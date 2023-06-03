Bench Racing | Hangtown National Timed Qualifying

Hello Vital MX Visitor,
Holey!!
Podium!!!!
Third?
Got a feeling the 250f results of last week won't be near the same as this week, it's going to be exciting.
The Shop
Brapp !
Im sittting out todays bench racing. Not injured, just old, slow and out of shape. 😜 lets go jo✊
250 B is on track.
Is there a live stream for practice?
No. Just Qualifying at 10am Pacific.
250 B Qualifying 1:
Kitchen 2:09.584
Cooper 2:08.250
250 A Qualifying 1:
What I have seen of Kitchen in the videos, he is going for it. Somewhat looking like Jetts last qualifying lap at Pala that was incredible to see! Still excited, go Blucru.
2022 HANGTOWN RESULTS 2022
1 21 Jason Anderson
2 23 Chase Sexton
3 3 Eli Tomac
4 94 Ken Roczen
5 28 Christian Craig
6 222 Antonio Cairoli
7 5 Ryan Dungey
8 7 Aaron Plessinger
9 17 Joseph Savatgy
10 51 Justin Barcia
11 35 Garrett Marchbanks
12 61 Fredrik Noren
13 26 Alex Martin
14 12 Shane McElrath
15 285 Marshal Weltin
16 73 Benny Bloss
17 41 Brandon Hartranft
18 58 Ryan Surratt
19 65 Grant Harlan
20 97 Jerry Robin
wow only AP racing this year from last year top 10.
Go job Mumford, hopefully they keep him on the bike all summer.
Pit Row
So in 2023 we have....
1 of the top 10
4 of the top 20
... yup, rough year
Jett 2:09.811
450 A Qualifying 1:
Hunter Cross on a 125 braapppppp.
450 B Qualifying 1:
Five full factory 450 riders. That’s just crazy.
First time here!
Masterpool jumped up to a 450.
Picked a great spot.
Who's on the 125?
I'm thinking it's a great day for Cooper Webb to show Jett how it's done.
