Bench Racing | Ironman National Main Races

Cooper is not mathematically out and so is Shimoda, even though it’s very unlikely Shimoda will win it’s not impossible.
With that being said, I’m assuming the team has champion jerseys and t-shirts printed just in case? Which always makes me think, over the years how many championship celebration mercy has been made for people who haven’t won.. kind of sad in a way, what could have been.
Holeshot
Holeshot
Nice try!
Ill take a third
The Shop
Let's goooo, race day!
Watching on Peacock while heading to South Carolina. Had to put the wife in the driver seat. 😬
Hope you make it
I want Vialle to finish strong today.
Let’s have some fun. I’m gonna go 250 moto 1 Cooper, Deegan, Shimoda. What’s your podium?
Let's go Tom.
Hunter midpack
Them Kawasakis are fast.
Cochran and Bennick in 39th and 40th.
Sorry Justin.
Can we please stop following hunter and focus on the actual race
Literally missed the pass shimoda made on hammaker
Cooper is not mathematically out and so is Shimoda, even though it’s very unlikely Shimoda will win it’s not impossible.
With that being said, I’m assuming the team has champion jerseys and t-shirts printed just in case? Which always makes me think, over the years how many championship celebration mercy has been made for people who haven’t won.. kind of sad in a way, what could have been.
Vialle takes over the lead.
Pit Row
Goo Vialle!
I think Shimoda is sizing up the top two right now.
Like to see him and Vialle race to the end.
Damn I missed Marv interviews
Deegan will be in the lead within 4 laps.
Love to see all 4 Pro Circuit Kawi's in the top 8!
Hawkins putting in a good ride in 8th.
I love JS7 in the booth, such insight.
Go Jo bro
What a great race!!! Deegan is headed to the front.
Cooper.. Why do I feel like he will holeshot in moto two and finish with a 10 second gap?
Mitch has got to be stoked right now vs how he was feeling a couple months ago.
Cooper could be hurting from going down at the start?
Shimoda is flying.
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Ironman National Main Races