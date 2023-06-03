Bench Racing | Hangtown National Main Races

Hello Vital MX Visitor,
Just spent the last 3 minutes watching this pic.
Epic
From info gathered in the Qualifying Thread this morning,
That is ridiculous, I think it’s safe to say Jett’s perfect season will be the easiest perfect season ever. Aside from that, the other 4 factory racers are coming off injuries.
Let’s see how many shots of Jett they play during the 250 moto. Take a shot for each mention.
250 Consolidation Race Results
276 Jaret Finch
188 Brantley Schnell
670 Gavin Brough
211 Jason Fichera
450 Consolation Race Results
483 Bryton Carroll
480 Ashton Oudman
517 Ty Freehills
281 Cory Carsten
Been a long time since I've been this excited for the 250, let's fucking go!
Is James announcing the whole season?
Get em Deegan!
Feeling dangerous, drink!
That freakin kid Haiden is the real damn deal ! 17yrs old , first season, just killing it. Going at it a smart way too.
No. Split between him and RC.
"That's not the way to go", James spitting facts
Shimoda needs to get his starts sorted out
JMart with a bad start. In 21st.
Pit Row
These guys just need to get back on the track where they go off, I hate that talking about Reynolds but it's definitely not just him.
Go Danger Boy!!!
Did Jmart just get a bad start? Did he crash?
See that’s the shit that bugs me about Hunter! That look back at Ryder D, like I dare you put up a fight!
Swoll in the top 10. Kids had some tough seasons
Also any time JS says "To be honest wich chu" or "wich cha", Drink!
Farres has been so damn impressive. That 6th at budds last year was no fluke
Hunter fastest lap 2:08.974
Any idea of what rounds each will do?
Thank God for a great 250 class this summer
Are we just going to watch Hunter all Moto? 10 minutes in and it's like 8 minutes of Hunter
Cooper chipping away at the lead.
