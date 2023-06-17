We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!
Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.
Morning ya all...
Time to get some shut eye before the racing starts.
It's an early start.
How's the track and weather conditions?
The Shop
Finally east coast round. I’m calling holeshot since these other guys are sleeping at the gate
Someday I'll get a holeshart.
250 B Qualifying 1
Deegan P1 first qualifying 2:20.801
rest of the top 4 guys are 2:22
Matti Jorgensen was only 0.2 slower.
250 A Qualifying 1
Think this dude lives down in West Palm Beach……
Is this his pro debut? Be sweet to see him do well, kids got speed no doubt
Pretty sure he is the kid who got disqualified at Loretta's or mini os for riding a 450 under the age of 18.
Philthy done half a lap? What's going on?
What in the world
450 A Qualifying 1
Oh. KRoc came to party.
Pit Row
Kenny gonna be kicking himself for not doing outdoors after he goes 1-1
Looks comfortable
People getting too excited for fastest lap on Q1 never gets old.
I presume it’s muddy ? Judging by laptime decreasing so much
I’d be stoked for him, and it would mean the chance to see some actual racing for the lead but I’d be very surprised. My guess is a 2-4.
Nice dated photo
Sure but 4 sec ahead in a season where Jett won every single qualifier (q1 and 2) at least means he's ready to fight for the podium
Is this the first time this year Jett hasn’t finished P1 in anything?
450 B Qualifying 1
James Stewart would have never been defeated if that was the case. 😂
I absolutely hated first practice of the day when it was that muddy. Especially when I had to clean everything up myself.
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | High Point National Timed Qualifying