Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Night Show

Related:
Bench Racing
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Glendale
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12262
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
876th
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

glendalebench2 0

The broadcast starts in a little over 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3286
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
551st
Press516 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Holeshot!

4

The Shop

See All »
DFWracefan
Profile picture for user DFWracefan
Posts
459
Joined
1/4/2013
Location
Fort Worth, TX US
DFWracefan 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Still officially the worst camera coverage of a motorcycle event,  ever…..

2
2
Bill_Carroll
Profile picture for user Bill_Carroll
Posts
4253
Joined
9/15/2010
Location
Falcon, CO US
Fantasy
1701st
Bill_Carroll 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
DFWracefan wrote:

Still officially the worst camera coverage of a motorcycle event,  ever…..

ANNND the first Karen remark right out of the gate

5
4
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3286
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
551st
Press516 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Bill_Carroll wrote:

You edited, means you crashed

Press516 wrote:

Had to adjust my helmet…

Bill_Carroll wrote:

Turn the gas on? Like Magoo did back in the day

Truth be told, I was fixing an auto correct that I missed because I don’t have my glasses on…

because I’m HERE.

 

IMG 6847 1.jpeg?VersionId=N2E3t8KQzI ja2zYMdZmkOA6adDBkyW

16
Bill_Carroll
Profile picture for user Bill_Carroll
Posts
4253
Joined
9/15/2010
Location
Falcon, CO US
Fantasy
1701st
Bill_Carroll 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Press516 wrote:

Had to adjust my helmet…

Bill_Carroll wrote:

Turn the gas on? Like Magoo did back in the day

Press516 wrote:
Truth be told, I was fixing an auto correct that I missed because I don’t have my glasses on… because I’m HERE.  

Truth be told, I was fixing an auto correct that I missed because I don’t have my glasses on…

because I’m HERE.

 

IMG 6847 1.jpeg?VersionId=N2E3t8KQzI ja2zYMdZmkOA6adDBkyW

DIG-IT!...enjoy

1
joneal621
Profile picture for user joneal621
Posts
69
Joined
1/11/2014
Location
Paso Robles, CA US
joneal621 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

IMG 3531Teriyaki wings venison steak and tallow fries for the races 

15
1
ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
331
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
3294th
ILoveMoto 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Press516 wrote:

Holeshot!

And here's your prize! Bad Brad's works 500 

a8349d2d44b2b39ce3aca5179f9b9c8a.jpg?VersionId=LGwgE6g5

9
3
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3286
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
551st
Press516 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

An AP sighting!!

 

IMG 6852.jpeg?VersionId=uB3xvGZ.xH38HQ

Beeby
Profile picture for user Beeby
Posts
1502
Joined
9/3/2009
Location
Chicago, IL US
Beeby 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

What must it be like to ride out to opening ceremonies like that. So cool

1

Pit Row

See All »
curtiss938
Profile picture for user curtiss938
Posts
67
Joined
8/26/2007
Location
Crump, TN US
Fantasy
2319th
curtiss938 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

hoping for some good racing this weekend since last weekend was a snooze fest

1
1
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
8910
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
DFWracefan wrote:

Still officially the worst camera coverage of a motorcycle event,  ever…..

25 minutes before the show even started somehow you already knew what the camera work looked like. Impressive!

3
fullfloater
Profile picture for user fullfloater
Posts
3149
Joined
7/22/2009
Location
CA US
Fantasy
6th
fullfloater 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
joneal621 wrote:
Teriyaki wings venison steak and tallow fries for the races 

IMG 3531Teriyaki wings venison steak and tallow fries for the races 

Holy crap. LFG!

1
mtbkris2
Profile picture for user mtbkris2
Posts
23
Joined
1/17/2024
Location
San Diego, CA US
mtbkris2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

F. Ricky is in the booth tonight 🙄

4
1
ATKpilot99
Profile picture for user ATKpilot99
Posts
9628
Joined
4/13/2010
Location
Lake Geneva, WI US
ATKpilot99 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Good to hear Will Christien . She does such a great job . 

1
3
SlowTaper
Profile picture for user SlowTaper
Posts
1
Joined
1/4/2024
Location
Cocoa, FL US
Fantasy
206th
SlowTaper 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450 heats starting the night show again eh? Is the rest of the season going to follow this format?

vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
1020
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
Fantasy
3895th
vdrsnk04 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Ricky using his token word, slipperier. lol. 

3
1
OldTech
Profile picture for user OldTech
Posts
52
Joined
1/13/2024
Location
Decatur , AL US
OldTech 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Damn, Beta may transfer directly !

5
MotoNerd3131
Profile picture for user MotoNerd3131
Posts
168
Joined
1/29/2022
Location
Bend, OR US
Fantasy
1146th
MotoNerd3131 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

the biggest platform flooring in the Supercross series

3
1
davis224
Profile picture for user davis224
Posts
6085
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Cornland, IL US
Fantasy
370th
davis224 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Leigh just stole Ricky's line. Hold onto it, Benny!

Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2651
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Man I really hope Kenny gets a good start in the main.

16

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Night Show