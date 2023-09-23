Bench Racing | Los Angeles SuperMotocross Timed Qualifying

Los Angeles SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship
Bench Racing
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Qualifying starts in about 30 minutes!

matze 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

NGL I was sceptical when I first heard about the idea of SMX. But its been a long time since ive been so HYPED. LETS GOOOOOO

4

plowboy 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Mudd801 wrote:
podyum!?!?

podyum!?!?

Fuckin' hick.   I like it.Silly

2
Reese95w 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

PS.  If you would like to consistently get Bench Racing thread holeshots you can purchase "Reese95w's Holeshot Bitches" app now at the App Store for only $19.95. Laughing

9
6
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
PS.  If you would like to consistently get Bench Racing thread holeshots you can purchase "Reese95w's Holeshot Bitches" app now at the App Store...

PS.  If you would like to consistently get Bench Racing thread holeshots you can purchase "Reese95w's Holeshot Bitches" app now at the App Store for only $19.95. Laughing

It's part of the "Cheatin' for Idiots" series.  Collect them all for this one time low offer of $49.98.Woohoo

7
Mudd801 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Mudd801 wrote:
podyum!?!?

podyum!?!?

plowboy wrote:
Fuckin' hick.   I like it.

Fuckin' hick.   I like it.Silly

Thought someone would like it !  haa

plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Mudd801 wrote:
podyum!?!?

podyum!?!?

plowboy wrote:
Fuckin' hick.   I like it.

Fuckin' hick.   I like it.Silly

Mudd801 wrote:
Thought someone would like it !  haa

Thought someone would like it !  haa

I'm easily pleased.  The other Vitards are more discerning.Wink

Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I have a prediction.  I think because of all the controversy this week, with letting K-Roc "bye" in the 2nd 450 moto at Chicagoland, I think he is probably pissed off and extra motivated and I think that Jettin Beaver is just going to holeshot both motos tonight and check out.

5
5
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
I have a prediction.  I think because of all the controversy this week, with letting K-Roc "bye" in the 2nd 450 moto at Chicagoland, I think he...

I have a prediction.  I think because of all the controversy this week, with letting K-Roc "bye" in the 2nd 450 moto at Chicagoland, I think he is probably pissed off and extra motivated and I think that Jettin Beaver is just going to holeshot both motos tonight and check out.

Since I openly and unashamedly admit to being an ultra Jett fan...I hope he checks out by at least a minute....laps up to 4th place...and moon walks across the podium.

5
4
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 Unseeded Qualifying 1

1
Richy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Well Kenny's gonna be fired up tonight after that comment from Jett 😂

Saw how hard Kenny was pushing and didn't want him to push the front and let Chase close the points gap so he let him by? Savage...

3
1
FeetUp 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Who is this Georgia chick, and has she done this before ?

2
Farmer J 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The deegan broadcast is live.

1
6
Mavetism 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I'm not a fan of riders taking other riders out but just saying.. if Kenny does it once before he retires, tonight is the right time to do it lol

3
2
-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
FeetUp wrote:
Who is this Georgia chick, and has she done this before ?

Who is this Georgia chick, and has she done this before ?

She was at the Oakland SX. 

2

Shakybonez15 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Watching raceday live,

i will never forgive steve whitelock for “lites class” i hated it then, and still hate it.anyhow track is dope

3
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The Sand Section is more of a Light Colored Dirt Section.

3
1
Mavetism 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago
Shakybonez15 wrote:
Watching raceday live, i will never forgive steve whitelock for “lites class” i hated it then, and still hate it.anyhow track is dope

Watching raceday live,

i will never forgive steve whitelock for “lites class” i hated it then, and still hate it.anyhow track is dope

Track is dope but would have been cool to see at least a proper set of whoops for the SMX final.

11
1
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

That little hump before the peristyle downhill keeps them from really sailing down that hill. 

1
jtiger12 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Anybody know what’s wrong with hunter?  Way off the pace and is riding like he’s over it

1
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 Seeded Qualifying 1

1
jeffro503 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Hunter in 12th. Hmm?  Better come out firing in the 2nd Qualy. 

jeffro503 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Shakybonez15 wrote:
Watching raceday live, i will never forgive steve whitelock for “lites class” i hated it then, and still hate it.anyhow track is dope

Watching raceday live,

i will never forgive steve whitelock for “lites class” i hated it then, and still hate it.anyhow track is dope

Mavetism wrote:
Track is dope but would have been cool to see at least a proper set of whoops for the SMX final.

Track is dope but would have been cool to see at least a proper set of whoops for the SMX final.

I agree. Wish we had some whoops, but I dig the track. Really cool seeing the peristyle again. 

3
OleTex 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

My prediction:

250 Deegan 

450 Sexton 

2
7

