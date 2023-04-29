Bench Racing | Nashville Supercross Daytime Program

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11363
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

nashbench2.jpg?VersionId=z4RElZ

Sorry for the delay! We've got five minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
|
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
7861
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 56 minutes ago

Blew my bike up on the gate due to revving for so long. 

1
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3195
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

What time does Deegan race??????

4
2

The Shop

Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
1842
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Hole.. nvm gate malfunction.

 

Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
1842
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
Jonny Crash wrote:

I love day races it's 8pm for me instead of 1am

Yeah, so much better for us. Wish it was like that everytime. Laughing

1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
478
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 59 minutes ago

I would have gotten the Holeshot but after practice/qualifying I fell asleep in my recliner.  Then I woke up at 11:00 AM all groggy. So I took a bike ride to wake up fully, and I just got back at 11:59.

Coggl
Profile picture for user Coggl
Posts
232
Joined
2/26/2022
Location
AU
Coggl 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
Jonny Crash wrote:

I love day races it's 8pm for me instead of 1am

5am not to bad for AUS

davis224
Profile picture for user davis224
Posts
5636
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Cornland, IL US
davis224 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

They need to turn their headsets down or something, James and Ricky ARE TALKING VERY LOUDLY AND IT SOUNDS VERY AWKWARD AND NOT RELAXED

WCRider
Profile picture for user WCRider
Posts
2681
Joined
8/19/2017
Location
BE
WCRider 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
Jonny Crash wrote:

I love day races it's 8pm for me instead of 1am

21pm here. Perfect

DownSouth
Profile picture for user DownSouth
Posts
9572
Joined
7/5/2008
Location
Tallapoosa, GA US
DownSouth 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

Did Will forget about the last 3 years of 450sx that Anstie raced?

aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
7861
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

Holy shit Deegan SENT it through those whoops. 

RCMartin406
Profile picture for user RCMartin406
Posts
49
Joined
4/9/2023
Location
Dallas, GA US
RCMartin406 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

Probably nothing to this, but you ever notice at the opening of the broadcast, they show highlights of MC RC JS racing and then ET and the current racers and end it in MC RC JS ET holding up the SX championship trophy, but they never show RV RD or CR 🤷🏻‍♂️. I wonder if they just show guys involved in the broadcast🤔 yeah I know, got to much time on my hands lol

aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
7861
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 48 minutes ago

Why isn’t that dude getting off the track? He almost got hit like 5 times. Grinning

 

Weltin just standing still in the middle of the track in a blind spot. Smart!

6
1
Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
687
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fox88 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

"Another one to the party".. haha

colintrax
Profile picture for user colintrax
Posts
4429
Joined
8/25/2015
Location
Taylorsville, GA US
colintrax 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

What is going in Weltin just standing around on the track Vialle jumping on a red cross flag

5
GoggleFiend904 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
aeffertz wrote:
Why isn’t that dude getting off the track? He almost got hit like 5 times. :lol:   Weltin just standing still in the middle of the...

Why isn’t that dude getting off the track? He almost got hit like 5 times. Grinning

 

Weltin just standing still in the middle of the track in a blind spot. Smart!

I was wondering the same thing 

Pit Row

dkurtd
Profile picture for user dkurtd
Posts
850
Joined
4/15/2018
Location
TN US
dkurtd 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

Anybody elses audio not matching the video?  Audio 10 seconds ahead of video?

 

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
478
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
aeffertz wrote:
Why isn’t that dude getting off the track? He almost got hit like 5 times. :lol:   Weltin just standing still in the middle of the...

Why isn’t that dude getting off the track? He almost got hit like 5 times. Grinning

 

Weltin just standing still in the middle of the track in a blind spot. Smart!

GoggleFiend904 wrote:

I was wondering the same thing 

Dazed and Confused?

Coggl
Profile picture for user Coggl
Posts
232
Joined
2/26/2022
Location
AU
Coggl 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

483 came lucky from that crash

GG121
Profile picture for user GG121
Posts
135
Joined
3/17/2022
Location
MD US
GG121 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Carroll almost got thrown into that scaffolding 

1
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
7861
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 42 minutes ago

Is everybody outside of qualifying position really going to be one lap down?

Combine the coasts already!

 

EDIT: Even the final qualifying position got lapped. Yikes.

3
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11363
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

250 Heat 1

250h1 10.png?VersionId=DotNX

 

davis224
Profile picture for user davis224
Posts
5636
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Cornland, IL US
davis224 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
dkurtd wrote:
Anybody elses audio not matching the video?  Audio 10 seconds ahead of video?  

Anybody elses audio not matching the video?  Audio 10 seconds ahead of video?

 

Mine is matching but occasionally stutters

1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
478
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
1911 wrote:

What time does Deegan race??????

Any Minute Now.jpg?VersionId=73aN4npEuxGqr0N3EN8A1zdeR7Y55

 

2
2
Eljott
Profile picture for user Eljott
Posts
40
Joined
9/1/2015
Location
DE
Eljott 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

Missed my heat race.

Coggl
Profile picture for user Coggl
Posts
232
Joined
2/26/2022
Location
AU
Coggl 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Love hunters Gibosn themed gear

