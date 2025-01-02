Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
GD2
GD2
glenbench-Recovered

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

shuggs
shuggs 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

In the starting gate ….

1
GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

SMX Next Free Practice 1

4
Press516
Press516 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I expected more out of Janik, Gordon and Dudney.

Press516
Press516 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Getting the grand kids dressed and the ladies geared up and headed to the stadium right after Q1…. We'll be there for Q2, the LCQ’s and the night show!!!

Going 1 month out from a Total Knee Arthroplasty…. 

17
GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 C Free Practice

uncledaddy69
uncledaddy69 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Anyone know why PC’s bikes have the gold trim on them this weekend?

GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

2
GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

6
centralcalmx
centralcalmx 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Biased

Looking for a solid night for Enzo Timmerman

Awesome moto family.

Kid is very humble 

3

GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

450 A Free Practice

7
jmo443
jmo443 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
Getting the grand kids dressed and the ladies geared up and headed to the stadium right after Q1…. We'll be there for Q2, the LCQ’s and...

Getting the grand kids dressed and the ladies geared up and headed to the stadium right after Q1…. We'll be there for Q2, the LCQ’s and the night show!!!

Going 1 month out from a Total Knee Arthroplasty…. 

I am doing the same schedule over here. Can’t miss those LCQ’s. 

uncledaddy69
uncledaddy69 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
centralcalmx wrote:

Biased

Looking for a solid night for Enzo Timmerman

Awesome moto family.

Kid is very humble 

Super nice family. Used to see them at Glen Helen every time I was there. Definitely rooting for him. 

2
GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

jmo443
jmo443 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I do love how the triple crowns work for qualifying not sure about anyone else. I feel like the night show goes by way too fast and there are not as many “scrappy” races in the night. Lots of guys mail it in on the third main. Still different and interesting but much easier to luck into or out of a main. 

1
jmo443
jmo443 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Poor Jo is going to have the ultimate test today. Can’t believe the heart the kids got! Very gritty but he came into this season so solid! 

5
GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

450 C Free Practice

aeffertz
aeffertz 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
jmo443 wrote:
I do love how the triple crowns work for qualifying not sure about anyone else. I feel like the night show goes by way too fast...

I do love how the triple crowns work for qualifying not sure about anyone else. I feel like the night show goes by way too fast and there are not as many “scrappy” races in the night. Lots of guys mail it in on the third main. Still different and interesting but much easier to luck into or out of a main. 

I know what you’re saying but for me, I don’t care if the final race of the night is a barn burner that decides the overall winner. If 4 out of the 6 “mains” deliver, that’s a solid night of racing. 

6
1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Timed Qualifying