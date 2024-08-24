Bench Racing | Ironman National Main Races

Never sit in your recliner after getting up early to watch Practice/Qualifying and watch TV. You will start to close your eyes. Then you will start to turn down the sound. Then you will fall asleep and ruin your chance at getting a Holeshot in the Bench Racing / Main Races thread.
BTW. How come there are not any cartoons on Saturday morning TV like there was when I was a kid?
Chicken dinner.
Podium?
Brapppppp
Gate flinched
Top 5 will take it. Long moto
The Shop
Top five
Top 10.. Ain't proud of that
Braaapppp
Ken being worried about shifting and he is one of the few out there that does it the right way.
Brian is such a pageant mommy
Expecting a great race today!! Love this effort by Kenny, hope he has a blast. I think Hunter is going to get his first OA after Chase locks it up in moto 1 and cruises through moto 2...
I wish Kenny would just say "I saw a deegan interview and decided this will not abide" because I think that's the real truth about all of this.
Cringe
Deegan got sphinctered.
Go Kenny!
Not sure what leg Kenny hurt but dam he dabbed it good his right on in that little split section
Helloooooo....
Weege..
Pit Row
No way Savagty is out again? Wtf..
Savatgy bike problem wtf lol
Yeeee kennny!
No way anybody can call this track "one-lined".
The old zook making the PC bikes go to work, I love it, GO KENNY
Pretty weak they took out the landing for the Deegan send
I think you mean “one linedED”
this track looks very cool. i imagine these were changes for mxon next year? love that woods section. looks kind of old school
Oh yeah she is much better than Will
/s.
O Boy Triumph
Deegan will have to clean up these mistakes next year to defend.
Adams and roczen looking great!
Looks like the rookie must have went down.
