Bench Racing | Los Angeles SuperMotocross Night Show

Shred 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Hole! Reese95w 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago That thing where you lead everybody at the start of a race, (I did not get). EvelMX11 2 hours ago 2 hours ago podium Shred 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Reese let me by. Next time don't wave me by damn it. I just feel cheated now… Reese95w 3 hours ago 3 hours ago I let you bye to take away points from ky_savage so he would be less likely to win the Super Duper Bench Racing Holeshot championship. PS I predict Drew Adams will win this race. aeffertz 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Wonder why they're running the amateurs in the pre show this week? aeffertz 2 hours ago 2 hours ago The silver wheels look so sick on the retro themed Kawasakis this weekend. Sully 3 hours ago 3 hours ago My guess is they're going to have something Triumph related during the night show. Reese95w 2 hours ago 2 hours ago I like traditional silver or natural aluminum rims. That's the way they should be. Also, get off my lawn. Press516 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Deegan or Jo? Who's got this 250 win??? RJ looked great in qualy. Jo with the consistency for the title. Sully 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Looks like they added a bit of a lip to the the jump going up the peristyle to make it a more doable step up. Yesterday, the 250s were clipping the top. DrinkMoreWater 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago This Drew Adams got a feeling he's gonna have a good career, physically strong already. Also shares a physical feature to 2 former champions. Sprew 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Crowd looks sparse. nickp 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Drew Adams is only 15 Shred 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago Not a fan of what happened with the Red Cross flag and change of lead! I don't really know anything about these guys, but some names, so no favorites…but that shouldn't happen. MXRalph 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Looks, but the place holds almost 80k people MXRalph 2 hours ago 2 hours ago It sucks but it was the #45s fault for rolling the next jump after the crash. He's too inexperienced to understand the rules. Sucks for him though. Shred 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago I have to admit…even from the couch…I also thought you had to roll the whole section too. Ugh…. elsinore 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Damn, looking forward to some badass racing tonight! Reese95w 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago Holy smokes. Shit! Bummed for Hunter! Sandwarrior752 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Damn Hunter out for Tonight! kage173 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Stadium looks so full of smoke. It's not even covered. scootch 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Holy shit Barcia almost smoked Sexton 😳 stillwelding 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Can someone tell me what's going on? My tv just went real dark. B Gotti 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Deegan won. Mavetism 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Damn, really looks like the stadium filled up in just a couple minutes. Reese95w 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Shred 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Hehe…said that to the wife when it happened. That would have been a disaster… Mavetism 2 hours ago 2 hours ago "When does Deegan ghost ride?" 