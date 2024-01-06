Bench Racing | Hangtown National Main Races

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12804
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
753rd
GD2
Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

The broadcast starts in a little less than 20 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
996
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
738th
truck 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I'm just happy to have made the field this weekend and not having to work. 

2

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
12074
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The track looks great...the boys look frisky...this is gonna be a good day.Cool

2
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
12074
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Clue me again...those yellow numbers mean SMX champ?

1
ATKpilot99
Profile picture for user ATKpilot99
Posts
9892
Joined
4/13/2010
Location
Lake Geneva, WI US
ATKpilot99 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

She looks pretty good considering she's been doing that for 55 years . 

levimx22
Profile picture for user levimx22
Posts
888
Joined
4/25/2011
Location
Coalgate, OK US
Fantasy
2258th
levimx22 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

so is the deegs an amateur phenom or is he a famous youtuber turned mxer

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
12074
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
levimx22 wrote:

so is the deegs an amateur phenom or is he a famous youtuber turned mxer

Both can be true.Wink

1
ohh_454
Profile picture for user ohh_454
Posts
281
Joined
6/24/2023
Location
Nuevo, CA US
Fantasy
247th
ohh_454 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Isn’t Hymas riding with a torn acl?

Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2882
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
plowboy wrote:

Can Hymas hold this pace?

I think he will drop to 3-4th in the end but a podium would be pretty dope for him! (Maybe I'm wrong and he's getting it done, almost 4 seconds on Kitchen now lmao)

1
1

ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1843
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Herald, CA US
ProKawi24 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

It's hot out there but they got a bit lucky as we're supposed to hit triple digits in the next few days.  Glad to see Kitchen starting out well after such a crummy practice/qualifying session. 

2
bvm111
Profile picture for user bvm111
Posts
9397
Joined
7/1/2008
Location
Las Vegas, NV US
bvm111 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

please don’t send it back to katty 

1
2
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3613
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
63rd
Press516 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Hymas having a great moto.  Can he finish it off???

truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
996
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
738th
truck 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I like the track. Changes all seem to be working well. 

1
Chris_Buehler 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ohh_454 wrote:

Isn’t Hymas riding with a torn acl?

Yes. I've been saying this kid has something special. He's got all the tools

Shred
Profile picture for user Shred
Posts
1003
Joined
10/21/2021
Location
Brighton, CO US
Fantasy
31st
Shred 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

Joey bike problems?  He waived Vialle by.

2
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
184
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Not that I ever saw him ride in person, but from old movies, video and photos, Deegan's stance and style on the bike reminds me of Joel Robert, (not including the whips).

3
1
ohh_454
Profile picture for user ohh_454
Posts
281
Joined
6/24/2023
Location
Nuevo, CA US
Fantasy
247th
ohh_454 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ohh_454 wrote:

Isn’t Hymas riding with a torn acl?

Chris_Buehler wrote:

Yes. I've been saying this kid has something special. He's got all the tools

Looks like Canard out there. I like his style and set up. 

