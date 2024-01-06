Bench Racing | Hangtown National Main Races

We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what riders like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!
Podium?
Podium!
I'm just happy to have made the field this weekend and not having to work.
The Shop
The track looks great...the boys look frisky...this is gonna be a good day.
JT is buff as hell
He's all swoll up.
How long before the races start?
Clue me again...those yellow numbers mean SMX champ?
She looks pretty good considering she's been doing that for 55 years .
so is the deegs an amateur phenom or is he a famous youtuber turned mxer
Man Kitchen is berzerko mode.
Both can be true.
Can Hymas hold this pace?
Isn’t Hymas riding with a torn acl?
Cmon Vialle, you gotta go!
Hymas putting numbers on these boys damn
I think he will drop to 3-4th in the end but a podium would be pretty dope for him! (Maybe I'm wrong and he's getting it done, almost 4 seconds on Kitchen now lmao)
Pit Row
It's hot out there but they got a bit lucky as we're supposed to hit triple digits in the next few days. Glad to see Kitchen starting out well after such a crummy practice/qualifying session.
please don’t send it back to katty
Hymas having a great moto. Can he finish it off???
I like the track. Changes all seem to be working well.
Deegan raping that bike on the rev limiter every jump.
Yes. I've been saying this kid has something special. He's got all the tools
Savatgy 29th?
Joey bike problems? He waived Vialle by.
Not that I ever saw him ride in person, but from old movies, video and photos, Deegan's stance and style on the bike reminds me of Joel Robert, (not including the whips).
Looks like Canard out there. I like his style and set up.
And out...what happened?
God damn Savagty that sucks
