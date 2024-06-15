Bench Racing | High Point National Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing High Point Raceway 2024 Pro Motocross 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Pagination 1 of 3 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 12862 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 695th GD2 6/15/2024 - 4:30am 6/15/2024 - 4:30am About 30 minutes until free practice starts! Berm 6 hours ago
Holeshot

centralcalmx 6 hours ago
Brappppp!

ILoveMoto 6 hours ago
Congrats 🥇
Changed out the award 🙂

ILoveMoto 6 hours ago
Congrats 🥈 ILoveMoto 5 hours ago
Whoever steps up and gets 3rd here's your award. Congrats 🥉
I gotta go fuel up before the race!

GD2 5 hours ago
250 B Qualifying 1

GD2 5 hours ago
250 A Qualifying 1

Talon 5 hours ago
Jo way down there

Talon 5 hours ago
Ricci in 250B almost top 5 practice time? Heater on perfect track im guessing

Press516 4 hours ago
450B on the track... Where's the 450A results? Talon 4 hours ago
Calm down Mr. 63rd. You dont need to see the practice times. Just let ole talon bye in fantasy

mgifracing 4 hours ago
Damn east coast, I was late for staging and missed the gate.

CPR 4 hours ago
1 Jett, 2 Hunter, 3 Barcia I saw on live timing.

Press516 4 hours ago
ROFL... You didn't get past me after that disaster I had last week??? I fell, couldn't get the bike started, then dumped the clutch and killed it again... GD2 4 hours ago
450 A Qualifying 1

GD2 4 hours ago
450 B Qualifying 1

Press516 4 hours ago
Nearly 10 seconds between 1st and 20th... That's nuts. Q2 is always the better guage of the race though. DrinkMoreWater 4 hours ago
Is this Freddie Norens best year?

Tumic 4 hours ago
No. He did a top 5 when he was a HRC fill in, he won't top that again.

flinttropicsMX 4 hours ago
Doesn't look good for the Ktm crew again so far…

Elbows 4 hours ago
Sexton over 2.5 seconds slower than Jett. How is that even possible?

Johnny Ringo 4 hours ago
Christian Craig sighting Spudinki45 4 hours ago
The reason the results are so fucked up is because the track right now is a borderline mudder. They did no prep last night after the rain came in so it's just a slop fest. What I hate about High Point is this always happens and then it just becomes a goat trail for Moto 1.

GD2 4 hours ago
250 B Qualifying 2

Mr.Hankey 3 hours ago
I can't get race day live to load on peacock. Anyone else having this issue? ILoveMoto 3 hours ago
'Cause Jett has "wings" duh...

Herb Eaversmells 3 hours ago
Working

Press516 3 hours ago
And Deegan was 2 seconds faster than Jett…. The track is shitty. Going to be a rut fest. 