Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Night Show

Related: Bench Racing Supercross 2023 Glendale Pagination 1 of 11 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 10 Page 11 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 11230 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 5 hours ago 5 hours ago A little over 30 minutes until the broadcast starts! Race Day Links Content Hub Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options CPR Posts 3051 Joined 10/4/2018 Location AU CPR 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Let’s go Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options crash83 Posts 81 Joined 4/1/2008 Location Spring, TX US crash83 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Any updates on AP7? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ProKawi24 Posts 1597 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Folsom, CA US ProKawi24 4 hours ago 4 hours ago We should have 3 separate bench racing threads for each round so I get 2 more chances at a holeshot lol. I'm on a damn dry spell here. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options CPR Posts 3051 Joined 10/4/2018 Location AU CPR 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago ProKawi24 wrote: We should have 3 separate bench racing threads for each round so I get 2 more chances at a holeshot lol. I'm on a damn dry... We should have 3 separate bench racing threads for each round so I get 2 more chances at a holeshot lol. I'm on a damn dry spell here. 3rd place holeshot is okay, I always overshoot the second corner anyway….. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals Ryno Power Image Ryno Power Sports Supplements Acerbis X-Grip Frame Guard Image Acerbis X-Grip Frame Guard $41.99 (21% off) MotoSport Fox Racing Traildust 2.0 Flannel Image Fox Racing Traildust 2.0 Flannel $45.99 (34% off) Fox Racing Up to 25% Off Chemicals Image Up to 25% Off Chemicals at MotoSport Motorex Offroad Chain Lube Image Motorex Offroad Chain Lube $6.78 (25% off) Up to 25% off at MotoSport Leatt Moto 4.5 Lite Jacket (Size M) Image Leatt Moto 4.5 Lite Jacket (Size M) $159.99 (20% off) Only 1 left at MotoSport Troy Lee Designs Scout GP Jersey Image Troy Lee Designs Scout GP Jersey $30.00 (40% off) Up to 40% off at MotoSport Leatt Velocity 5.5 Goggles Image Leatt Velocity 5.5 Goggles $48.99 (30% off) Up to 30% off at MotoSport Pro Taper S.P.I. 2.3 Footpegs Image Pro Taper S.P.I. 2.3 Footpegs $178.65 (10% off) BTO Sports Fox Racing Finisher Windbreaker Jacket Image Fox Racing Finisher Windbreaker Jacket $51.99 (35% off) Fox Racing Acerbis Skid Plates Image Acerbis Skid Plates $61.99 (25% off) MotoSport Factory Effex All-Grip Seat Cover Image Factory Effex All-Grip Seat Cover $41.99 (16% off) MotoSport Fox Racing Vue Celz Limited Ed. Mirrored Goggles Image Fox Racing Vue Celz Limited Ed. Mirrored Goggles $96.99 $129.95 Fox Racing Dunlop Geomax MX33 Rear Tire Image Dunlop Geomax MX33 Rear Tire $124.99 (25% off) Up to 25% off at MotoSport Stoic Dirtbag Square Table Image Stoic Dirtbag Square Table $29.40 (40% off) Backcountry Answer Apex 3 Goggle Image Answer Apex 3 Goggle $26.36 (20% off) BTO Sports Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp Image Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp $6,749.99 (25% off) Specialized.com Fox Racing 360 Speyer Pants Image Fox Racing 360 Speyer Pants $89.99 (50% off) Fox Racing ODI Podium Flight MX Handlebars - Oversized 1-1/8 Image ODI Podium Flight MX Handlebars - Oversized 1-1/8 $72.77 (23% off) Up to 23% off at MotoSport EVS Vex Chest Protector Image EVS Vex Chest Protector $67.59 (35% off) MotoSport Fox Racing V3 RS Mirer Helmet Image Fox Racing V3 RS Mirer Helmet $389.99 (25% off) Fox Racing Atlas Vision Collar Image Atlas Vision Collar $80.00 (60% off) MotoSport On Sale Sprockets Image On Sale Sprockets Up to 35% off at MotoSport Twin Air Power Flow Air Filter Kit Image Twin Air Power Flow Air Filter Kit $152.99 $179.99 Up to 33% off at MotoSport Fox Racing Voyd 2.0 Flannel Image Fox Racing Voyd 2.0 Flannel $45.99 (34% off) Fox Racing Renthal FatBar MX Handlebars Image Renthal FatBar MX Handlebars $113.36 $125.95 BTO Sports Bel-Ray Foam Filter Cleaner & Degreaser Image Bel-Ray Foam Filter Cleaner & Degreaser $8.79 (20% off) MotoSport Venture Wipes Biodegradable Body Wipes Image Venture Wipes Biodegradable Body Wipes $27.95 $30.95 Amazon.com O'Neal Rush 2 Series Helmet Image O'Neal Rush 2 Series Helmet $84.49 (35% off) MotoSport Leatt GPX 5.5 FlexLock Boots Image Leatt GPX 5.5 FlexLock Boots $319.99 (20% off) Up to 20% off at MotoSport Troy Lee Designs Icon GP Pants Image Troy Lee Designs Icon GP Pants $71.40 (40% off) Up to 40% off at MotoSport Answer Racing Apex 1 Goggle Image Answer Racing Apex 1 Goggle $19.96 (20% off) BTO Sports Fox Racing Airline Reepz Pants Image Fox Racing Airline Reepz Pants $99.99 (37% off) Fox Racing Stoic 10x10 Slant Leg Canopy Image Stoic 10x10 Slant Leg Canopy $77.40 (40% off) Backcountry Just1 J12 Carbon Unit Helmet Image Just1 J12 Carbon Unit Helmet $249.99 (42% off) BTO Sports Evoc Neo 16L Protector Hydration Pack Image Evoc Neo 16L Protector Hydration Pack $150.00 (50% off) Up to 50% off at MotoSport See All » Configuration options Bill_Carroll Posts 3584 Joined 9/15/2010 Location Falcon, CO US Bill_Carroll 4 hours ago 4 hours ago My E bike wasn't charged Dammit! 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Bill_Carroll Posts 3584 Joined 9/15/2010 Location Falcon, CO US Bill_Carroll 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Have fun guys, keep it civil. Gonna watch it later 1 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 11230 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 4 hours ago 4 hours ago 250 Line-Up 450 Line-Up 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 467 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 4 hours ago 4 hours ago I decided to let somebody else get the Bench Racing Thread Holeshot for a change tonight, you're welcome. 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options TDeath21 Posts 5785 Joined 2/22/2011 Location MO US TDeath21 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Who is in heat one? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Fresh Posts 660 Joined 5/22/2015 Location AU Fresh 3 hours ago 3 hours ago TDeath21 wrote: Who is in heat one? Triple crown format 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ProKawi24 Posts 1597 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Folsom, CA US ProKawi24 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Reese95w wrote: I decided to let somebody else get the Bench Racing Thread Holeshot for a change tonight, you're welcome. I decided to let somebody else get the Bench Racing Thread Holeshot for a change tonight, you're welcome. You were on a hot streak dude. @GD2 is pure evil....this sob keeps switching up the times a little bit when he posts the thread just to mess with us. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 11230 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Reese95w wrote: I decided to let somebody else get the Bench Racing Thread Holeshot for a change tonight, you're welcome. I decided to let somebody else get the Bench Racing Thread Holeshot for a change tonight, you're welcome. ProKawi24 wrote: You were on a hot streak dude. @GD2 is pure evil....this sob keeps switching up the times a little bit when he posts the thread just... You were on a hot streak dude. @GD2 is pure evil....this sob keeps switching up the times a little bit when he posts the thread just to mess with us. Gotta spread around the holeshots a little bit.... 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options vdrsnk04 Posts 724 Joined 9/5/2018 Location IL US vdrsnk04 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Bill_Carroll wrote: My E bike wasn't charged Dammit! My TBI ktm fouled another plug ugh! Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Coggl Posts 207 Joined 2/26/2022 Location AU Coggl 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Wonder if Jett breaks his curse 2 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ProKawi24 Posts 1597 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Folsom, CA US ProKawi24 3 hours ago 3 hours ago GD2 wrote: Gotta spread around the holeshots a little bit.... Gotta spread around the holeshots a little bit.... I knew it was intentional! Well played sir. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options MotoNerd3131 Posts 94 Joined 1/29/2022 Location Bend, OR US MotoNerd3131 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Nice to have Blair and RC calling the races. Enjoy the show fellow Vital folk. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options vdrsnk04 Posts 724 Joined 9/5/2018 Location IL US vdrsnk04 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Getting us hyped with them Ricky ohhhh’s! 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Hcallz5 Posts 2413 Joined 8/20/2013 Location UT US Hcallz5 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Oh hell is AP7 out? I had him in wild card 8th 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pit Row DeCal Works Image Dunlop Image Luxon MX 23' Image MX Graphics 23' Image Liquid Skinz 23' Image Rival Ink '23 Image Polisport Image OMX Graphics 23' Image SCAR 23' Image Dubya-April 2022 Image 6D Helmets Image Hinson Racing Image DID Image Motul July '20 Image Guts Racing Image Seat Concepts Image Eagle Grit Image Moto Hose Image Motul Image On Track School Image DeVol Racing 23' Image Rocket Image Twisted Development Image Tom Morgan Racing Image See All » Configuration options YLLIBLLIH Posts 69 Joined 3/14/2023 Location Afton, TN US YLLIBLLIH 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Track will be slick as snot on a door knob this 1st gate 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41211 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Brown down. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options BM124 Posts 24 Joined 2/10/2018 Location Dawson City, YT CA BM124 3 hours ago 3 hours ago JT rocking the Little Rascals Alfalfa hairstyle. 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 467 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago When motocross bikes had twin shock absorbers they did not get tangled as easily. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Coggl Posts 207 Joined 2/26/2022 Location AU Coggl 3 hours ago 3 hours ago BM124 wrote: JT rocking the Little Rascals Alfalfa hairstyle. DB got the Hunter Lawrence haircut 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Cool Rides Posts 32 Joined 4/3/2011 Location Colorado Springs, CO US Cool Rides 3 hours ago 3 hours ago King Soopers near the house 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 467 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago Shit! Red Flag. Well, that's good for the guys that got their bikes tangled. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options dbaker521 Posts 37 Joined 12/24/2015 Location Kingwood, TX US dbaker521 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Looked like kitchen let up after some red flag confusion 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options toroP Posts 3962 Joined 4/6/2009 Location Cincinnati, OH US toroP 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Red. Who? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Coggl Posts 207 Joined 2/26/2022 Location AU Coggl 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Damn he looked like he was in some intense pain Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Hcallz5 Posts 2413 Joined 8/20/2013 Location UT US Hcallz5 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Robertson Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Fresh Posts 660 Joined 5/22/2015 Location AU Fresh 3 hours ago 3 hours ago damn that sucks for Robertson. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pagination 1 of 11 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 10 Page 11 Next page Next › Start New Topic Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Night Show To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook. Breadcrumb Forum Main Moto-Related
Let’s go
Any updates on AP7?
We should have 3 separate bench racing threads for each round so I get 2 more chances at a holeshot lol. I'm on a damn dry spell here.
3rd place holeshot is okay, I always overshoot the second corner anyway…..
The Shop
My E bike wasn't charged
Dammit!
Have fun guys, keep it civil.
Gonna watch it later
250 Line-Up
450 Line-Up
I decided to let somebody else get the Bench Racing Thread Holeshot for a change tonight, you're welcome.
Who is in heat one?
Triple crown format
You were on a hot streak dude. @GD2 is pure evil....this sob keeps switching up the times a little bit when he posts the thread just to mess with us.
Gotta spread around the holeshots a little bit....
My TBI ktm fouled another plug ugh!
Wonder if Jett breaks his curse
I knew it was intentional! Well played sir.
Nice to have Blair and RC calling the races. Enjoy the show fellow Vital folk.
Getting us hyped with them Ricky ohhhh’s!
Oh hell is AP7 out? I had him in wild card 8th
Pit Row
Track will be slick as snot on a door knob this 1st gate
Brown down.
JT rocking the Little Rascals Alfalfa hairstyle.
When motocross bikes had twin shock absorbers they did not get tangled as easily.
DB got the Hunter Lawrence haircut
King Soopers near the house
Shit! Red Flag.
Well, that's good for the guys that got their bikes tangled.
Looked like kitchen let up after some red flag confusion
Red. Who?
Damn he looked like he was in some intense pain
Robertson
damn that sucks for Robertson.
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Night Show