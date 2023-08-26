Bench Racing | Ironman National Timed Qualifying

where are you getting the live timing links? when i view the race day links at the pinned tab at the top I do not see the "live timing and results" links that I always see in the race day links tab. Maybe it's just my shit jacked up.
oh wow so early cool
9:30pm Saturday night here, still having a beer, gonna have to go down soon if I’m gonna make gate drop, geez.
13h40 here in the arsehole of Africa and I'm also having a beer. Cheers ya all.
Cheers Boom 🍻
The weather is pretty shit here...cold, so I've tossed my beer and brought out a bottle of pure South African Anti freeze...I'll be on song by the time the gate drops...
looks delicious. Cheers
Fuck yeah an early one.
Little bit of rain and lightning last night , stayed a mile or two from the track , should be epic today ! Picture from 5 minutes ago , sprinkling now .
Some may disagree but for me I'd be very happy to see Jett get a perfect season. No one would have thought it possible in this modern era. It will be a very special moment in our sport.
The 250 class will be awesome today. I'm loving 2023 with the playoffs and hybrid tracks around the corner. We are in for a treat.
Nobody is beating that dude anytime soon!
5:15am Ca. time, we'll be heading out for a track day in a bit so I'll have to catch it on the replay this afternoon.
Cheers, fellas!
track layout and obstacles the same or did they change some stuff?
i get the same thing.
https://americanmotocrosslive.com/
For us North of the border, we have a few Canadians lining up today.
Dylan Wright (#539) and Jess Pettis (#493) are lining up in the 450 class, and Devyn Smith (#485) is lining up in the 250 class.
This is Pettis' and Smith's first AMA Pro National.
Jess Pettis is hauling right now in 450 B qualifying
So I guess Mumford was benched by Mitch ? Lol
A little better track conditions. Currently puts him in 11th.
Ryder McNabb was also set to race his first AMA Pro Motocross National, but crashed this week and hit his head, so decided to sit it out.
Would have been cool to see him there seeing as the whole Canadian MXoN team would have lined up.
Mitch won't bench anyone without good reason. Stop been a does!
I'd love to try that! Are there many local beer options in south africa? Any German style lagers?
Love or hate Deegan, his progress this year is insane. After qualifying 8-10 all season. He has qualified top 2 the last few weeks. Only thing beating him now is himself or stuff out of his control.
Matty B on the bubble again, no choice.
