Bench Racing | Los Angeles SuperMotocross Timed Qualifying

I have a prediction. I think because of all the controversy this week, with letting K-Roc "bye" in the 2nd 450 moto at Chicagoland, I think he is probably pissed off and extra motivated and I think that Jettin Beaver is just going to holeshot both motos tonight and check out.
I have a prediction. I think because of all the controversy this week, with letting K-Roc "bye" in the 2nd 450 moto at Chicagoland, I think he...
I have a prediction. I think because of all the controversy this week, with letting K-Roc "bye" in the 2nd 450 moto at Chicagoland, I think he is probably pissed off and extra motivated and I think that Jettin Beaver is just going to holeshot both motos tonight and check out.
Since I openly and unashamedly admit to being an ultra Jett fan...I hope he checks out by at least a minute....laps up to 4th place...and moon walks across the podium.
HOLESHOT BITCHES!
podyum!?!?
PODIUM
NGL I was sceptical when I first heard about the idea of SMX. But its been a long time since ive been so HYPED. LETS GOOOOOO
The Shop
Fuckin' hick. I like it.
PS. If you would like to consistently get Bench Racing thread holeshots you can purchase "Reese95w's Holeshot Bitches" app now at the App Store for only $19.95.
It's part of the "Cheatin' for Idiots" series. Collect them all for this one time low offer of $49.98.
Thought someone would like it ! haa
I'm easily pleased. The other Vitards are more discerning.
I have a prediction. I think because of all the controversy this week, with letting K-Roc "bye" in the 2nd 450 moto at Chicagoland, I think he is probably pissed off and extra motivated and I think that Jettin Beaver is just going to holeshot both motos tonight and check out.
Since I openly and unashamedly admit to being an ultra Jett fan...I hope he checks out by at least a minute....laps up to 4th place...and moon walks across the podium.
250 Unseeded Qualifying 1
Well Kenny's gonna be fired up tonight after that comment from Jett 😂
Saw how hard Kenny was pushing and didn't want him to push the front and let Chase close the points gap so he let him by? Savage...
Who is this Georgia chick, and has she done this before ?
The deegan broadcast is live.
I'm not a fan of riders taking other riders out but just saying.. if Kenny does it once before he retires, tonight is the right time to do it lol
She was at the Oakland SX.
Pit Row
Vohland looking good. Cali dirt might be good for him
Watching raceday live,
i will never forgive steve whitelock for “lites class” i hated it then, and still hate it.anyhow track is dope
The Sand Section is more of a Light Colored Dirt Section.
Track is dope but would have been cool to see at least a proper set of whoops for the SMX final.
That little hump before the peristyle downhill keeps them from really sailing down that hill.
Cooper 1:09.507
Anybody know what’s wrong with hunter? Way off the pace and is riding like he’s over it
Deegan 1:08.887
250 Seeded Qualifying 1
Hunter in 12th. Hmm? Better come out firing in the 2nd Qualy.
I agree. Wish we had some whoops, but I dig the track. Really cool seeing the peristyle again.
My prediction:
250 Deegan
450 Sexton
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Los Angeles SuperMotocross Timed Qualifying