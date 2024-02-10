Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related: Glendale Bench Racing Supercross 2024 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Pagination 1 of 6 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 12252 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 876th GD2 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Practice starts in a little over 30 minutes! Race Day Links Content Hub 1 Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Dirtydeeds Posts 2630 Joined 3/22/2016 Location US Fantasy 2631st Dirtydeeds 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago Holeshot! I won practice! 6 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options donman Posts 608 Joined 4/1/2008 Location Golden, CO US donman 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Podium 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options JustMX Posts 4490 Joined 4/1/2008 Location TN US JustMX 5 hours ago 5 hours ago 4th, but coming on hard and closing on the leaders 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options jrrundle Posts 267 Joined 3/10/2016 Location Stanwood, WA US jrrundle 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago Top 5!! Not too bad for a privateer effort. 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals New Fox Racing Instinct A1 50th LE Boots Image New Fox Racing Instinct A1 50th LE Boots Available at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC IMS Image IMS Use code IMSxVital20 and save! Tusk Lithium Pro Battery Image Tusk Lithium Pro Battery $78.99 (28% off) Up to 33% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Maxima Quick 2 Mix Measuring Bottle Image Maxima Quick 2 Mix Measuring Bottle $4.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Fluid Narin Pant Image Alpinestars Fluid Narin Pant $51.88 (53% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC FMF RM Faded Checkers T Shirt Image FMF RM Faded Checkers T Shirt $15.00 (50% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dirt Tricks Zirconium Rear Sprocket Image Dirt Tricks Zirconium Rear Sprocket $125.99 $139.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC FMF Factory Fatty Pipe Image FMF Factory Fatty Pipe $269.99 $309.99 Up to 13% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Mav4 Inertia MIPS Helmet Image MSR Mav4 Inertia MIPS Helmet $139.99 (30% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rider Cargo Motorcycle Fork Brace Image Rider Cargo Motorcycle Fork Brace $11.99 (33% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk 520 Gold X-Ring Chain Image Tusk 520 Gold X-Ring Chain $69.99 (15% off) Up to 20% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Backpack Image MSR Backpack $34.99 (42% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Axxis Gloves Image MSR Axxis Gloves $7.99 (64% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Simple Green Concentrated Cleaner and Degreaser Image Simple Green Concentrated Cleaner and Degreaser $10.98 (24% off) Amazon.com Dunlop MX34 Geomax Soft/Intermediate Terrain Tires Image Dunlop MX34 Geomax Soft/Intermediate Terrain Tires 25% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Scissor Lift Stand Image Tusk Scissor Lift Stand $219.95 $249.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Supertech Ember LE Jersey Image Alpinestars Supertech Ember LE Jersey 2024 Limited Edition Ember Collection, available at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Fluid Narin Jersey Image Alpinestars Fluid Narin Jersey $17.88 (52% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC ODI V2 Emig 2.0 MX Lock-On Grips Image ODI V2 Emig 2.0 MX Lock-On Grips $26.99 $28.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC GET RX1 Pro ECU with WiFi-Com and Map Switch Image GET RX1 Pro ECU with WiFi-Com and Map Switch $881.96 $979.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Cache Tool Roll Image Tusk Cache Tool Roll $29.99 (25% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Supertech Ember LE Pant Image Alpinestars Supertech Ember LE Pant 2024 Limited Edition Ember Collection, available at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Sliding Sag Scale Image Tusk Sliding Sag Scale $24.99 $29.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Billet Race Foot Pegs Image Tusk Billet Race Foot Pegs $69.99 (13% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM Ready To Race Service Pit Mat Image KTM Ready To Race Service Pit Mat $99.99 Amazon.com Rekluse RadiusCX Clutch Image Rekluse RadiusCX Clutch Available at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Folding Lever Set Image Tusk Folding Lever Set $39.98 (20% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Spoke Torque Wrench Kit Image Tusk Spoke Torque Wrench Kit $103.99 (26% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC REI Co-op Wallace Lake Flannel Shirt Image REI Co-op Wallace Lake Flannel Shirt $44.93 (40% off) REI Acerbis X-Grip Frame Guards Image Acerbis X-Grip Frame Guards $44.88 (18% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fox Racing V1 Leed MIPS Helmet Image Fox Racing V1 Leed MIPS Helmet $160.99 (30% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Slacker V4 Digital Suspension Tuner Image Slacker V4 Digital Suspension Tuner $169.99 $219.98 Amazon.com Hiflo Premium Oil Filter Image Hiflo Premium Oil Filter $4.25 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC 100% ARMEGA Ultra HD Goggles Image 100% ARMEGA Ultra HD Goggles $75.95 (24% off) Amazon.com Oakley Airbrake Goggle Image Oakley Airbrake Goggle Starting at $141 from Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KNIPEX Tools Image KNIPEX Tools at Amazon.com See All » Configuration options Press516 Posts 3280 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 551st Press516 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago Just got home... Missed it by a tiny bit. But that's ok, gathering my shit and headed out to Glendale shortly. 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options TerryB Posts 2740 Joined 4/1/2008 Location Cambridge, MN US TerryB 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago Be there in a bit, need another coffee and get dressed. my son and I were up late after the Tool concert last night. 6 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Hank_Thrill Posts 4484 Joined 9/22/2008 Location Arlen, TX US Hank_Thrill 4 hours ago 4 hours ago I thinking Jett’s going to go big through one of the long rhythm sections. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Johnny Ringo Posts 5244 Joined 1/11/2016 Location Tombstone, AZ US Johnny Ringo 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Top 10? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ILoveMoto Posts 290 Joined 3/15/2022 Location Jacksonville, FL US Fantasy 3294th ILoveMoto 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Dirtydeeds wrote: Holeshot! I won practice! Here's your prize! Enjoy 8 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Press516 Posts 3280 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 551st Press516 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Dirtydeeds wrote: Holeshot! I won practice! ILoveMoto wrote: Here's your prize! Enjoy Here's your prize! Enjoy Possibly the best looking MX bike ever built... Certainly one of the trickest. And Holeshot knew how to make it fly! 3 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ky_savage Posts 2443 Joined 12/4/2008 Location Kentucky, KY US Fantasy 834th ky_savage 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Having to do everything mobile today. Drove out to Kansas City to my nieces baby shower, but I’ll be back in the corner trying to lockdown my fantasy picks. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 48791 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3455th -MAVERICK- 4 hours ago 4 hours ago 450 Group C Free Practice Justin Starling 1:12.741 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 48791 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3455th -MAVERICK- 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago Josh Hill 1:11.450 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ML512 Posts 15267 Joined 12/28/2008 Location Wildomar, CA US Fantasy 14th ML512 4 hours ago 4 hours ago -MAVERICK- wrote: 450 Group C Free Practice Justin Starling 1:12.741 Josh Hill 1:11.454 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 12252 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 876th GD2 4 hours ago 4 hours ago 450 C Free Practice Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 48791 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3455th -MAVERICK- 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Simonson 1:12.208 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options AZ35 Posts 2225 Joined 6/1/2008 Location Glendale, AZ US Fantasy 1023rd AZ35 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Nice to see some long lap times, not that 47 second crap 19 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options WFO Dave Posts 78 Joined 9/8/2022 Location Greenville, TX US WFO Dave 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Good Luck to Cheyenne Harmon! 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pit Row DeCal Works Image Barnett Clutches '24 Image Vampire Tearoffs Image Luxon MX '24 Image MX Graphics '24 Image Scar '24 Image DeVol Racing '24 Image Polisport Image ODI Image Guts Racing Image Eagle Grit Image Dubya-April 2022 Image 6D Helmets Image AFAM Image OMX Graphics '24 Image MX Plastics Image Motoz Tires (Pacific Powersports) '24 Image Moto Hose Image DID Image Hinson Racing Image Rocket Image Dunlop Image Motul July '20 Image Liquid Skinz '24 Image Seat Concepts Image Mika Metals Image Twisted Development Image Tom Morgan Racing Image Motul Image Rival Ink '24 Image Sunstar Image Troll Training Image See All » Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 48791 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3455th -MAVERICK- 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Harrison 1:11.383 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 48791 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3455th -MAVERICK- 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Robin 1:10.379 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 48791 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3455th -MAVERICK- 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Harrison 1:10.083 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 12252 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 876th GD2 4 hours ago 4 hours ago 450 B Free Practice 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 48791 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3455th -MAVERICK- 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Tomac 1:11.941 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options dirtdog36 Posts 413 Joined 8/6/2010 Location Nashville, TN US dirtdog36 4 hours ago 4 hours ago I think Ricky Fowler on the stadium hole at WM wearing the TLD phoenix jersey 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 48791 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3455th -MAVERICK- 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Tomac 1:07.905 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options crt32 Posts 639 Joined 4/20/2015 Location Oklahoma City, OK US crt32 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Michael Hicks in 450C will surprise people I think. He should make the main. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options dirtdog36 Posts 413 Joined 8/6/2010 Location Nashville, TN US dirtdog36 4 hours ago 4 hours ago 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options dirtdog36 Posts 413 Joined 8/6/2010 Location Nashville, TN US dirtdog36 3 hours ago 3 hours ago 6 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options mgifracing Posts 1478 Joined 1/25/2007 Location Newton, KS US Fantasy 575th mgifracing 3 hours ago 3 hours ago crt32 wrote: Michael Hicks in 450C will surprise people I think. He should make the main. He's riding really good right now, I agree, I think he can battle around 15th Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 48791 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3455th -MAVERICK- 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Jett 1:06.358 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pagination 1 of 6 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Next page Next › Start New Topic Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Timed Qualifying To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook. Breadcrumb Forum Main Moto-Related
Holeshot!
I won practice!
Podium
4th, but coming on hard and closing on the leaders
Top 5!! Not too bad for a privateer effort.
The Shop
Just got home... Missed it by a tiny bit. But that's ok, gathering my shit and headed out to Glendale shortly.
Be there in a bit, need another coffee and get dressed.
my son and I were up late after the Tool concert last night.
I thinking Jett’s going to go big through one of the long rhythm sections.
Top 10?
Here's your prize! Enjoy
Possibly the best looking MX bike ever built... Certainly one of the trickest. And Holeshot knew how to make it fly!
Having to do everything mobile today. Drove out to Kansas City to my nieces baby shower, but I’ll be back in the corner trying to lockdown my fantasy picks.
450 Group C Free Practice
Justin Starling 1:12.741
Josh Hill 1:11.450
Josh Hill 1:11.454
450 C Free Practice
Simonson 1:12.208
Nice to see some long lap times, not that 47 second crap
Good Luck to Cheyenne Harmon!
Pit Row
Harrison 1:11.383
Robin 1:10.379
Harrison 1:10.083
450 B Free Practice
Tomac 1:11.941
I think Ricky Fowler on the stadium hole at WM wearing the TLD phoenix jersey
Tomac 1:07.905
Michael Hicks in 450C will surprise people I think. He should make the main.
He's riding really good right now, I agree, I think he can battle around 15th
Jett 1:06.358
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Timed Qualifying