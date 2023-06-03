Bench Racing | Hangtown National Main Races

GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

hangtownbench2.jpg?VersionId=NuwjrMNOyfe6IyYdeezqt.MEtSj

Less than 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

|
Reese95w
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

HS

HOLESHOT BITCHES 03

 

5
1
GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

3

Question
Question 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
HS  

HS

HOLESHOT BITCHES 03

 

Just spent the last 3 minutes watching this pic. 

Epic

1
1
Reese95w
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

From info gathered in the Qualifying Thread this morning,

4
RCMartin406
RCMartin406 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
From info gathered in the Qualifying Thread this morning,    

From info gathered in the Qualifying Thread this morning,

That is ridiculous, I think it’s safe to say Jett’s perfect season will be the easiest perfect season ever. Aside from that, the other 4 factory racers are coming off injuries.

Bow977
Bow977 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Let’s see how many shots of Jett they play during the 250 moto. Take a shot for each mention. Blink

1
1
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 Consolidation Race Results

276 Jaret Finch

188 Brantley Schnell

670 Gavin Brough

211 Jason Fichera

450 Consolation Race Results

483 Bryton Carroll

480 Ashton Oudman

517 Ty Freehills

281 Cory Carsten

1
Mavetism
Mavetism 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Been a long time since I've been this excited for the 250, let's fucking go!

1
Mavetism
Mavetism 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Feeling dangerous, drink!

2
2
jeffro503
jeffro503 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

That freakin kid Haiden is the real damn deal ! 17yrs old , first season, just killing it. Going at it a smart way too. 

4
2
Mavetism
Mavetism 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

"That's not the way to go", James spitting facts Laughing

1

Tarz483
Tarz483 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

These guys just need to get back on the track where they go off, I hate that talking about Reynolds but it's definitely not just him.

chasetwo79
chasetwo79 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Did Jmart just get a bad start? Did he crash? 

RCMartin406
RCMartin406 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

See that’s the shit that bugs me about Hunter! That look back at Ryder D, like I dare you put up a fight!

1
3
Reese95w
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mavetism wrote:

Feeling dangerous, drink!

Also any time JS says "To be honest wich chu" or "wich cha", Drink!

1
crusty_xx
crusty_xx 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Farres has been so damn impressive. That 6th at budds last year was no fluke 

4
mxb2
mxb2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Chris_Buehler wrote:

Is James announcing the whole season?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

No. Split between him and RC. 

Any idea of what rounds each will do?

chasetwo79
chasetwo79 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Are we just going to watch Hunter all Moto? 10 minutes in and it's like 8 minutes of Hunter

1
1

