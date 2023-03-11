Bench Racing | Indianapolis Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing Indianapolis Supercross 2023 Pagination 1 of 3 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 11092 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Right around 30 minutes until free practice starts! Race Day Links Vital MX Content Hub 3 Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options qontusolsson Posts 77 Joined 2/25/2017 Location SE qontusolsson 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Holeshot! 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options OleTex Posts 536 Joined 7/16/2016 Location Central, TX US OleTex 2 hours ago 2 hours ago 2nd! Podium
Bad gate pick..... the rut swallowed me Good morning Ladies…. Let's Go Racing
'Sup fellas?
Slinging CanAm crap lol
first sunny day in a while here after some good snowfall.. great day for some suppperrrrcrossssssssss! supermotorcross time
Oh yeah!!! Let's have an awesome day of racing…
250 B Free Practice
Wow that is going to be a lot of laps
who bets we see a sub-40s lap time? That track is going to be wrecked by the end of the main.
Smith 46.596
Catanzaro with the fourth fastest time. I understand it's just free practice. 250 A Free Practice
Hoping Thrasher has some payback this week....
Is this the most lame track in a couple years? Can't think off hand of one that is both so short and such a boring design. What is it, a county fair-sized track? Shit is gonna be more beat up than Sandusky's bucket after a day of Suzuki defending...
450 A Free Practice
Barcia has been on the gas lately. Fastest lap in Daytona is impressive, and he's only a tenth off Sexton which is damn fast in qualifying. I would LOVE to see him win....if only to watch this place ERUPT.
...but yes, something is clicking.
450 B Free Practice
Just noticed AC9 4th in open practice, good to see him back!! Contract year👍
450 C Free Practice
I slept in late this morning. Plus I wanted to give somebody else a chance at a Holeshot this week.
250 C Qualifying 1 