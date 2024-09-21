Bench Racing | Las Vegas SMX Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing Las Vegas 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship SuperMotocross World Championship Pagination 1 of 2 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 13181 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 910th GD2 9/21/2024 - 12:30pm 9/21/2024 - 12:30pm Qualifying starts in 30ish minutes!Race Day LinksContent Hub 1 Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Press516 Posts 3913 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 50th Press516 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Holeshot! 2 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments FeetUp Posts 454 Joined 12/4/2007 Location Santa Maria, CA US FeetUp 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Afternoon ladies….. Let’s Go Racing 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Dan541 Posts 144 Joined 11/29/2017 Location CA Fantasy 2830th Dan541 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Podium ! 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments mgifracing Posts 1659 Joined 1/25/2007 Location Newton, KS US Fantasy 100th mgifracing 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Gooood afternoon Motoheads. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals Tusk First Line Gloss Coat Image Tusk First Line Gloss Coat $6.99 (42% off) Limited Time Sale at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Helmet Bag Image Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Helmet Bag $26.99 (33% off) Limited Time Sale at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Roller Gear Bag Image Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Roller Gear Bag $109.99 (24% off) Limited Time Sale at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk First Line Foam Air Filter Oil Image Tusk First Line Foam Air Filter Oil $5.99 (45% off) Limited Time Sale at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots Image Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots $439.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Legend Offroad In-The-Boot Pants Image MSR Legend Offroad In-The-Boot Pants $99.99 (33% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fox Racing Motion Boots Image Fox Racing Motion Boots $356.99 (15% off) Up to 15% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rekluse RadiusCX Clutch Image Rekluse RadiusCX Clutch $1,259.10 (10% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Impact Complete Front and Rear Wheel Image Tusk Impact Complete Front and Rear Wheel $549.99 (25% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Chain Brush Image Tusk Chain Brush $4.99 (29% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dunlop MX34 Geomax Soft/Intermediate Terrain Tires Image Dunlop MX34 Geomax Soft/Intermediate Terrain Tires 23% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dirt Tricks Zirconium Rear Sprocket Image Dirt Tricks Zirconium Rear Sprocket $125.99 $139.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk EMEX T-45 Intermediate/Hard Terrain Tires Image Tusk EMEX T-45 Intermediate/Hard Terrain Tires Up to 38% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC 6D ATR-3 Nova Helmet Image 6D ATR-3 Nova Helmet Available now at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Competition Clutch Kit with Heavy Duty Springs Image Tusk Competition Clutch Kit with Heavy Duty Springs Up to 22% off Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Sintered Metal Brake Pad Image Tusk Sintered Metal Brake Pad $16.99 (32% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Motorex Helmet Care Image Motorex Helmet Care $12.99 (7% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Acerbis X-Elite Handguards for MTB/E-Bike/Mini Dirtbike Image Acerbis X-Elite Handguards for MTB/E-Bike/Mini Dirtbike $37.88 (24% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Odi CFT Podium Handlebars Image Odi CFT Podium Handlebars $116.95 (13% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Primary Drive Rear Chain Guide Image Primary Drive Rear Chain Guide $35.99 (10% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Women's Nova Pants Image MSR Women's Nova Pants $59.99 (40% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC O'Neal Racing Pro MX Print Socks Image O'Neal Racing Pro MX Print Socks $15.29 (10% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC NoSo Gear Repair Patches Image NoSo Gear Repair Patches Up to 51% off at REI Maxima ProFilter Ready to Use Air Filter Image Maxima ProFilter Ready to Use Air Filter $11.99 (7% off) Up to 7% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Curved Tire Iron Shop Pack Image Tusk Curved Tire Iron Shop Pack $49.99 (17% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Bike Mat Image Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Bike Mat $59.99 (40% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Helmet Light Kit Image Tusk Helmet Light Kit $84.99 (15% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Goggle Case Image Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Goggle Case $29.99 (40% off) Limited Time Sale at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dunlop Geomax AT82 Tire Image Dunlop Geomax AT82 Tire 18% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Maxima SC1 Clear Coat Image Maxima SC1 Clear Coat $11.99 (14% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Kakadu Transit Fridge 45L Image Kakadu Transit Fridge 45L $349.30 (30% off) Backcountry Neutron Speed Pro Dirt Bike Tire Changer Image Neutron Speed Pro Dirt Bike Tire Changer $299.99 $359.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Axxis Air Gloves Image MSR Axxis Air Gloves $9.99 (67% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR MX Socks Image MSR MX Socks $9.99 (29% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Disposable Nitrile Gloves Image Tusk Disposable Nitrile Gloves $17.99 (25% off) Up to 25% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Mini Ratchet Tool Set Image Tusk Mini Ratchet Tool Set $7.99 (43% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC See All » Pakoyz250f Posts 718 Joined 8/27/2015 Location MX Fantasy 970th Pakoyz250f 1 hour ago 1 hour ago So the begining of the end of a great US season!! bring it on, hoping for a good all out epic battle of the Lawrence, tomac and Sexton. 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13180 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 910th GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago 250 All-Stars Qualifying 1 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 180 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago So lap times less that 2 minutes. 🙁 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13180 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 910th GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago 250 Unseeded is on track. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13180 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 910th GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago 250 Unseeded Qualifying 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments dog_lover_136 Posts 1232 Joined 1/30/2023 Location Riverside, CA US Fantasy 419th dog_lover_136 1 hour ago 1 hour ago I will be missing most of qualifying again, I will be looking at times though. 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments jeffro503 Posts 27482 Joined 7/22/2007 Location St Helens, OR US jeffro503 1 hour ago 1 hour ago First time I've seen the track. It's definitely a very unique layout. Looks like a game / fantasy type layout. Hopefully created good racing. I think it will. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments mgifracing Posts 1659 Joined 1/25/2007 Location Newton, KS US Fantasy 100th mgifracing 1 hour ago 1 hour ago dog_lover_136 wrote: I will be missing most of qualifying again, I will be looking at times though. Normal SX day, Dead at the counter, As soon as I get comfy in my work chair, Parts counter gets hammered lol 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments NMHoleCZ Posts 50 Joined 9/1/2018 Location Albuquerque, NM US Fantasy 446th NMHoleCZ 1 hour ago 1 hour ago I miss the sector time red numbers in this live timing. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments MX Guy Posts 2487 Joined 7/18/2016 Location Southern, CA US Fantasy 516th MX Guy 1 hour ago 1 hour ago What is up with these camera angles 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 180 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 180 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Save Quote Log in or register to post comments chump6784 Posts 1714 Joined 5/9/2011 Location AU chump6784 1 hour ago 1 hour ago I can't wait for the racing today. I'm laying in hospital with 3 broken ribs and lacerated liver from a crash yesterday. The morphine driver is awesome though. Come on Aussie's 9 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13180 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 910th GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago 250 Seeded Qualifying 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pit Row Vampire Tearoffs Image DeVol Racing '24 Image Scar '24 Image Rival Ink August 2024 Update Image Mika Metals Image Eagle Grit Image Dunlop Image Factory MX Vacations Image Luxon MX '24 Image Polisport Image Motoz Tires (Pacific Powersports) '24 Image MX Plastics Image Barnett Clutches '24 Image Liquid Skinz '24 Image 6D Helmets Image Hinson Racing Image Motul Image Rocket Image OMX Graphics '24 Image DeCal Works Image Guts Racing Image Seat Concepts Image Sunstar Image Liquid Skinz 24' Image Twisted Development Image Moto Hose Image Tom Morgan Racing Image Motul July '20 Image MX Graphics '24 Image See All » Marty1028 Posts 803 Joined 10/5/2017 Location Lafayette, IN US Fantasy 1285th Marty1028 1 hour ago 1 hour ago there’s no way he just said that😂 5 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Fox88 Posts 839 Joined 2/11/2012 Location Galveston Island, TX US Fantasy 25th Fox88 1 hour ago 1 hour ago ..a fat crap?!! Hahaha 3 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments jjavaman Posts 1452 Joined 3/12/2015 Location CA Fantasy 4237th jjavaman 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Marty1028 wrote: there’s no way he just said that😂 My wife just heard that and looked at me and said his parents must be so proud 🤦♂️ trailer park trash 12 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments OleTex2 Posts 271 Joined 8/12/2021 Location Round Rock, TX US Fantasy 280th OleTex2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago chump6784 wrote: I can't wait for the racing today. I'm laying in hospital with 3 broken ribs and lacerated liver from a crash yesterday. The morphine driver is... I can't wait for the racing today. I'm laying in hospital with 3 broken ribs and lacerated liver from a crash yesterday. The morphine driver is awesome though. Come on Aussie's Bummer man. I hope you heal up soon. What happened? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 53947 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 4209th -MAVERICK- 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Sexton 1:36.572 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments cwel11 Posts 1809 Joined 12/4/2019 Location Orangeville, PA US cwel11 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Fox88 wrote: ..a fat crap?!! Hahaha I’d like to thank Star racing, 100%, Dunlop, Charmin toilet paper… 1 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 53947 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 4209th -MAVERICK- 1 hour ago 1 hour ago jjavaman wrote: My wife just heard that and looked at me and said his parents must be so proud 🤦♂️ trailer park trash 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 180 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago MX Guy wrote: What is up with these camera angles They are too cheap to pay multiple close up camera people for the qualifying show. 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 53947 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 4209th -MAVERICK- 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Sexton 1:36.116 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 53947 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 4209th -MAVERICK- 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Hunter 1:35.572 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13180 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 910th GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago 450 Seeded Qualifying 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments mx_phreek Posts 2081 Joined 10/7/2009 Location Manchester GB Fantasy 195th mx_phreek 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Hunter took a lot of outside lines that lap I noticed, I think we will see a lot more guys try that next session 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pagination 1 of 2 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Next page Next › Start New Topic Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Las Vegas SMX Timed Qualifying To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook. Breadcrumb Forum Main Moto-Related
Holeshot!
Afternoon ladies….. Let’s Go Racing
Podium !
Gooood afternoon Motoheads.
The Shop
So the begining of the end of a great US season!! bring it on, hoping for a good all out epic battle of the Lawrence, tomac and Sexton.
250 All-Stars Qualifying 1
So lap times less that 2 minutes. 🙁
250 Unseeded is on track.
250 Unseeded Qualifying 1
I will be missing most of qualifying again, I will be looking at times though.
First time I've seen the track. It's definitely a very unique layout. Looks like a game / fantasy type layout. Hopefully created good racing. I think it will.
Normal SX day, Dead at the counter, As soon as I get comfy in my work chair, Parts counter gets hammered lol
I miss the sector time red numbers in this live timing.
What is up with these camera angles
I can't wait for the racing today. I'm laying in hospital with 3 broken ribs and lacerated liver from a crash yesterday. The morphine driver is awesome though.
Come on Aussie's
250 Seeded Qualifying 1
Pit Row
there’s no way he just said that😂
..a fat crap?!! Hahaha
My wife just heard that and looked at me and said his parents must be so proud 🤦♂️ trailer park trash
Bummer man. I hope you heal up soon. What happened?
Sexton 1:36.572
I’d like to thank Star racing, 100%, Dunlop, Charmin toilet paper…
They are too cheap to pay multiple close up camera people for the qualifying show.
Sexton 1:36.116
Hunter 1:35.572
450 Seeded Qualifying 1
Hunter took a lot of outside lines that lap I noticed, I think we will see a lot more guys try that next session
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Las Vegas SMX Timed Qualifying