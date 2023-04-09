Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Night Show

Related:
Bench Racing
Supercross 2023
Glendale
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11230
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

glendalebench2

A little over 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
CPR
Profile picture for user CPR
Posts
3051
Joined
10/4/2018
Location
AU
CPR 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Let’s go

 

crash83
Profile picture for user crash83
Posts
81
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Spring, TX US
crash83 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Any updates on AP7?

 

ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1597
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

We should have 3 separate bench racing threads for each round so I get 2 more chances at a holeshot lol.  I'm on a damn dry spell here. 

1
CPR
Profile picture for user CPR
Posts
3051
Joined
10/4/2018
Location
AU
CPR 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago
ProKawi24 wrote:
We should have 3 separate bench racing threads for each round so I get 2 more chances at a holeshot lol.  I'm on a damn dry...

We should have 3 separate bench racing threads for each round so I get 2 more chances at a holeshot lol.  I'm on a damn dry spell here. 

3rd place holeshot is okay, I always overshoot the second corner anyway…..

1

The Shop

See All »
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11230
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 Line-Up

line1

 450 Line-Up

line2

 

2
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
467
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I decided to let somebody else get the Bench Racing Thread Holeshot for a change tonight, you're welcome. Tongue

4
Fresh
Profile picture for user Fresh
Posts
660
Joined
5/22/2015
Location
AU
Fresh 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TDeath21 wrote:

Who is in heat one?

Triple crown format

1
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1597
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
I decided to let somebody else get the Bench Racing Thread Holeshot for a change tonight, you're welcome. 

I decided to let somebody else get the Bench Racing Thread Holeshot for a change tonight, you're welcome. Tongue

You were on a hot streak dude.  @GD2 is pure evil....this sob keeps switching up the times a little bit when he posts the thread just to mess with us. 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11230
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
I decided to let somebody else get the Bench Racing Thread Holeshot for a change tonight, you're welcome. 

I decided to let somebody else get the Bench Racing Thread Holeshot for a change tonight, you're welcome. Tongue

ProKawi24 wrote:
You were on a hot streak dude.  @GD2 is pure evil....this sob keeps switching up the times a little bit when he posts the thread just...

You were on a hot streak dude.  @GD2 is pure evil....this sob keeps switching up the times a little bit when he posts the thread just to mess with us. 

Gotta spread around the holeshots a little bit...Wink.

2
Coggl
Profile picture for user Coggl
Posts
207
Joined
2/26/2022
Location
AU
Coggl 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Wonder if Jett breaks his curse

2
1
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1597
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
GD2 wrote:
Gotta spread around the holeshots a little bit....

Gotta spread around the holeshots a little bit...Wink.

I knew it was intentional!  Well played sir. 

MotoNerd3131 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Nice to have Blair and RC calling the races. Enjoy the show fellow Vital folk. 

1
vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
724
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
vdrsnk04 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Getting us hyped with them Ricky ohhhh’s!

4
Hcallz5
Profile picture for user Hcallz5
Posts
2413
Joined
8/20/2013
Location
UT US
Hcallz5 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Oh hell is AP7 out? I had him in wild card 8th

1

Pit Row

See All »
YLLIBLLIH
Profile picture for user YLLIBLLIH
Posts
69
Joined
3/14/2023
Location
Afton, TN US
YLLIBLLIH 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Track will be slick as snot on a door knob this 1st gate

1
BM124
Profile picture for user BM124
Posts
24
Joined
2/10/2018
Location
Dawson City, YT CA
BM124 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

JT rocking the Little Rascals Alfalfa hairstyle. 

4
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
467
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

When motocross bikes had twin shock absorbers they did not get tangled as easily.

1
Coggl
Profile picture for user Coggl
Posts
207
Joined
2/26/2022
Location
AU
Coggl 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
BM124 wrote:

JT rocking the Little Rascals Alfalfa hairstyle. 

DB got the Hunter Lawrence haircut

1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
467
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Shit!  Red Flag.

Well, that's good for the guys that got their bikes tangled.

1
dbaker521
Profile picture for user dbaker521
Posts
37
Joined
12/24/2015
Location
Kingwood, TX US
dbaker521 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Looked like kitchen let up after some red flag confusion 

2
toroP
Profile picture for user toroP
Posts
3962
Joined
4/6/2009
Location
Cincinnati, OH US
toroP 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Red. Who?

Coggl
Profile picture for user Coggl
Posts
207
Joined
2/26/2022
Location
AU
Coggl 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Damn he looked like he was in some intense pain

Fresh
Profile picture for user Fresh
Posts
660
Joined
5/22/2015
Location
AU
Fresh 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

damn that sucks for Robertson.

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Glendale Supercross Night Show