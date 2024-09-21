Bench Racing | Las Vegas SMX Night Show

Related:
Bench Racing
Las Vegas
SuperMotocross World Championship
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13192
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
910th
GD2
Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago
lvbench.jpg?VersionId=fePyQxMWGr1zM1jG 1ej

Less than an hour until the races start!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Sully
Profile picture for user Sully
Posts
7444
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

Just missed a podium, but at least I get to watch the races live for the first time in a while. 

5

The Shop

See All »
OldTech
Profile picture for user OldTech
Posts
368
Joined
1/13/2024
Location
Decatur , AL US
OldTech 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

ACs suit is awesome, he found his style

3
CPR
Profile picture for user CPR
Posts
4790
Joined
10/4/2018
Location
AU
CPR 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

11:30am Sunday here in Oz, much better time alignment for enjoying a beer with the racing 🍻

4
dog_lover_136
Profile picture for user dog_lover_136
Posts
1251
Joined
1/30/2023
Location
Riverside, CA US
Fantasy
419th
dog_lover_136 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Just got home from church, getting gas, and a poke bowl. Cant wait for what these races will bring.

5
MX Guy
Profile picture for user MX Guy
Posts
2489
Joined
7/18/2016
Location
Southern, CA US
Fantasy
516th
MX Guy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

$10 says Chase starts in 6th both motos

2
Chris_Buehler 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
dog_lover_136 wrote:
Just got home from church, getting gas, and a poke bowl. Cant wait for what these races will bring.

Just got home from church, getting gas, and a poke bowl. Cant wait for what these races will bring.

What's a poke bowl?

3
Sully
Profile picture for user Sully
Posts
7444
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

They really need to stop making this sound like it’s an equal c-ship to SX/MX. 

3

Pit Row

See All »
SteveUrchin
Profile picture for user SteveUrchin
Posts
598
Joined
7/6/2017
Location
Laguna Niguel , CA US
Fantasy
385th
SteveUrchin 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

JB can’t take AC serious In that suit 🤣🤷🏼‍♂️

Chris_Buehler 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Sully wrote:

They really need to stop making this sound like it’s an equal c-ship to SX/MX. 

For real. I'm getting sick of the comments on Instagram that think this is title like mx or sx

mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1664
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
Fantasy
100th
mgifracing 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Someone gave that girl in the booth a few to many Monsters or she needs to lay off of the burger sugar🤪

2
SteveUrchin
Profile picture for user SteveUrchin
Posts
598
Joined
7/6/2017
Location
Laguna Niguel , CA US
Fantasy
385th
SteveUrchin 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Hey mathes I just got chills AMERICA! 

Just kidding this girl is terrible 🤣

1
4
CPR
Profile picture for user CPR
Posts
4790
Joined
10/4/2018
Location
AU
CPR 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
dog_lover_136 wrote:
Just got home from church, getting gas, and a poke bowl. Cant wait for what these races will bring.

Just got home from church, getting gas, and a poke bowl. Cant wait for what these races will bring.

Chris_Buehler wrote:

What's a poke bowl?

IMG 3242
5
dog_lover_136
Profile picture for user dog_lover_136
Posts
1251
Joined
1/30/2023
Location
Riverside, CA US
Fantasy
419th
dog_lover_136 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
dog_lover_136 wrote:
Just got home from church, getting gas, and a poke bowl. Cant wait for what these races will bring.

Just got home from church, getting gas, and a poke bowl. Cant wait for what these races will bring.

Chris_Buehler wrote:

What's a poke bowl?

Rice, some sort of fish, different sauces such as ponzu sauce and soy sauce, and toppings such as pineapple, cucumber, sesame seeds, shredded carrot, and whatever else you like.

1
1
truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
1370
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
464th
truck 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Sully wrote:

They really need to stop making this sound like it’s an equal c-ship to SX/MX. 

That's for the 4 people who fell asleep watching a football game and woke up to this auto playing on peacock. Everyone else knows what's up. 

I do feel like these guys are far more into this than last year but it's still the third place title and always will be. 

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
197
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

Wow, I forgot that AC won that last Monster Cup. I hope he invested those winnings wisely.

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Las Vegas SMX Night Show