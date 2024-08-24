Bench Racing | Ironman National Main Races

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13077
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
602nd
GD2
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
210
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Never sit in your recliner after getting up early to watch Practice/Qualifying and watch TV.  You will start to close your eyes.  Then you will start to turn down the sound.  Then you will fall asleep and ruin your chance at getting a Holeshot in the Bench Racing / Main Races thread.

BTW. How come there are not any cartoons on Saturday morning TV like there was when I was a kid?

10
2
Tumic
Profile picture for user Tumic
Posts
1816
Joined
11/27/2012
Location
Sundsvall SE
Tumic 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Ken being worried about shifting and he is one of the few out there that does it the right way.

1
1
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3825
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
60th
Press516 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Expecting a great race today!!  Love this effort by Kenny, hope he has a blast.  I think Hunter is going to get his first OA after Chase locks it up in moto 1 and cruises through moto 2...

truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
1242
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
488th
truck 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I wish Kenny would just say "I saw a deegan interview and decided this will not abide" because I think that's the real truth about all of this.     

1
SteveUrchin
Profile picture for user SteveUrchin
Posts
561
Joined
7/6/2017
Location
Laguna Niguel , CA US
Fantasy
446th
SteveUrchin 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Not sure what leg Kenny hurt but dam he dabbed it good his right on in that little split section

Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
3214
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

No way Savagty is out again? Wtf..

truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
1242
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
488th
truck 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Savatgy bike problem wtf lol

Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
3214
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

The old zook making the PC bikes go to work, I love it, GO KENNY

2
1
SteveUrchin
Profile picture for user SteveUrchin
Posts
561
Joined
7/6/2017
Location
Laguna Niguel , CA US
Fantasy
446th
SteveUrchin 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Pretty weak they took out the landing for the Deegan send 

1
3
yod292
Profile picture for user yod292
Posts
203
Joined
3/11/2024
Location
Alpharetta, GA US
yod292 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

this track looks very cool. i imagine these were changes for mxon next year? love that woods section. looks kind of old school

crash83
Profile picture for user crash83
Posts
102
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Spring, TX US
Fantasy
675th
crash83 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Oh yeah she is much better than Will

 

/s.

1
yod292
Profile picture for user yod292
Posts
203
Joined
3/11/2024
Location
Alpharetta, GA US
yod292 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Deegan will have to clean up these mistakes next year to defend. 

Adams and roczen looking great!

1

