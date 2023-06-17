Bench Racing | High Point National Main Races

Hello Vital MX Visitor,
Holeshot!
Oh shoot!
P3
What we got, 25 minutes until a gate drop?
The Shop
Yeah, 1pm Eastern
450 Combined Times are messed up, but here's the 250 Combined Times:
I'm in South Africa so 7pm for me. The effing electricity is off until 20h30 so I'll fire the laptop up at 7pm and then hope my UPS for the wifi lasts.
How's the track looking? Going by earlier comments it sounds pretty shit.
I had to get up earlier than I normally do on a Saturday to watch High Point qualifying this morning. I hope the racing is interesting enough to keep me awake. I'll be rooting for Raymond J. Hampshire Junior on his Husk-A-Varna today in the 250 class, and K-Roc in the 450 class.
15 minutes to lock in my picks.
No JCoop today....
Collarbone?
Always enjoy your guys National Anthem. Lets go racing...
Geezuz, you gotta be kidding right? Coop out?
Some ACDC for the Aussies...classic.
Didn't say
Did they plow down all the ruts after qualifying?
im so glad ricky isn't fat anymore
Pit Row
RC looking fit, is he in for 450 today?
Bummed for Justin Cooper.
well there you have it, Hunter your 2023 250 champ
His Peacock must have come on just after he posted.
He sure looks top 5 fit...
They just showed the crash. Ouch! The said maybe handlebars to the throat, took him to the hospital.
those Lawrence guys sold their souls to the devil
Lets see if Hunter can come through.
Track looks terrible
This track looks good right now...challenging...
Must have been last year cause Hunter had some pretty tough times before that..
Tracks still shit.
