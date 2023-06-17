Bench Racing | High Point National Main Races

Related:
Bench Racing
High Point Raceway
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11592
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

hpbench2

A little over 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5761
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

What we got, 25 minutes until a gate drop?

The Shop

See All »
Meister
Profile picture for user Meister
Posts
1973
Joined
3/21/2013
Location
Canton, OH US
Meister 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Yeah, 1pm Eastern

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11592
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

450 Combined Times are messed up, but here's the 250 Combined Times:

250comb 5

 

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5761
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Meister wrote:

Yeah, 1pm Eastern

I'm in South Africa so 7pm for me. The effing electricity is off until 20h30 so I'll fire the laptop up at 7pm and then hope my UPS for the wifi lasts.

How's the track looking? Going by earlier comments it sounds pretty shit.

 

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
521
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

I had to get up earlier than I normally do on a Saturday to watch High Point qualifying this morning.  I hope the racing is interesting enough to keep me awake.  I'll be rooting for Raymond J. Hampshire Junior on his Husk-A-Varna today in the 250 class, and K-Roc in the 450 class.

Raymond J Hampshire Junior

 

2
3
ky_savage
Profile picture for user ky_savage
Posts
2244
Joined
12/4/2008
Location
Kentucky, KY US
ky_savage 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

15 minutes to lock in my picks.

DonM
Profile picture for user DonM
Posts
5669
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
US
DonM 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

No JCoop today....

2
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3368
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
DonM wrote:

No JCoop today....

Collarbone?

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5761
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

20230617 185622.jpg?VersionId=lS9rC7D5mJZOpjKpbj

 Always enjoy your guys National Anthem. Lets go racing...

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5761
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
DonM wrote:

No JCoop today....

1911 wrote:

Collarbone?

Geezuz, you gotta be kidding right? Coop out?

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5761
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Some ACDC for the Aussies...classic.

1
1
DonM
Profile picture for user DonM
Posts
5669
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
US
DonM 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
DonM wrote:

No JCoop today....

1911 wrote:

Collarbone?

Didn't say

1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
521
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Did they plow down all the ruts after qualifying?

swe292
Profile picture for user swe292
Posts
364
Joined
11/22/2021
Location
Hartwell, GA US
swe292 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

im so glad ricky isn't fat anymore

2
3

Pit Row

See All »
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
1993
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

RC looking fit, is he in for 450 today? 

2
2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11592
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Bummed for Justin Cooper.

3
Spudinki45
Profile picture for user Spudinki45
Posts
212
Joined
2/16/2019
Location
Chandler, AZ US
Spudinki45 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

well there you have it, Hunter your 2023 250 champ

2
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
521
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

His Peacock must have come on just after he posted.

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5761
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Mavetism wrote:

RC looking fit, is he in for 450 today? 

He sure looks top 5 fit...

2
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3368
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
DonM wrote:

No JCoop today....

1911 wrote:

Collarbone?

DonM wrote:

Didn't say

They just showed the crash. Ouch! The said maybe handlebars to the throat, took him to the hospital.

flinttropicsMX
Profile picture for user flinttropicsMX
Posts
355
Joined
7/12/2014
Location
West palm beach, FL US
flinttropicsMX 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Spudinki45 wrote:

well there you have it, Hunter your 2023 250 champ

those Lawrence guys sold their souls to the devil 

2
7
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5761
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Lets see if Hunter can come through.

3
Bow977
Profile picture for user Bow977
Posts
254
Joined
1/19/2021
Location
Bakersfield, CA US
Bow977 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Track looks terrible 

2
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5761
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

This track looks good right now...challenging...

2
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
1993
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Spudinki45 wrote:

well there you have it, Hunter your 2023 250 champ

flinttropicsMX wrote:

those Lawrence guys sold their souls to the devil 

Must have been last year cause Hunter had some pretty tough times before that..

1
Meister
Profile picture for user Meister
Posts
1973
Joined
3/21/2013
Location
Canton, OH US
Meister 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

Did they plow down all the ruts after qualifying?

Tracks still shit. 

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | High Point National Main Races