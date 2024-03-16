Bench Racing | Indianapolis Supercross Night Show

Bench Racing
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Indianapolis
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12466
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
906th
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

indyindy.jpg?VersionId=yYzUpQjbOG

About 35 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
1
|
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
183
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

That thing where you are in a motocross race lined up with a bunch of other racers, and the gate drops and you get a good jump, and are leading everybody out of the first turn.  That thing.

6
1
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3392
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
134th
Press516 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Blah…. Podium.

1
zehn
Profile picture for user zehn
Posts
7188
Joined
1/15/2013
Location
Anchorage, AK US
zehn 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Let’s go!

1
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
6027
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

I love that GD used Deegs image to start off this thread....  Laughing          Trouble is a brewin....

 

image-20240316152736-1

10
13

Jeremy A.K.
Profile picture for user Jeremy A.K.
Posts
1069
Joined
1/5/2022
Location
North Tonawanda, NY US
Jeremy A.K. 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Is peacock screwed up or just for me ? It says check internet connection but my phone is full signal.

1
ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
1552
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
2423rd
ILoveMoto 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
That thing where you are in a motocross race lined up with a bunch of other racers, and the gate drops and you get a good...

That thing where you are in a motocross race lined up with a bunch of other racers, and the gate drops and you get a good jump, and are leading everybody out of the first turn.  That thing.

Congrats! 

Screenshot 20240312-193845 Chrome

Prototype 4-stroke 🙂

7
6
Oldstyle
Profile picture for user Oldstyle
Posts
689
Joined
2/21/2018
Location
Anaheim, CA US
Fantasy
521st
Oldstyle 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Top 10 into the first corner, I’ll hit my marks and pass some of you 

I think I’m in the catbird seat 

1
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11460
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
That thing where you are in a motocross race lined up with a bunch of other racers, and the gate drops and you get a good...

That thing where you are in a motocross race lined up with a bunch of other racers, and the gate drops and you get a good jump, and are leading everybody out of the first turn.  That thing.

ILoveMoto wrote:
Congrats!  Prototype 4-stroke 🙂

Congrats! 

Screenshot 20240312-193845 Chrome

Prototype 4-stroke 🙂

Double lucky Reese...sweet ride.Cool

1
Hcallz5
Profile picture for user Hcallz5
Posts
2809
Joined
8/20/2013
Location
UT US
Hcallz5 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Ricky just leaves himself speechless Woohoo

1
mtbkris2
Profile picture for user mtbkris2
Posts
122
Joined
1/17/2024
Location
San Diego, CA US
mtbkris2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I like Macadoos riding and mentality this year. Much more mature than previously 

truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
797
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
771st
truck 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Here's hoping Schock gets chance to punt Deegan!

11
1
katooom
Profile picture for user katooom
Posts
491
Joined
9/3/2010
Location
Broad Run, VA US
katooom 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

AND ...  here we go with the pic in pic no new news DURING THE RACE!!

4
USA
Profile picture for user USA
Posts
1964
Joined
9/4/2016
Location
Richmond, TX US
Fantasy
468th
USA 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Let's hope this track breaks down and leads to better racing because this layout sucks 

1
Hcallz5
Profile picture for user Hcallz5
Posts
2809
Joined
8/20/2013
Location
UT US
Hcallz5 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Can't they talk to Will between races?

7
jjavaman
Profile picture for user jjavaman
Posts
1293
Joined
3/12/2015
Location
CA
Fantasy
3663rd
jjavaman 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Hcallz5 wrote:

Can't they talk to Will between races?

That was so fucking painful to listen to🤦‍♂️

5
1

zehn
Profile picture for user zehn
Posts
7188
Joined
1/15/2013
Location
Anchorage, AK US
zehn 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Ricky great so far

1
2
mtbkris2
Profile picture for user mtbkris2
Posts
122
Joined
1/17/2024
Location
San Diego, CA US
mtbkris2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
truck wrote:

Here's hoping Schock gets chance to punt Deegan!

Wait I thought he had surgery? How’s he racing and running 6th?

1
kawi-bunga.dude 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Good thing Haiden hit that brake. 
or this website would have grrr exploded. 

6
4
PRM31
Profile picture for user PRM31
Posts
2123
Joined
8/7/2009
Location
Northern, VA US
PRM31 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I hate the way they organize the coverage. Cover the $&#@ race! Enough of the monologues and segments during the race! 

7
SteveUrchin
Profile picture for user SteveUrchin
Posts
407
Joined
7/6/2017
Location
Laguna Niguel , CA US
Fantasy
1261st
SteveUrchin 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Vialle couldn’t handle that pressure was making all kinds of mistakes 

1
10
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
6027
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
kawi-bunga.dude wrote:

Good thing Haiden hit that brake. 
or this website would have grrr exploded. 

No shit.^^^^ Laughing

You gotta respect that kind of bike control there....like him or not.

 

1
10
Front242
Profile picture for user Front242
Posts
551
Joined
4/13/2021
Location
Xenia, OH US
Front242 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Schock looks impressive 😳

7
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
6027
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I'm out....you kiddos place nice..... Tongue

5
Sully
Profile picture for user Sully
Posts
6975
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Shock is a freakin’ stud. 

4
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12466
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
906th
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 Main 1

250main1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Indianapolis Supercross Night Show