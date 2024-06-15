Bench Racing | High Point National Main Races

GD2

About 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

mgifracing 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Never fails, The closer we get to the gate dropping, The parts counter and phone decide to go nuts.Huh

Boomslang 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

So happy that the racing starts at a reasonable time for us bastards in Africa.

Hope all ya guys are well...time for some racing.

Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:
Never fails, The closer we get to the gate dropping, The parts counter and phone decide to go nuts.

Never fails, The closer we get to the gate dropping, The parts counter and phone decide to go nuts.Huh

Tell em, "Excuse me while I whip this 'Out To Lunch' sign out"

motomike137 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I love having James in the booth for these. He has a magnetic smile and is super genuine not to mention unbelievably knowledgeable and oh yeah, he is still the FMOTP!!!!!!

mx_phreek 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The skip forward and backwards on web browser gone this week

jathey 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:
Never fails, The closer we get to the gate dropping, The parts counter and phone decide to go nuts.

Never fails, The closer we get to the gate dropping, The parts counter and phone decide to go nuts.Huh

Lol.  I always joke that the quickest way to bring customers into the store is to order a pizza.  As soon as it shows up, so will they.  Guaranteed.

dog_lover_136 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Steve is going to go wild on the show when talking about McNabb getting the privateer power award.

truck 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
mx_phreek wrote:

The skip forward and backwards on web browser gone this week

Same on my TV

dboivin 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

yay this girls voice don't send me into a fit of rage. no idea who she is but shes not mrs word salad so thats a +

mgifracing 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
jathey wrote:
Lol.  I always joke that the quickest way to bring customers into the store is to order a pizza.  As soon as it shows up, so...

Lol.  I always joke that the quickest way to bring customers into the store is to order a pizza.  As soon as it shows up, so will they.  Guaranteed.

Pizza just hit my desk lol

jambalaya 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Hymas being much better than Deegan and everyone else is quite the plot twist 

clarkgray432 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

What a disappointment this outdoor series has been for kitchen 

FeetUp 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Right after the start, maybe the second turn, someone did a helicopter off the side of the track. Thinking it was Deegan or Kitchen?

