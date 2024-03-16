Bench Racing | Indianapolis Supercross Night Show

Related: Bench Racing Supercross 2024 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Indianapolis Pagination 1 of 12 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 11 Page 12 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 12466 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 906th GD2 5 hours ago 5 hours ago About 35 minutes until the broadcast starts! Race Day Links Content Hub 1 1 Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 183 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 5 hours ago 5 hours ago That thing where you are in a motocross race lined up with a bunch of other racers, and the gate drops and you get a good jump, and are leading everybody out of the first turn. That thing. 6 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Press516 Posts 3392 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 134th Press516 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago Blah…. Podium. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options zehn Posts 7188 Joined 1/15/2013 Location Anchorage, AK US zehn 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Let’s go! 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Magoofan Posts 6027 Joined 5/4/2021 Location Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US Magoofan 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago I love that GD used Deegs image to start off this thread.... Trouble is a brewin.... 10 13 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals MSR Blockade Roost Deflector Image MSR Blockade Roost Deflector $69.99 (22% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Answer Racing Arkon Bold Jersey Image Answer Racing Arkon Bold Jersey $13.88 (60% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC IMS Image IMS Use code IMSxVital20 and save! Tusk 3-Way Mini T-Handle Wrench Tool Kit Image Tusk 3-Way Mini T-Handle Wrench Tool Kit $10.99 (21% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Vissla Central Coast Flannel Shirt Image Vissla Central Coast Flannel Shirt $34.98 (50% off) Up to 50% off at Backcountry Fox Racing V1 Leed MIPS Helmet Image Fox Racing V1 Leed MIPS Helmet $160.99 (30% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Hiflo Premium Oil Filter Image Hiflo Premium Oil Filter $4.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Gear Bag Image MSR Gear Bag $39.99 (20% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Sliding Sag Scale Image Tusk Sliding Sag Scale $24.99 $29.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Bearing Remover Image Tusk Bearing Remover $69.99 (26% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fly Racing Formula CP Rush Helmet Image Fly Racing Formula CP Rush Helmet $88.88 (66% off) Up to 66% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Low Pressure Dial Tire Gauge Image Tusk Low Pressure Dial Tire Gauge $12.99 (19% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Fluid Narin Jersey Image Alpinestars Fluid Narin Jersey $17.88 (52% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots Image Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots $343.16 (22% off) Up to 27% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rider Cargo Motorcycle Fork Brace Image Rider Cargo Motorcycle Fork Brace $11.99 (33% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fox Racing Motion Unity LE Boots Image Fox Racing Motion Unity LE Boots $381.99 (15% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC ProTaper Swivel-Hook/Carabiner/Soft Loop Tie Downs Image ProTaper Swivel-Hook/Carabiner/Soft Loop Tie Downs $36.06 (10% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Curved Tire Iron Shop Pack Image Tusk Curved Tire Iron Shop Pack $49.99 (17% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dragon Cove Sunglasses Image Dragon Cove Sunglasses $39.99 (71% off) Up to 71% off at evo.com Attack Graphics Frame Grip Tape Image Attack Graphics Frame Grip Tape $14.99 (25% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Flylow Brose Work Shirt Image Flylow Brose Work Shirt $47.98 (60% off) Up to 60% off at Backcountry Tusk 4-Stroke Oil Change Kit Image Tusk 4-Stroke Oil Change Kit $18.29 (26% off) Up to 26% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR NXT Pant Image MSR NXT Pant $29.99 (82% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Renthal Twinwall 1-1/8" Handlebar Image Renthal Twinwall 1-1/8" Handlebar $167.88 (7% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Folding Lever Set Image Tusk Folding Lever Set $39.98 (20% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC NGK Resistor Sparkplug Image NGK Resistor Sparkplug Up to 33% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Low-Profile Race Hydration Pack Image MSR Low-Profile Race Hydration Pack $59.99 (25% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Safety Wire Kit Image Tusk Safety Wire Kit $29.99 (14% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Primary Drive Front Sprocket Image Primary Drive Front Sprocket $8.79 (32% off) Up to 32% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Axxis Gloves Image MSR Axxis Gloves $7.99 (64% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR NXT Jersey Image MSR NXT Jersey $15.99 (77% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Chub 1-1/8" Big Bar Image Tusk Chub 1-1/8" Big Bar $47.99 (27% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR SC2 Helmets Image MSR SC2 Helmets $64.99 (41% off) Limited Time Sale at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fox Racing Dkay Shuttle Roller Gear Bag Image Fox Racing Dkay Shuttle Roller Gear Bag $195.99 (30% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dragon Rune Sunglasses Image Dragon Rune Sunglasses $52.73 (46% off) REI Yuerlian Cool Dry Baselayer Tights Leggings Image Yuerlian Cool Dry Baselayer Tights Leggings $2.32 (82% off) Amazon.com See All » Configuration options Jeremy A.K. Posts 1069 Joined 1/5/2022 Location North Tonawanda, NY US Jeremy A.K. 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Is peacock screwed up or just for me ? It says check internet connection but my phone is full signal. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ILoveMoto Posts 1552 Joined 3/15/2022 Location Jacksonville, FL US Fantasy 2423rd ILoveMoto 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Reese95w wrote: That thing where you are in a motocross race lined up with a bunch of other racers, and the gate drops and you get a good... That thing where you are in a motocross race lined up with a bunch of other racers, and the gate drops and you get a good jump, and are leading everybody out of the first turn. That thing. Congrats! Prototype 4-stroke 🙂 7 6 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Oldstyle Posts 689 Joined 2/21/2018 Location Anaheim, CA US Fantasy 521st Oldstyle 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago Top 10 into the first corner, I’ll hit my marks and pass some of you I think I’m in the catbird seat 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options mtbkris2 Posts 122 Joined 1/17/2024 Location San Diego, CA US mtbkris2 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Let’s go Vialle 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options plowboy Posts 11460 Joined 1/3/2010 Location Norwich, KS US plowboy 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Reese95w wrote: That thing where you are in a motocross race lined up with a bunch of other racers, and the gate drops and you get a good... That thing where you are in a motocross race lined up with a bunch of other racers, and the gate drops and you get a good jump, and are leading everybody out of the first turn. That thing. ILoveMoto wrote: Congrats! Prototype 4-stroke 🙂 Congrats! Prototype 4-stroke 🙂 Double lucky Reese...sweet ride. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Hcallz5 Posts 2809 Joined 8/20/2013 Location UT US Hcallz5 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Ricky just leaves himself speechless 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options mtbkris2 Posts 122 Joined 1/17/2024 Location San Diego, CA US mtbkris2 4 hours ago 4 hours ago I like Macadoos riding and mentality this year. Much more mature than previously Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 49702 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3641st -MAVERICK- 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Bennick down to 14th. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options truck Posts 797 Joined 6/10/2015 Location Louisville, KY US Fantasy 771st truck 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Here's hoping Schock gets chance to punt Deegan! 11 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options katooom Posts 491 Joined 9/3/2010 Location Broad Run, VA US katooom 4 hours ago 4 hours ago AND ... here we go with the pic in pic no new news DURING THE RACE!! 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options USA Posts 1964 Joined 9/4/2016 Location Richmond, TX US Fantasy 468th USA 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Let's hope this track breaks down and leads to better racing because this layout sucks 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Cayden Thompson Posts 1611 Joined 7/18/2019 Location Tigard, OR US Cayden Thompson 4 hours ago 4 hours ago I'm really impressed with Tom. 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Hcallz5 Posts 2809 Joined 8/20/2013 Location UT US Hcallz5 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Can't they talk to Will between races? 7 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options jjavaman Posts 1293 Joined 3/12/2015 Location CA Fantasy 3663rd jjavaman 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Hcallz5 wrote: Can't they talk to Will between races? That was so fucking painful to listen to🤦♂️ 5 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pit Row Rival Ink '24 Image Troll Training Image Polisport Image Dunlop Image Barnett Clutches '24 Image AFAM Image One Gripper Image DeVol Racing '24 Image Scar '24 Image MX Plastics Image TYF Performance Image Sunstar Image Luxon MX '24 Image DID Image Vampire Tearoffs Image DeCal Works Image Motul Image Liquid Skinz '24 Image OMX Graphics '24 Image ODI Image Mika Metals Image 6D Helmets Image Dubya-April 2022 Image Motoz Tires (Pacific Powersports) '24 Image Tom Morgan Racing Image Eagle Grit Image Guts Racing Image Hinson Racing Image Motul July '20 Image MX Graphics '24 Image Twisted Development Image Liquid Skinz 24' Image Moto Hose Image Seat Concepts Image Rocket Image See All » Configuration options zehn Posts 7188 Joined 1/15/2013 Location Anchorage, AK US zehn 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Ricky great so far 1 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options woody woodpecker Posts 1949 Joined 7/28/2008 Location Newry GB Fantasy 472nd woody woodpecker 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Dammit Anstie, screwed my fantasy 4 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options mtbkris2 Posts 122 Joined 1/17/2024 Location San Diego, CA US mtbkris2 4 hours ago 4 hours ago truck wrote: Here's hoping Schock gets chance to punt Deegan! Wait I thought he had surgery? How’s he racing and running 6th? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options kawi-bunga.dude Posts 172 Joined 6/8/2023 Location Scottsville , KY US kawi-bunga.dude 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Good thing Haiden hit that brake. or this website would have grrr exploded. 6 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options avidchimp Posts 4491 Joined 7/9/2008 Location Thousand Oaks, CA US Fantasy 889th avidchimp 4 hours ago 4 hours ago woody woodpecker wrote: Dammit Anstie, screwed my fantasy Same. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options PRM31 Posts 2123 Joined 8/7/2009 Location Northern, VA US PRM31 4 hours ago 4 hours ago I hate the way they organize the coverage. Cover the $&#@ race! Enough of the monologues and segments during the race! 7 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options SteveUrchin Posts 407 Joined 7/6/2017 Location Laguna Niguel , CA US Fantasy 1261st SteveUrchin 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Vialle couldn’t handle that pressure was making all kinds of mistakes 1 10 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Magoofan Posts 6027 Joined 5/4/2021 Location Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US Magoofan 4 hours ago 4 hours ago kawi-bunga.dude wrote: Good thing Haiden hit that brake. or this website would have grrr exploded. No shit.^^^^ You gotta respect that kind of bike control there....like him or not. 1 10 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Front242 Posts 551 Joined 4/13/2021 Location Xenia, OH US Front242 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Schock looks impressive 😳 7 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Magoofan Posts 6027 Joined 5/4/2021 Location Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US Magoofan 4 hours ago 4 hours ago I'm out....you kiddos place nice..... 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Sully Posts 6975 Joined 8/24/2006 Location JP Sully 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Shock is a freakin’ stud. 4 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 12466 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 906th GD2 4 hours ago 4 hours ago 250 Main 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pagination 1 of 12 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 11 Page 12 Next page Next › Start New Topic Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Indianapolis Supercross Night Show To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook. Breadcrumb Forum Main Moto-Related
That thing where you are in a motocross race lined up with a bunch of other racers, and the gate drops and you get a good jump, and are leading everybody out of the first turn. That thing.
Blah…. Podium.
Let’s go!
I love that GD used Deegs image to start off this thread.... Trouble is a brewin....
The Shop
Is peacock screwed up or just for me ? It says check internet connection but my phone is full signal.
Congrats!
Prototype 4-stroke 🙂
Top 10 into the first corner, I’ll hit my marks and pass some of you
I think I’m in the catbird seat
Let’s go Vialle
Double lucky Reese...sweet ride.
Ricky just leaves himself speechless
I like Macadoos riding and mentality this year. Much more mature than previously
Bennick down to 14th.
Here's hoping Schock gets chance to punt Deegan!
AND ... here we go with the pic in pic no new news DURING THE RACE!!
Let's hope this track breaks down and leads to better racing because this layout sucks
I'm really impressed with Tom.
Can't they talk to Will between races?
That was so fucking painful to listen to🤦♂️
Pit Row
Ricky great so far
Dammit Anstie, screwed my fantasy
Wait I thought he had surgery? How’s he racing and running 6th?
Good thing Haiden hit that brake.
or this website would have grrr exploded.
Same.
I hate the way they organize the coverage. Cover the $&#@ race! Enough of the monologues and segments during the race!
Vialle couldn’t handle that pressure was making all kinds of mistakes
No shit.^^^^
You gotta respect that kind of bike control there....like him or not.
Schock looks impressive 😳
I'm out....you kiddos place nice.....
Shock is a freakin’ stud.
250 Main 1
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Indianapolis Supercross Night Show