Bench Racing | High Point National Main Races

Related: Bench Racing High Point Raceway 2024 Pro Motocross 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 2024 AMA Pro Motocross

GD2 6/15/2024 - 9:26am
About 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Reese95w 5 hours ago

711stretch 5 hours ago
RIP IT !!!

Mavetism 5 hours ago
Podium!

Mavetism 5 hours ago
Reese95w wrote: Cheater line ILoveMoto 5 hours ago
711stretch wrote: RIP IT !!!
Congrats 🥇

ILoveMoto 5 hours ago
Mavetism wrote: Podium!
Congrats 🥈

ILoveMoto 5 hours ago
ky_savage wrote: Missed the podium, but top five is nice.
Congrats 🥉

ILoveMoto 5 hours ago
Reese95w wrote: Disqualified! Big-Bore kit! 🥴 motomike137 5 hours ago
This is going to be a GREAT day of racing! HI POINT!!!!!!!!!

sebastianer 5 hours ago
think this track today will change up things a bit.

mgifracing 5 hours ago
Never fails, The closer we get to the gate dropping, The parts counter and phone decide to go nuts.

Boomslang 4 hours ago
So happy that the racing starts at a reasonable time for us bastards in Africa. Hope all ya guys are well...time for some racing. Reese95w 4 hours ago
mgifracing wrote: Never fails, The closer we get to the gate dropping, The parts counter and phone decide to go nuts.
Tell em, "Excuse me while I whip this 'Out To Lunch' sign out"

motomike137 4 hours ago
I love having James in the booth for these. He has a magnetic smile and is super genuine not to mention unbelievably knowledgeable and oh yeah, he is still the FMOTP!!!!!! mx_phreek 4 hours ago
The skip forward and backwards on web browser gone this week

jathey 4 hours ago
mgifracing wrote: Never fails, The closer we get to the gate dropping, The parts counter and phone decide to go nuts.
Lol. I always joke that the quickest way to bring customers into the store is to order a pizza. As soon as it shows up, so will they. Guaranteed. dog_lover_136 4 hours ago
Steve is going to go wild on the show when talking about McNabb getting the privateer power award. -MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
Kitchen 33rd.

truck 4 hours ago
mx_phreek wrote: The skip forward and backwards on web browser gone this week
Same on my TV

-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
Savatgy 37th. dboivin 4 hours ago
yay this girls voice don't send me into a fit of rage. no idea who she is but shes not mrs word salad so thats a +

dog_lover_136 4 hours ago
Kitchen is 19th

88FYNN88 4 hours ago
Damn that was a nasty crash

mgifracing 4 hours ago
jathey wrote: Lol. I always joke that the quickest way to bring customers into the store is to order a pizza. As soon as it shows up, so will they. Guaranteed.
Pizza just hit my desk lol jambalaya 4 hours ago
Hymas being much better than Deegan and everyone else is quite the plot twist

clarkgray432 4 hours ago
What a disappointment this outdoor series has been for kitchen

jjavaman 4 hours ago
Vialle is not gelling with this track

FeetUp 4 hours ago
Right after the start, maybe the second turn, someone did a helicopter off the side of the track. Thinking it was Deegan or Kitchen?

MikeID 4 hours ago
I like hearing the bikes. Post a reply to: Bench Racing | High Point National Main Races