined 4/1/2008 Location Spring, TX US Fantasy 1132nd crash83 1 hour ago 1 hour ago In, need to work on my cardio Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 168 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Ricky has a KTM hanky in his jacket pocket. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments AHRMA361 Posts 2472 Joined 4/1/2008 Location NE, OH US Fantasy 232nd AHRMA361 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Jett -v- CW2..........should be great Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Spudinki45 Posts 406 Joined 2/16/2019 Location Chandler, AZ US Fantasy 2985th Spudinki45 1 hour ago 1 hour ago JT just refuses to get a bigger shirt. Needs to show off those arms 8 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Herb Eaversmells Posts 2002 Joined 8/19/2016 Location ItStInKs, CA US Fantasy 4304th Herb Eaversmells 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Will again. aaaaaaaa 1 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 168 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago When does Dudebro race? 2 9 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ProKawi24 Posts 1763 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Herald, CA US ProKawi24 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Lets go boys! Track looks perfect and I've been waiting for a damn showdown race to finally come. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pit Row Dunlop Image Troll Training Image Mika Metals Image Eagle Grit Image Liquid Skinz 24' Image Sunstar Image Rival Ink '24 Image MX Plastics Image Factory MX Vacations Image Barnett Clutches '24 Image One Gripper Image TYF Performance Image OMX Graphics '24 Image Vampire Tearoffs Image Hinson Racing Image Twisted Development Image DeCal Works Image Motul Image Liquid Skinz '24 Image Polisport Image Motul July '20 Image Tom Morgan Racing Image Motoz Tires (Pacific Powersports) '24 Image 6D Helmets Image Seat Concepts Image Rocket Image DeVol Racing '24 Image MX Graphics '24 Image Luxon MX '24 Image Scar '24 Image Moto Hose Image Guts Racing Image See All » Tricky_Ricky.Stern Posts 125 Joined 6/30/2022 Location NW, IA US Fantasy 159th Tricky_Ricky.Stern 1 hour ago 1 hour ago wow somebody hit the ground very hard... Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ohh_454 Posts 235 Joined 6/24/2023 Location Nuevo, CA US Fantasy 365th ohh_454 1 hour ago 1 hour ago I’m liking the clubmx look this weekend 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Mavetism Posts 2798 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 1 hour ago 1 hour ago The track has a really hard base, that means it's not really forgiving, BECAUSE OF THAT. English isn't my native language, but why does RC talk like that? 1 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 50493 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3730th -MAVERICK- 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Red flag. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments matze Posts 1190 Joined 3/1/2014 Location Stuttgart DE Fantasy 3097th matze 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago "first heat win" Im pretty sure ryder d won a heat already this year EDIT: Ok weege corrected himself Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 165 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Mavetism wrote: The track has a really hard base, that means it's not really forgiving, BECAUSE OF THAT. English isn't my native language, but why does RC talk... The track has a really hard base, that means it's not really forgiving, BECAUSE OF THAT. English isn't my native language, but why does RC talk like that? Homeschooling. 3 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ProKawi24 Posts 1763 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Herald, CA US ProKawi24 1 hour ago 1 hour ago I'm surprised it took this long to throw the red flag. Didn't seem like he was moving much if at all and that's a very dangerous section even for guys to roll. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Sully Posts 7088 Joined 8/24/2006 Location JP Sully 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Didn’t Weege just say they got word it’s a staggered start? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments 88FYNN88 Posts 569 Joined 7/14/2020 Location Jackson, NH US 88FYNN88 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Tonight is going to be chaos Save Quote Log in or register to post comments crusty_xx Posts 8545 Joined 6/8/2013 Location CH Fantasy 154th crusty_xx 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Herb Eaversmells wrote: Will again. aaaaaaaa Shocker Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Gator724 Posts 328 Joined 4/7/2023 Location Greenville, SC US Gator724 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Whoops gonna hold up all night? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 165 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago So if they are going to penalize Ryder for jumping on the red cross flag should they do it before the restart? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pagination 1 of 7 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Next page Next › Start New Topic Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Nashville Supercross Night Show To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook. Breadcrumb Forum Main Moto-Related
Holeshot!
Podium??
Holeshot
You're cheating
The Shop
Just got the Eli jump on that one…
My gut feeling is this is going to be a great night of racing with some surprises.
Agreed, hope mcadoo races.
I decided I'd let somebody else get the Holeshot this week.
Have fun! Congrats 🏆
Top 15, my training isn’t what it used to be.
In, need to work on my cardio
Ricky has a KTM hanky in his jacket pocket.
Jett -v- CW2..........should be great
JT just refuses to get a bigger shirt. Needs to show off those arms
Will again. aaaaaaaa
When does Dudebro race?
Lets go boys! Track looks perfect and I've been waiting for a damn showdown race to finally come.
Pit Row
wow somebody hit the ground very hard...
I’m liking the clubmx look this weekend 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
The track has a really hard base, that means it's not really forgiving, BECAUSE OF THAT.
English isn't my native language, but why does RC talk like that?
Red flag.
"first heat win" Im pretty sure ryder d won a heat already this year
EDIT: Ok weege corrected himself
Homeschooling.
I'm surprised it took this long to throw the red flag. Didn't seem like he was moving much if at all and that's a very dangerous section even for guys to roll.
Didn’t Weege just say they got word it’s a staggered start?
Tonight is going to be chaos
Shocker
Whoops gonna hold up all night?
So if they are going to penalize Ryder for jumping on the red cross flag should they do it before the restart?
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Nashville Supercross Night Show