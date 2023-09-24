Bench Racing | Los Angeles SuperMotocross Night Show

Related:
Bench Racing
Los Angeles SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11943
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

bench2 4

A little over 30 minutes until we go racing!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Shred
Profile picture for user Shred
Posts
543
Joined
10/21/2021
Location
Brighton, CO US
Shred 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Hole!

1
1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
497
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

That thing where you lead everybody at the start of a race, (I did not get).Sad

1
1
Shred
Profile picture for user Shred
Posts
543
Joined
10/21/2021
Location
Brighton, CO US
Shred 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Reese let me by.  Next time don’t wave me by damn it.  I just feel cheated now…

2
1

The Shop

See All »
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
497
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Shred wrote:
Reese let me by.  Next time don’t wave me by damn it.  I just feel cheated now…

Reese let me by.  Next time don’t wave me by damn it.  I just feel cheated now…

I let you bye to take away points from ky_savage so he would be less likely to win the Super Duper Bench Racing Holeshot championship.

PS I predict Drew Adams will win this race.

1
2
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
8532
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Wonder why they’re running the amateurs in the pre show this week?

aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
8532
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The silver wheels look so sick on the retro themed Kawasakis this weekend. 

9
1
Sully
Profile picture for user Sully
Posts
6438
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
aeffertz wrote:
Wonder why they’re running the amateurs in the pre show this week?

Wonder why they’re running the amateurs in the pre show this week?

My guess is they’re going to have something Triumph related during the night show. 

2
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
497
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
aeffertz wrote:
The silver wheels look so sick on the retro themed Kawasakis this weekend. 

The silver wheels look so sick on the retro themed Kawasakis this weekend. 

I like traditional silver or natural aluminum rims. That's the way they should be.

Also, get off my lawn.

2
4
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
2943
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Deegan or Jo?  Who’s got this 250 win???

RJ looked great in qualy.  Jo with the consistency for the title.

Sully
Profile picture for user Sully
Posts
6438
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Looks like they added a bit of a lip to the the jump going up the peristyle to make it a more doable step up. Yesterday, the 250s were clipping the top. 

DrinkMoreWater 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

This Drew Adams got a feeling he's gonna have a good career, physically strong already.

Also shares a physical feature to 2 former champions.

1
1
Sprew
Profile picture for user Sprew
Posts
372
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
US
Sprew 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Crowd looks sparse.

 

2
2
nickp
Profile picture for user nickp
Posts
159
Joined
12/14/2018
Location
Washington, DC US
nickp 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Drew Adams is only 15

1
1
Shred
Profile picture for user Shred
Posts
543
Joined
10/21/2021
Location
Brighton, CO US
Shred 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

Not a fan of what happened with the Red Cross flag and change of lead!  I don’t really know anything about these guys, but some names, so no favorites…but that shouldn’t happen.

MXRalph
Profile picture for user MXRalph
Posts
39
Joined
11/13/2022
Location
Fresno, CA US
MXRalph 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Sprew wrote:
Crowd looks sparse.  

Crowd looks sparse.

 

Looks, but the place holds almost 80k people

MXRalph
Profile picture for user MXRalph
Posts
39
Joined
11/13/2022
Location
Fresno, CA US
MXRalph 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Shred wrote:
Not a fan of what happened with the Red Cross flag and change of lead!  I don’t really know anything about these guys, but some names...

Not a fan of what happened with the Red Cross flag and change of lead!  I don’t really know anything about these guys, but some names, so no favorites…but that shouldn’t happen.

It sucks but it was the #45s fault for rolling the next jump after the crash. He's too inexperienced to understand the rules. Sucks for him though. 

1

Pit Row

See All »
Shred
Profile picture for user Shred
Posts
543
Joined
10/21/2021
Location
Brighton, CO US
Shred 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago
Shred wrote:
Not a fan of what happened with the Red Cross flag and change of lead!  I don’t really know anything about these guys, but some names...

Not a fan of what happened with the Red Cross flag and change of lead!  I don’t really know anything about these guys, but some names, so no favorites…but that shouldn’t happen.

MXRalph wrote:
It sucks but it was the #45s fault for rolling the next jump after the crash. He's too inexperienced to understand the rules. Sucks for him...

It sucks but it was the #45s fault for rolling the next jump after the crash. He's too inexperienced to understand the rules. Sucks for him though. 

I have to admit…even from the couch…I also thought you had to roll the whole section too.  Ugh….

2
elsinore
Profile picture for user elsinore
Posts
1069
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Columbus, GA US
elsinore 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Damn, looking forward to some badass racing tonight! 

1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
497
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

Holy smokes.

Shit!  Bummed for Hunter!

kage173
Profile picture for user kage173
Posts
1980
Joined
11/27/2015
Location
TX US
kage173 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Stadium looks so full of smoke. It's not even covered.  

scootch
Profile picture for user scootch
Posts
425
Joined
1/24/2017
Location
Fort Worth, TX US
scootch 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Holy shit Barcia almost smoked Sexton 😳

stillwelding
Profile picture for user stillwelding
Posts
3156
Joined
1/22/2007
Location
Santa Clarita, CA US
stillwelding 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Can someone tell me what’s going on? My tv just went real dark.

2
B Gotti
Profile picture for user B Gotti
Posts
312
Joined
7/24/2015
Location
Columbus, OH US
B Gotti 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
stillwelding wrote:
Can someone tell me what’s going on? My tv just went real dark.

Can someone tell me what’s going on? My tv just went real dark.

Deegan won.

2
2
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2304
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Damn, really looks like the stadium filled up in just a couple minutes. 

Shred
Profile picture for user Shred
Posts
543
Joined
10/21/2021
Location
Brighton, CO US
Shred 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
scootch wrote:
Holy shit Barcia almost smoked Sexton 😳

Holy shit Barcia almost smoked Sexton 😳

Hehe…said that to the wife when it happened.  That would have been a disaster…

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Los Angeles SuperMotocross Night Show