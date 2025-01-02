Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Timed Qualifying

I do love how the triple crowns work for qualifying not sure about anyone else. I feel like the night show goes by way too fast and there are not as many “scrappy” races in the night. Lots of guys mail it in on the third main. Still different and interesting but much easier to luck into or out of a main.
I do love how the triple crowns work for qualifying not sure about anyone else. I feel like the night show goes by way too fast...
I know what you’re saying but for me, I don’t care if the final race of the night is a barn burner that decides the overall winner. If 4 out of the 6 “mains” deliver, that’s a solid night of racing.
holy!!??!!
Let’s go
Podium
Pit tootsie. 😁
The Shop
In the starting gate ….
I spun off the gate
Morning ya all...
Todays gonna be a great race day let’s goooo
SMX Next Free Practice 1
I expected more out of Janik, Gordon and Dudney.
Getting the grand kids dressed and the ladies geared up and headed to the stadium right after Q1…. We'll be there for Q2, the LCQ’s and the night show!!!
Going 1 month out from a Total Knee Arthroplasty….
Weege and RC in the booth tonight.
250 C Free Practice
Anyone know why PC’s bikes have the gold trim on them this weekend?
250 B Free Practice
250 A Free Practice
Biased
Looking for a solid night for Enzo Timmerman
Awesome moto family.
Kid is very humble
Pit Row
450 A Free Practice
Malcolm hitting the quad.
I am doing the same schedule over here. Can’t miss those LCQ’s.
Laninovich 5th in 250B.
Super nice family. Used to see them at Glen Helen every time I was there. Definitely rooting for him.
450 B Free Practice
Poor Jo is going to have the ultimate test today. Can’t believe the heart the kids got! Very gritty but he came into this season so solid!
450 C Free Practice
Hoping for a good night from AP.
Man Eli is rolling, a full second faster than Kenny in second!? Wow
