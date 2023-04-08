Related: Bench Racing Supercross 2023 Glendale Pagination 1 of 4 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 11217 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 4 hours ago 4 hours ago We're back! 250 Futures free practice should start in a little over 30 minutes. Yes

250 Futures Free Practice

Ryder D to the top, glad to see him back out there

250 B Free Practice

Jett 58.247

250 A Free Practice

Barcia 58.600

Roczen 58.496

Barcia 58.175

Thankfully this football stadium, with the extra space before the stands in one endzone, lends itself to a longer Supercross track.

Not sure why, but Craig hasn't put in a single lap.

Tomac 57.666 Sorry guys for being late. My Yamaha electric start wouldn't work.

450 A Free Practice

I'm liking the lap times so far. Think they'll get into the 57's? 56's? Having a beer in the pool and about to walk over to the stadium to start the day!! My first time going to a triple crown! Stoked. Went down in the whoops taken off on the backboard with a soft cast on his arm...

450 B Free Practice

Two stroke Nationals LIVE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZ8nvjjkNIw

450 C Free Practice

Coverage hasn't started yet...maybe they're trying to get their sound issues sorted before they start....

Good thing they got a clock to let us know how late they are.

Still nothing

Got the same problem, so annoying! "Coverage will begin shortly"

Damnit Still nothing

Got the same problem, so annoying! "Coverage will begin shortly" Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Timed Qualifying