Bench Racing | Ironman National Timed Qualifying

GD2 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

ironbench

Practice starts in a little over 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
matze 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

oh wow so early cool

2
CPR 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

9:30pm Saturday night here, still having a beer, gonna have to go down soon if I’m gonna make gate drop, geez.

4
Boomslang 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

13h40 here in the arsehole of Africa and I'm also having a beer. Cheers ya all. 

 

5

CPR 12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
13h40 here in the arsehole of Africa and I'm also having a beer. Cheers ya all.   

13h40 here in the arsehole of Africa and I'm also having a beer. Cheers ya all. 

 

Cheers Boom 🍻

1
Boomslang 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

The weather is pretty shit here...cold, so I've tossed my beer and brought out a bottle of pure South African Anti freeze...I'll be on song by the time the gate drops...

20230826 134320.jpg?VersionId=OSyyVu8cna6X7K2wDT

12
matze 12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
The weather is pretty shit here...cold, so I've tossed my beer and brought out a bottle of pure South African Anti freeze...I'll be on song by...

The weather is pretty shit here...cold, so I've tossed my beer and brought out a bottle of pure South African Anti freeze...I'll be on song by the time the gate drops...

20230826 134320.jpg?VersionId=OSyyVu8cna6X7K2wDT

looks delicious. Cheers

1
301w 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Little bit of rain and lightning last night , stayed a mile or two from the track , should be epic today ! Picture from 5 minutes ago , sprinkling now . 

IMG 4897.jpeg?VersionId=2pYsqh04qrx1aBHFcXJ5U.GkdyfmM

5
Boomslang 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Some may disagree but for me I'd be very happy to see Jett get a perfect season. No one would have thought it possible in this modern era. It will be a very special moment in our sport. 

The 250 class will be awesome today. I'm loving 2023 with the playoffs and hybrid tracks around the corner. We are in for a treat.

12
Gary Duck 11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
Some may disagree but for me I'd be very happy to see Jett get a perfect season. No one would have thought it possible in this...

Some may disagree but for me I'd be very happy to see Jett get a perfect season. No one would have thought it possible in this modern era. It will be a very special moment in our sport. 

The 250 class will be awesome today. I'm loving 2023 with the playoffs and hybrid tracks around the corner. We are in for a treat.

Nobody is beating that dude anytime soon!

5:15am Ca. time, we'll be heading out for a track day in a bit so I'll have to catch it on the replay this afternoon.

Cheers, fellas! 

1
1
GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1

250b1250b1pt2.png?VersionId=YBcYJUMciUJLmsLytLE1v1

matze 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

track layout and obstacles the same or did they change some stuff?

gharmon 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

where are you getting the live timing links?  when i view the race day links at the pinned tab at the top I do not see the "live timing and results" links that I always see in the race day links tab. Maybe it's just my shit jacked up.

1
jleews6 11 hours ago
11 hours ago
gharmon wrote:
where are you getting the live timing links?  when i view the race day links at the pinned tab at the top I do not see...

where are you getting the live timing links?  when i view the race day links at the pinned tab at the top I do not see the "live timing and results" links that I always see in the race day links tab. Maybe it's just my shit jacked up.

i get the same thing.

 

GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago
gharmon wrote:
where are you getting the live timing links?  when i view the race day links at the pinned tab at the top I do not see...

where are you getting the live timing links?  when i view the race day links at the pinned tab at the top I do not see the "live timing and results" links that I always see in the race day links tab. Maybe it's just my shit jacked up.

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 1

250aq1 21250a1q2

2

GD2 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

450 A Qualifying 1

450aq1 18.png?VersionId=1phj450aq1pt2 2

2
-MAVERICK- 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

For us North of the border, we have a few Canadians lining up today. 

Dylan Wright (#539) and Jess Pettis (#493) are lining up in the 450 class, and Devyn Smith (#485) is lining up in the 250 class. 

This is Pettis' and Smith's first AMA Pro National. 

8
motoxxx599 10 hours ago
10 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
For us North of the border, we have a few Canadians lining up today.  Dylan Wright (#539) and Jess Pettis (#493) are lining up in the...

For us North of the border, we have a few Canadians lining up today. 

Dylan Wright (#539) and Jess Pettis (#493) are lining up in the 450 class, and Devyn Smith (#485) is lining up in the 250 class. 

This is Pettis' and Smith's first AMA Pro National. 

Jess Pettis is hauling right now in 450 B qualifying 

6
GD2 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

450 B Qualifying 1

450bq1 17.png?VersionId=51LIxdn1B8sGmTAa1DTv23vUU450bq1pt2 5

1
mb60 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

So I guess Mumford was benched by Mitch ? Lol 

-MAVERICK- 10 hours ago
10 hours ago
motoxxx599 wrote:
Jess Pettis is hauling right now in 450 B qualifying 

Jess Pettis is hauling right now in 450 B qualifying 

A little better track conditions. Currently puts him in 11th. 

Ryder McNabb was also set to race his first AMA Pro Motocross National, but crashed this week and hit his head, so decided to sit it out. 

Would have been cool to see him there seeing as the whole Canadian MXoN team would have lined up. 

Boomslang 10 hours ago
10 hours ago
mb60 wrote:
So I guess Mumford was benched by Mitch ? Lol 

So I guess Mumford was benched by Mitch ? Lol 

Mitch won't bench anyone without good reason. Stop been a does!

TAUTOG 10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
The weather is pretty shit here...cold, so I've tossed my beer and brought out a bottle of pure South African Anti freeze...I'll be on song by...

The weather is pretty shit here...cold, so I've tossed my beer and brought out a bottle of pure South African Anti freeze...I'll be on song by the time the gate drops...

20230826 134320.jpg?VersionId=OSyyVu8cna6X7K2wDT

I'd love to try that! Are there many local beer options in south africa? Any German style lagers?

valveless 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Love or hate Deegan, his progress this year is insane. After qualifying 8-10 all season. He has qualified top 2 the last few weeks. Only thing beating him now is himself or stuff out of his control. 

3
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 2

250bq2 16.png?VersionId=djpSboqTBmdSYb285guJySIO27250bq2pt2 2

DA498 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Matty B on the bubble again, no choice. 

3
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 2

250aq2 18.png?VersionId=kgfL49p.Hp0Koz1sVP pd OoLvY q7250aq2pt2 4

1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Ironman National Timed Qualifying