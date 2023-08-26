Bench Racing | Ironman National Main Races

GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

About 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|

The Shop

ky_savage 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Watching on Peacock while heading to South Carolina. Had to put the wife in the driver seat. 😬

mx_phreek 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
ky_savage wrote:
Watching on Peacock while heading to South Carolina. Had to put the wife in the driver seat. 😬

Watching on Peacock while heading to South Carolina. Had to put the wife in the driver seat. 😬

Hope you make it

1
Mavetism 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I want Vialle to finish strong today.

3
Rickyisms 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Let’s have some fun. I’m gonna go 250 moto 1 Cooper, Deegan, Shimoda. What’s your podium?

1
-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Cochran and Bennick in 39th and 40th. 

Rickyisms 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Rickyisms wrote:
Let’s have some fun. I’m gonna go 250 moto 1 Cooper, Deegan, Shimoda. What’s your podium?

Let’s have some fun. I’m gonna go 250 moto 1 Cooper, Deegan, Shimoda. What’s your podium?

Sorry Justin. 

Spudinki45 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Can we please stop following hunter and focus on the actual race

4
5
Spudinki45 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Literally missed the pass shimoda made on hammaker

MARCD450 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Cooper is not mathematically out and so is Shimoda, even though it’s very unlikely Shimoda will win it’s not impossible.

With that being said, I’m assuming the team has champion jerseys and t-shirts printed just in case? Which always makes me think, over the years how many championship celebration mercy has been made for people who haven’t won.. kind of sad in a way, what could have been.

Pit Row

kawi-bunga.dude 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I think Shimoda is sizing up the top two right now. 
Like to see him and Vialle race to the end. 

davis224 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Damn I missed Marv interviews

1
MARCD450 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Deegan will be in the lead within 4 laps.

7
MARCD450 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I love JS7 in the booth, such insight.

5
4
Press516 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

What a great race!!!  Deegan is headed to the front.

5
Mavetism 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Cooper.. Why do I feel like he will holeshot in moto two and finish with a 10 second gap?

Rickyisms 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Mitch has got to be stoked right now vs how he was feeling a couple months ago. 

1
MARCD450 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Cooper could be hurting from going down at the start?

 

Shimoda is flying.

