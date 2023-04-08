Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Supercross 2023
Glendale
GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
Posts
11217
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

glendalebench.jpg?VersionId=fTtyV

We're back! 250 Futures free practice should start in a little over 30 minutes.

Teejay
Teejay 4 hours ago
Posts
405
Joined
7/3/2018
Location
Midlands GB
Teejay 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I fouled a plug on the line. 

1
Reese95w
Reese95w 4 hours ago
Posts
442
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Now that it is Daylight Savings Time the Pacific Coast is on the same time as Phoenix/Glendale, right?

3
neverwas
neverwas 4 hours ago
Posts
2464
Joined
8/17/2006
Location
Tucson, AZ US
neverwas 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

Now that it is Daylight Savings Time the Pacific Coast is on the same time as Phoenix/Glendale, right?

Yes

1
GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
Posts
11217
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 Futures Free Practice

250futuresfp.png?VersionId=8cJ3zcjz8uWewB

 

1
Fox88
Fox88 4 hours ago
Posts
681
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fox88 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Ryder D to the top, glad to see him back out there 

GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
Posts
11217
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 0

 

GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
Posts
11217
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

250afp 6

 

Reese95w
Reese95w 3 hours ago
Posts
442
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Thankfully this football stadium, with the extra space before the stands in one endzone, lends itself to a longer Supercross track.

5
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 3 hours ago
Posts
41155
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Not sure why, but Craig hasn't put in a single lap.

1

vdrsnk04
vdrsnk04 3 hours ago
Posts
722
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
vdrsnk04 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Sorry guys for being late. My Yamaha electric start wouldn’t work.

1
GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
Posts
11217
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

450 A Free Practice

450afp 3.png?VersionId=NXqAOW3nFxko2VlwPckkb3

 

2
D.K.O.N.
D.K.O.N. 3 hours ago
Posts
467
Joined
4/30/2021
Location
San Diego, CA US
D.K.O.N. 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I'm liking the lap times so far. Think they'll get into the 57's? 56's? 

Having a beer in the pool and about to walk over to the stadium to start the day!! My first time going to a triple crown! Stoked. 

3
DonM
DonM 3 hours ago
Posts
5500
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
US
DonM 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Not sure why, but Craig hasn't put in a single lap.

Went down in the whoops taken off on the backboard with a soft cast on his arm...

4
GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
Posts
11217
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

450bfp 6.png?VersionId=30aM1YElil0y FiNxXwptkT639UKZTI

 

1
GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
Posts
11217
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

450 C Free Practice

450cfp 3

 

2
DonM
DonM 2 hours ago
Posts
5500
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
US
DonM 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Coverage hasn't started yet...maybe they're trying to get their sound issues sorted before they start....

3
2
Reese95w
Reese95w 2 hours ago
Posts
442
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Good thing they got a clock to let us know how late they are.

Good Thing 2

 

2
2
KYFHO699
KYFHO699 2 hours ago
Posts
450
Joined
1/15/2011
Location
MT US
KYFHO699 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
DonM wrote:

Coverage hasn't started yet...maybe they're trying to get their sound issues sorted before they start....

Still nothing 

4
jcp411
jcp411 2 hours ago
Posts
109
Joined
12/26/2018
Location
Denton, TX US
jcp411 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
DonM wrote:

Coverage hasn't started yet...maybe they're trying to get their sound issues sorted before they start....

Got the same problem, so annoying! “Coverage will begin shortly” 

5
scootch
scootch 2 hours ago
Posts
381
Joined
1/24/2017
Location
Fort Worth, TX US
scootch 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Not sure why, but Craig hasn't put in a single lap.

DonM wrote:

Went down in the whoops taken off on the backboard with a soft cast on his arm...

Damnit

4

