Bench Racing | Hangtown National Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Hangtown
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

HANGTOWNBENCH

Practice starts in a little over 30 minutes!

DrinkMoreWater 8 hours ago
8 hours ago Edited Date/Time 8 hours ago

Got a feeling the 250f results of last week won't be near the same as this week, it's going to be exciting.

2

GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
 

 

smoothies862 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Im sittting out todays bench racing. Not injured, just old, slow and out of shape. 😜 lets go jo✊

GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

250 B is on track.

GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1:

250bq1 12

 

GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 1:

250aq1 14.png?VersionId=MAsm

 

2
Haul77 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

What I have seen of Kitchen in the videos, he is going for it. Somewhat looking like Jetts last qualifying lap at Pala that was incredible to see! Still excited, go Blucru.

1
Herb Eaversmells 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

 

2022 HANGTOWN RESULTS 2022

1 21 Jason Anderson

2 23 Chase Sexton

3 3 Eli Tomac

4 94 Ken Roczen

5 28 Christian Craig

6 222 Antonio Cairoli

7 5 Ryan Dungey

8 7 Aaron Plessinger

9 17 Joseph Savatgy

10 51 Justin Barcia

11 35 Garrett Marchbanks

12 61 Fredrik Noren

13 26 Alex Martin

14 12 Shane McElrath

15 285 Marshal Weltin

16 73 Benny Bloss

17 41 Brandon Hartranft

18 58 Ryan Surratt

19 65 Grant Harlan

20 97 Jerry Robin

2
1
sebastianer 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Herb Eaversmells wrote:
  2022 HANGTOWN RESULTS 2022 1 21 Jason Anderson 2 23 Chase Sexton 3 3 Eli Tomac 4 94 Ken Roczen 5 28 Christian Craig 6...

 

wow only AP racing this year from last year top 10.

6
crt32 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Go job Mumford, hopefully they keep him on the bike all summer. 

2

Dan541 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Herb Eaversmells wrote:
  2022 HANGTOWN RESULTS 2022 1 21 Jason Anderson 2 23 Chase Sexton 3 3 Eli Tomac 4 94 Ken Roczen 5 28 Christian Craig 6...

 

2022 HANGTOWN RESULTS 2022

1 21 Jason Anderson

2 23 Chase Sexton

3 3 Eli Tomac

4 94 Ken Roczen

5 28 Christian Craig

6 222 Antonio Cairoli

7 5 Ryan Dungey

8 7 Aaron Plessinger

9 17 Joseph Savatgy

10 51 Justin Barcia

11 35 Garrett Marchbanks

12 61 Fredrik Noren

13 26 Alex Martin

14 12 Shane McElrath

15 285 Marshal Weltin

16 73 Benny Bloss

17 41 Brandon Hartranft

18 58 Ryan Surratt

19 65 Grant Harlan

20 97 Jerry Robin

So in 2023 we have....

1 of the top 10

4 of the top 20

... yup, rough year

1
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

450 A Qualifying 1:

450aq1

 

3
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

450 B Qualifying 1:

450bq1.jpeg?VersionId=SLB

 

toomanykaws 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Five full factory 450 riders.   That’s just crazy.  

GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

1AC2A5B5-3EA3-4EAC-9D70-F03F62E7B420

 6ADF2AF5-F784-4587-8232-F41890B69173.JPG?VersionId= TZDQZNcK7IgRz4n9VLA

 16CB6768-0DD8-4133-BE13-3D74A09C0982.JPG?VersionId=7C8KvgwGn5R3w7X6bQPj

 

1
FerCzD 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

First time here!

IMG 20230603 094115.jpg?VersionId=bO76ltmuzvJvIvtnvPm9

 

12
DownSouth 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Masterpool jumped up to a 450.

FreshTopEnd 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
FerCzD wrote:
First time here!  

First time here!

IMG 20230603 094115.jpg?VersionId=bO76ltmuzvJvIvtnvPm9

 

Picked a great spot.

2
davistld01 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I'm thinking it's a great day for Cooper Webb to show Jett how it's done.

1
4

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Hangtown National Timed Qualifying