Bench Racing | Indianapolis Supercross Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Indianapolis
Supercross 2023
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11092
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

indybench.jpg?VersionId=w.qhQLlGQ 7M 1Yr50P2QL.

Right around 30 minutes until free practice starts!

3
|
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2472
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Bad gate pick.....    the rut swallowed me

1
4

FeetUp
Profile picture for user FeetUp
Posts
388
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
Santa Maria, CA US
FeetUp 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Good morning Ladies…. Let’s Go Racing

1
MotoNerd3131 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

first sunny day in a while here after some good snowfall.. great day for some suppperrrrcrossssssssss!

Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
2569
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Oh yeah!!!  Let’s have an awesome day of racing…

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11092
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 4

 

RandomUserName 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

who bets we see a sub-40s lap time? That track is going to be wrecked by the end of the main.

1
valveless
Profile picture for user valveless
Posts
43
Joined
7/26/2013
Location
Island Grove, FL US
valveless 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

Catanzaro with the fourth fastest time. I understand it’s just free practice.

1
2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11092
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 A Free Practice

250afp 5.png?VersionId=GDdboN.bIB.U9WFb7PWyV.zFWku

 

Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2472
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Hoping Thrasher has some payback this week....

 

13
6
kingmcgrath 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Is this the most lame track in a couple years? Can't think off hand of one that is both so short and such a boring design. 

4

BobPA
Profile picture for user BobPA
Posts
7832
Joined
10/31/2013
Location
PA US
BobPA 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

What is it, a county fair-sized track? Shit is gonna be more beat up than Sandusky's bucket after a day of Suzuki defending...

4
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11092
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 A Free Practice

95805f7e86e0cd0b8c9823dfa7fc5af1

 

Black Diesel Bomber 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Barcia has been on the gas lately.  Fastest lap in Daytona is impressive, and he's only a tenth off Sexton which is damn fast in qualifying.

3
1
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2472
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

Barcia has been on the gas lately.  Fastest lap in Daytona is impressive, and he's only a tenth off Sexton which is damn fast in qualifying.

I would LOVE to see him win....if only to watch this place ERUPT.  Grinning  

...but yes, something is clicking. 

 

2
3
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11092
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 B Free Practice

450bfp 4

 

Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
670
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fox88 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Just noticed AC9 4th in open practice, good to see him back!!

sandman768
Profile picture for user sandman768
Posts
4911
Joined
3/21/2014
Location
Saratoga Springs, NY US
sandman768 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

Barcia has been on the gas lately.  Fastest lap in Daytona is impressive, and he's only a tenth off Sexton which is damn fast in qualifying.

Contract year👍

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11092
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 C Free Practice

450cfp 2

 

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
431
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
qontusolsson wrote:

Holeshot! 

I slept in late this morning. Plus I wanted to give somebody else a chance at a Holeshot this week.

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11092
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

250 C Qualifying 1

250cq1 3

 

