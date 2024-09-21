Bench Racing | Las Vegas SMX Timed Qualifying

LVBENCH

Qualifying starts in 30ish minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

FeetUp 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Afternoon ladies….. Let’s Go Racing

1

Pakoyz250f 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

So the begining of the end of a great US season!! bring it on, hoping for a good all out epic battle of the Lawrence, tomac and Sexton.

 

5
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 All-Stars Qualifying 1

250allq1250allq1pt2
2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 Unseeded is on track.

GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 Unseeded Qualifying 1

250unseededq1 3
dog_lover_136 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I will be missing most of qualifying again, I will be looking at times though.

3
jeffro503 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

First time I've seen the track. It's definitely a very unique layout. Looks like a game / fantasy type layout. Hopefully created good racing. I think it will. 

1
mgifracing 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
dog_lover_136 wrote:

I will be missing most of qualifying again, I will be looking at times though.

Normal SX day, Dead at the counter, As soon as I get comfy in my work chair, Parts counter gets hammered lol

3
NMHoleCZ 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I miss the sector time red numbers in this live timing.

MX Guy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

What is up with these camera angles

1
chump6784 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I can't wait for the racing today. I'm laying in hospital with 3 broken ribs and lacerated liver from a crash yesterday. The morphine driver is awesome though. 

Come on Aussie's 

9
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13180
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
910th
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

250 Seeded Qualifying 1

250seededq1 4.png?VersionId=c

Fox88 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

..a fat crap?!!  Hahaha

3
2
jjavaman 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Marty1028 wrote:

there’s no way he just said that😂

My wife just heard that and looked at me and said his parents must be so proud 🤦‍♂️ trailer park trash

12
OleTex2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
chump6784 wrote:
I can't wait for the racing today. I'm laying in hospital with 3 broken ribs and lacerated liver from a crash yesterday. The morphine driver is...

I can't wait for the racing today. I'm laying in hospital with 3 broken ribs and lacerated liver from a crash yesterday. The morphine driver is awesome though. 

Come on Aussie's 

Bummer man. I hope you heal up soon. What happened? 

cwel11 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Fox88 wrote:

..a fat crap?!!  Hahaha

I’d like to thank Star racing, 100%,  Dunlop, Charmin toilet paper…

1
2
-MAVERICK- 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
jjavaman wrote:

My wife just heard that and looked at me and said his parents must be so proud 🤦‍♂️ trailer park trash

5
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
MX Guy wrote:

What is up with these camera angles

They are too cheap to pay multiple close up camera people for the qualifying show.

1
1
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 Seeded Qualifying 1

450seededq1 3450seededq1pt2.png?VersionId=8NROCGsu 9xz1AUSuHe
mx_phreek 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Hunter took a lot of outside lines that lap I noticed, I think we will see a lot more guys try that next session

1

