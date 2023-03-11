Bench Racing | Indianapolis Supercross Night Show

Related: Indianapolis Supercross 2023 Bench Racing Pagination 1 of 9 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 11109 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago The night show starts in 15 minutes! Race Day Links Vital MX Content Hub 2 Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Magoofan Posts 2480 Joined 5/4/2021 Location Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US Magoofan 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Holeshot!!!! Let's go….

Bill_Carroll 3 hours ago

Out of the gate and gone

TAUTOG 3 hours ago

Who wants one?

ProKawi24 3 hours ago

Rutfest 2023! Can't wait to see how brutal this track gets by the 450 main, these dudes are going to earn every penny tonight. NorCalRedRyder 3 hours ago

4th. Working towards a podium!

NorCalRedRyder 3 hours ago

5th. ProKawi24 cleaned me out in the first turn.....

NorCalRedRyder 3 hours ago

Any word on RJ?!?! Anyone?

-MAVERICK- 3 hours ago

ProKawi24 2 hours ago I was too hyped up dude. Thought the gate was gonna drop at 3:30PST but either GD2 was LATE or the gate had a malfunction.

ElliotB16 2 hours ago

Does Deegan overtake McGrath tonight as greatest SX rider?

Reese95w 2 hours ago

So, do we think they will have the audio sorted out for the night show?

cwel11 2 hours ago They got a lot of wood to chop

ProKawi24 2 hours ago

The key is to have the audio be shit for the entire night until the last 1-2 laps....then make it perfect for the win.

MotoNerd3131 2 hours ago

lets go racing

Hcallz5 2 hours ago

I'm in the first turn pileup.

thorns 2 hours ago

anyone else missing audio on the stream? Reese95w 2 hours ago

No Triumph tee shirt on RC for the evening show. What's that brown thing on RC's collar, just above the Monster logo?

resetjet 2 hours ago

Holy ruts batman. jeffro503 2 hours ago

That triple , triple , single....I could see a 450 uncorking that quad at the end. Jalapeno poppers, Brass Monkey , enjoying the race.

Coggl 2 hours ago

Ricky calling Haiden a phenom...

crt32 2 hours ago

Timing messed up on side..not showing right guys.

NP301 2 hours ago

timing and scoring fucked?

JumptChaneAZ 2 hours ago

Now for two hours of Deegan's age comments

Drunkonunleaded 2 hours ago Half of the field is has been showing as behind a lap since almost the start. It's as though they went out there without transponders.

Reese95w 2 hours ago

Not here, https://live.amasupercross.com/

plowboy 2 hours ago

Credit where it's due...Deegan can ride a dirt bike.

bthede489 2 hours ago

Ricky calling Deegan a phenom while he's getting blown out by a 35 year old retiree as well. The dude hasn't even won yet.

thatswhathappens 2 hours ago

The fact that Deegan was only a few months old when Blose made his debut is blowing my mind a bit right now, not gonna lie

ProKawi24 2 hours ago

Never change AMA live timing. 