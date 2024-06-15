Bench Racing | High Point National Timed Qualifying

Related:
Bench Racing
High Point Raceway
2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12862
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
695th
GD2

About 30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
|
ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
2905
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
1370th
ILoveMoto 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago
Berm wrote:

Holeshot

Congrats 🥇

Changed out the award 🙂

3
10

The Shop

See All »
ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
2905
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
1370th
ILoveMoto 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Whoever steps up and gets 3rd here's your award. Congrats 🥉

I gotta go fuel up before the race!

1
13
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12862
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
695th
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12862
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
695th
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 1

2
Talon
Profile picture for user Talon
Posts
349
Joined
1/18/2022
Location
Beaver, UT US
Fantasy
67th
Talon 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Ricci in 250B almost top 5 practice time? Heater on perfect track im guessing

 

2
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3688
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
63rd
Press516 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450B on the track...  Where's the 450A results?

Talon
Profile picture for user Talon
Posts
349
Joined
1/18/2022
Location
Beaver, UT US
Fantasy
67th
Talon 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Press516 wrote:

450B on the track...  Where's the 450A results?

Calm down Mr. 63rd. You dont need to see the practice times. Just let ole talon bye in fantasy

 

5
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1577
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
Fantasy
167th
mgifracing 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Damn east coast, I was late for staging and missed the gate.

2
1
CPR
Profile picture for user CPR
Posts
4539
Joined
10/4/2018
Location
AU
CPR 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Press516 wrote:

450B on the track...  Where's the 450A results?

1 Jett, 2 Hunter, 3 Barcia I saw on live timing.

2
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3688
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
63rd
Press516 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Press516 wrote:

450B on the track...  Where's the 450A results?

Talon wrote:

Calm down Mr. 63rd. You dont need to see the practice times. Just let ole talon bye in fantasy

 

ROFL...  You didn't get past me after that disaster I had last week???  I fell, couldn't get the bike started, then dumped the clutch and killed it again...

2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12862
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
695th
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450 A Qualifying 1

4
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12862
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
695th
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450 B Qualifying 1

Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3688
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
63rd
Press516 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Nearly 10 seconds between 1st and 20th...  That's nuts.  Q2 is always the better guage of the race though.

3

Pit Row

See All »
FeetUp
Profile picture for user FeetUp
Posts
441
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
Santa Maria, CA US
FeetUp 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Goon morning Ladies….. Let’s Go Racing

1
Tumic
Profile picture for user Tumic
Posts
1546
Joined
11/27/2012
Location
Sundsvall SE
Tumic 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
DrinkMoreWater wrote:

Is this Freddie Norens best year?

No. He did a top 5 when he was a HRC fill in, he won’t top that again.

Elbows
Profile picture for user Elbows
Posts
454
Joined
8/21/2010
Location
Haleyville, AL US
Fantasy
772nd
Elbows 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
flinttropicsMX wrote:

Doesn’t look good for the Ktm crew again so far…

Sexton over 2.5 seconds slower than Jett. How is that even possible? 

1
2
Spudinki45
Profile picture for user Spudinki45
Posts
447
Joined
2/16/2019
Location
Chandler, AZ US
Fantasy
3176th
Spudinki45 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The reason the results are so fucked up is because the track right now is a borderline mudder. They did no prep last night after the rain came in so it’s just a slop fest. 
 

What I hate about High Point is this always happens and then it just becomes a goat trail for Moto 1.

2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12862
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
695th
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 2

Mr.Hankey
Profile picture for user Mr.Hankey
Posts
9
Joined
7/2/2022
Location
Nokomis, FL US
Mr.Hankey 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I can’t get race day live to load on peacock. Anyone else having this issue?

 

1
ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
2905
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
1370th
ILoveMoto 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
flinttropicsMX wrote:

Doesn’t look good for the Ktm crew again so far…

Elbows wrote:

Sexton over 2.5 seconds slower than Jett. How is that even possible? 

'Cause Jett has "wings" duh...

6
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3688
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
63rd
Press516 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
flinttropicsMX wrote:

Doesn’t look good for the Ktm crew again so far…

Elbows wrote:

Sexton over 2.5 seconds slower than Jett. How is that even possible? 

And Deegan was 2 seconds faster than Jett…. The track is shitty.  Going to be a rut fest.

2
3

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | High Point National Timed Qualifying