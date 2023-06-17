Bench Racing | High Point National Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
High Point Raceway
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

HPBENCH

It's an early one! Practice starts in a little over 35 minutes.

Race Day Links

Content Hub

wsc96 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Time to get some shut eye before the racing starts.

plowboy 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

It's an early start.

mx313 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

How's the track and weather conditions?

gambler8 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Finally east coast round.  I’m calling holeshot since these other guys are sleeping at the gate 

lp223 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Someday I'll get a holeshart.

GD2 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1

095725f0a7e11773a8420cbcfddd8c0c.jpg?VersionId=ZAhlSl

 574af3bcbdcb91c3d4b2c79660e1a728

 

Sparling 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Deegan P1 first qualifying 2:20.801

rest of the top 4 guys are 2:22

mx313 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Sparling wrote:

Deegan P1 first qualifying 2:20.801

rest of the top 4 guys are 2:22

Matti Jorgensen was only 0.2 slower.

GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 1

250aq1 15

 250aq1pt2

 

sandman768 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
mx313 wrote:

Matti Jorgensen was only 0.2 slower.

Think this dude lives down in West Palm Beach……

Sparling 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
mx313 wrote:

Matti Jorgensen was only 0.2 slower.

Is this his pro debut? Be sweet to see him do well, kids got speed no doubt

mx313 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
mx313 wrote:

Matti Jorgensen was only 0.2 slower.

Sparling wrote:

Is this his pro debut? Be sweet to see him do well, kids got speed no doubt

Pretty sure he is the kid who got disqualified at Loretta's or mini os for riding a 450 under the age of 18.

mx313 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Philthy done half a lap? What's going on?

GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

450 A Qualifying 1

450aq1 14.png?VersionId=c84NhvkQiKe0ccblzi7QfpV

450aq2 16

 

CPan 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Oh. KRoc came to party. 

Shaft721 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Kenny gonna be kicking himself for not doing outdoors after he goes 1-1

FerCzD 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

People getting too excited for fastest lap on Q1 never gets old.

motomike894 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

I presume it’s muddy ? Judging by laptime decreasing so much 

Perky 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Shaft721 wrote:

Kenny gonna be kicking himself for not doing outdoors after he goes 1-1

I’d be stoked for him, and it would mean the chance to see some actual racing for the lead but I’d be very surprised. My guess is a 2-4.

Sparling 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
soyMotero wrote:
 Looks comfortable

2016-high-point-motocross-results-recap-1.jpg?VersionId=ZZzQ2b0.flBv5pH5qAZ

 Looks comfortable

Nice dated photo

crusty_xx 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
FerCzD wrote:

People getting too excited for fastest lap on Q1 never gets old.

Sure but 4 sec ahead in a season where Jett won every single qualifier (q1 and 2) at least means he's ready to fight for the podium 

RCMartin406 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Is this the first time this year Jett hasn’t finished P1 in anything?

GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

450 B Qualifying 1

450bq1 11

450bq1pt2 0

 

mb60 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
FerCzD wrote:

People getting too excited for fastest lap on Q1 never gets old.

James Stewart would have never been defeated if that was the case. 😂

ky_savage 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

I absolutely hated first practice of the day when it was that muddy.  Especially when I had to clean everything up myself.

