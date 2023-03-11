Bench Racing | Indianapolis Supercross Night Show

Related:
Indianapolis
Supercross 2023
Bench Racing
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11109
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

indybench2.jpg?VersionId=GYHV2ZtyJgzOxSUuWUgLRrds6

The night show starts in 15 minutes!

Race Day Links

Vital MX Content Hub

 

2
|
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2480
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Holeshot!!!!

 

Let’s go….

 

6
TAUTOG
Profile picture for user TAUTOG
Posts
47
Joined
1/27/2023
Location
Mohrsville, PA US
TAUTOG 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Snapchat-965413597.jpg?VersionId=gU

 Who wants one?

2
1
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1533
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Rutfest 2023!  Can't wait to see how brutal this track gets by the 450 main, these dudes are going to earn every penny tonight.

2

The Shop

See All »
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1533
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
NorCalRedRyder wrote:

4th. Working towards a podium!

NorCalRedRyder wrote:

5th. ProKawi24 cleaned me out in the first turn.....

 

I was too hyped up dude. Thought the gate was gonna drop at 3:30PST but either GD2 was LATE or the gate had a malfunction. 

1
ElliotB16
Profile picture for user ElliotB16
Posts
949
Joined
6/10/2019
Location
Cairo, GA US
ElliotB16 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Does Deegan overtake McGrath tonight as greatest SX rider?

9
3
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
450
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

So, do we think they will have the audio sorted out for the night show?

1
cwel11
Profile picture for user cwel11
Posts
1174
Joined
12/4/2019
Location
Orangeville, PA US
cwel11 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

So, do we think they will have the audio sorted out for the night show?

They got a lot of wood to chop

2
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1533
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

So, do we think they will have the audio sorted out for the night show?

cwel11 wrote:

They got a lot of wood to chop

The key is to have the audio be shit for the entire night until the last 1-2 laps....then make it perfect for the win.

Hcallz5
Profile picture for user Hcallz5
Posts
2316
Joined
8/20/2013
Location
UT US
Hcallz5 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I'm in the first turn pileup.

thorns
Profile picture for user thorns
Posts
711
Joined
4/25/2013
Location
NZ
thorns 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

anyone else missing audio on the stream?

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
450
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

No Triumph tee shirt on RC for the evening show.

What's that brown thing on RC's collar, just above the Monster logo?

Pit Row

See All »
CPR
Profile picture for user CPR
Posts
2969
Joined
10/4/2018
Location
AU
CPR 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
TAUTOG wrote:
 Who wants one?

Snapchat-965413597.jpg?VersionId=gU

 Who wants one?

Excuse my ignorance, what’s a grizzly?

1
jeffro503
Profile picture for user jeffro503
Posts
26910
Joined
7/22/2007
Location
St Helens, OR US
jeffro503 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

That triple , triple , single....I could see a 450 uncorking that quad at the end. 

 

Jalapeno poppers, Brass Monkey , enjoying the race. 

 

IMG 20230311 160842620 HDR

 

1
Coggl
Profile picture for user Coggl
Posts
196
Joined
2/26/2022
Location
AU
Coggl 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Ricky calling Haiden a phenom...

1
crt32
Profile picture for user crt32
Posts
413
Joined
4/20/2015
Location
Oklahoma City, OK US
crt32 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Timing messed up on side..not showing right guys. 

3
NP301
Profile picture for user NP301
Posts
2605
Joined
1/19/2010
Location
Keene, NH US
NP301 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

timing and scoring fucked?

6
Drunkonunleaded 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
NP301 wrote:

timing and scoring fucked?

Half of the field is has been showing as behind a lap since almost the start.  It’s as though they went out there without transponders.

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
9498
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Coggl wrote:

Ricky calling Haiden a phenom...

Credit where it's due...Deegan can ride a dirt bike.

2
bthede489
Profile picture for user bthede489
Posts
155
Joined
12/26/2017
Location
Newport Coast, CA US
bthede489 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Ricky calling Deegan a phenom while he's getting blown out by a 35 year old retiree as well. The dude hasn't even won yet. 

2
7
thatswhathappens 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The fact that Deegan was only a few months old when Blose made his debut is blowing my mind a bit right now, not gonna lie

1
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1533
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Never change AMA live timing. 

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Indianapolis Supercross Night Show