Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Night Show

GD2
GD2
glendalebench2 1.jpg?VersionId=vWGRefmCxK

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Press516
Press516 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Hole….  P2.

JJO741
JJO741 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Another great night for racing  

IMG 4030 1.jpeg?VersionId=aTpPQXK1y
15
aeffertz
aeffertz 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
My view for the night.

My view for the night.


IMG 7563 0

Great spot! Nice view of the Jumbotron too. 

2
Reese95w
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
My view for the night.

My view for the night.


IMG 7563 0

That Red Zone is kind of a Dark Zone.  You would think they'd add some lighting there for the Supercross.

6
971_Fan
971_Fan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
My view for the night.

My view for the night.


IMG 7563 0

The upper levels are pretty cool.for track view. 

3
Press516
Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
My view for the night.

My view for the night.


IMG 7563 0

Reese95w wrote:

That Red Zone is kind of a Dark Zone.  You would think they'd add some lighting there for the Supercross.

Agree…. 

Damn, the energy is high here tonight!

1
dog_lover_136
dog_lover_136 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

15th or so place, thank you Lord for keeping me safe, we will be better next week.

1

Beeby
Beeby 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Ha the green lights going across the start is kinda cool

2
ProKawi24
ProKawi24 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I would really like to see JuJu get aggressive and take the fight to Deegan. Nothing crazy but bump him and run it in hard if you need to make a pass and if he's in front of Deegs make sure to pass him back as quick as possible and make him nervous, let Deegan make the mistakes. 

2
1
zehn
zehn 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Looks like Deegan hit JuJu, unintentionally for sure but still funny

3
2
125Rider
125Rider 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

If Deegan caused that pileup this place would be losing it. 😂

5

