Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Timed Qualifying

Glendale
Bench Racing
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

glendalebench 0.jpg?VersionId=Wpi7a2QhGhPNtr9rvsKjuEkw8fs

Practice starts in a little over 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
|
Dirtydeeds
Dirtydeeds 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Holeshot!

 

I won practice!

6
JustMX
JustMX 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

4th, but coming on hard and closing on the leaders 

3
jrrundle
jrrundle 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Top 5!! Not too bad for a privateer effort. 

3

Press516
Press516 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Just got home...  Missed it by a tiny bit.  But that's ok, gathering my shit and headed out to Glendale shortly.

5
TerryB
TerryB 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Be there in a bit, need another coffee and get dressed.

my son and I were up late after the Tool concert last night.

6
Hank_Thrill
Hank_Thrill 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I thinking Jett’s going to go big through one of the long rhythm sections. 

ILoveMoto
ILoveMoto 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Dirtydeeds wrote:

Holeshot!

 

I won practice!

Here's your prize! Enjoy

Screenshot 20240210-132006 Chrome.jpg?VersionId=SB7j4wDJ

8
5
Press516
Press516 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Dirtydeeds wrote:

Holeshot!

 

I won practice!

ILoveMoto wrote:
Here's your prize! Enjoy

Here's your prize! Enjoy

Screenshot 20240210-132006 Chrome.jpg?VersionId=SB7j4wDJ

Possibly the best looking MX bike ever built...  Certainly one of the trickest.  And Holeshot knew how to make it fly!

3
2
ky_savage
ky_savage 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Having to do everything mobile today. Drove out to Kansas City to my nieces baby shower, but I’ll be back in the corner trying to lockdown my fantasy picks. 

1
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450 Group C Free Practice

Justin Starling 1:12.741

-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Josh Hill 1:11.450

ML512
ML512 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

450 Group C Free Practice

Justin Starling 1:12.741

Josh Hill 1:11.454

1
GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450 C Free Practice

450cfp 10

AZ35
AZ35 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Nice to see some long lap times, not that 47 second crap

19
WFO Dave
WFO Dave 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Good Luck to Cheyenne Harmon!

1

GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

450bfp 16.png?VersionId=tpNIigv0U2CxwLJDexuTkQTW

1
dirtdog36
dirtdog36 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I think Ricky Fowler on the stadium hole at WM wearing the TLD phoenix jersey 

3
crt32
crt32 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Michael Hicks in 450C will surprise people I think. He should make the main. 

1
mgifracing
mgifracing 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
crt32 wrote:

Michael Hicks in 450C will surprise people I think. He should make the main. 

He's riding really good right now, I agree, I think he can battle around 15th

