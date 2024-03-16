Bench Racing | Indianapolis Supercross Timed Qualifying

GD2
GD2 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

indybench 1.jpg?VersionId=QOIvJO2nJFEgfQxlab01Ay

A little over 30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Berm
Berm 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Holeshot!

5
Boomslang
Boomslang 12 hours ago
12 hours ago Edited Date/Time 12 hours ago

Breathing down your neck Berm.Laughing

3
OleTex2
OleTex2 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Podium 

1
Boomslang
Boomslang 11 hours ago
11 hours ago Edited Date/Time 11 hours ago

What number is Sexton? I saw a 23 on a Yamaha last week.

Edit - I looked it up. He has chosen the number 4.

2

GD2
GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

250 C is on track.

FeetUp
FeetUp 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Good morning ladies…. Let’s go racing

2
Press516
Press516 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

I have a couple errands to run, I’ll be back for RDL.

 

Should be some good stuff today.

1
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

250 Group C Free Practice

Jeremy Hand 50.685

GD2
GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

250 C Free Practice

250cfp 10.png?VersionId=DBa4zj0gg.pJ 1P6glxXfymk

mb60
mb60 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

How old is Levi Kilbarger ?

-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

250 Group B Free Practice

Current fastest:

Shelly 52.313

TAUTOG
TAUTOG 11 hours ago
11 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:

Goooood Morning Motoheads!!!

I read that wrong lol 

 

 

3
2

GD2
GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 13

GD2
GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

250afp 14.png?VersionId=kJJatjiXTu av0avVGdeP1

5
8500rpm
8500rpm 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Go go Chance Hymas! Showtime!

2
Reese95w
Reese95w 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

If it gets into the 40's it's officially an Arenacross.

8
5

