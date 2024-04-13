Bench Racing | Foxborough Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related:
Bench Racing
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Foxborough
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12564
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
802nd
GD2

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
|
MotoChris
Profile picture for user MotoChris
Posts
427
Joined
12/12/2016
Location
Vilonia, AR US
MotoChris 9 hours ago
9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago

Holeshot

Edit: never mind…. Stupid sport clips Wi-Fi cost me the Holeshot.

10
TeamGreen
Profile picture for user TeamGreen
Posts
28865
Joined
11/25/2008
Location
Thru-out, CA US
TeamGreen 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Good morning. Here’s to hoping it’s NOT a rut-fest. 

4

The Shop

See All »
Newheartpete
Profile picture for user Newheartpete
Posts
27
Joined
2/14/2021
Location
Rogers, MN US
Fantasy
335th
Newheartpete 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
MotoChris wrote:

Holeshot

Edit: never mind…. Stupid sport clips Wi-Fi cost me the Holeshot.

Gate malfunction.  It happens.

 

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12564
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
802nd
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

250 Futures Free Practice

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12564
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
802nd
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

250 C Free Practice

1
mxjeff575
Profile picture for user mxjeff575
Posts
384
Joined
7/14/2011
Location
Festus, MO US
mxjeff575 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
MotoChris wrote:

Holeshot

Edit: never mind…. Stupid sport clips Wi-Fi cost me the Holeshot.

You can't blame your equipment.  Just admit that others had better technique and were better than you on this start!!  Give credit to your competition, practice hard this week, and try again next weekend.  LOL !!

8
JustMX
Profile picture for user JustMX
Posts
4595
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
TN US
JustMX 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

My strategy is that parkboys, motochris, Ole tex2, and the rest of the pack will be so excited about the great starts they will miss tha redcross flag and the resulting penalties will have jhforman and I battling for the win.

5
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12564
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
802nd
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
2210
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
2129th
ILoveMoto 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
JustMX wrote:
My strategy is that parkboys, motochris, Ole tex2, and the rest of the pack will be so excited about the great starts they will miss tha redcross...

My strategy is that parkboys, motochris, Ole tex2, and the rest of the pack will be so excited about the great starts they will miss tha redcross flag and the resulting penalties will have jhforman and I battling for the win.

Have fun celebrating (Kenny Bernstein always did). 

12
7
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3431
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
96th
Press516 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Nice lap from Mark in futures, been expecting him to have a break out moment.

Pit Row

See All »
KTMBRO362
Profile picture for user KTMBRO362
Posts
217
Joined
9/29/2013
Location
WEST COAST, CA US
Fantasy
3233rd
KTMBRO362 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Anyone know who Anton Nordstr??m is?

is that some sort of European name?

OleTex2
Profile picture for user OleTex2
Posts
137
Joined
8/12/2021
Location
Round Rock, TX US
Fantasy
812th
OleTex2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
JustMX wrote:
My strategy is that parkboys, motochris, Ole tex2, and the rest of the pack will be so excited about the great starts they will miss tha redcross...

My strategy is that parkboys, motochris, Ole tex2, and the rest of the pack will be so excited about the great starts they will miss tha redcross flag and the resulting penalties will have jhforman and I battling for the win.

lol I fell in the first corner, causing a pile up

2
Sandberm656
Profile picture for user Sandberm656
Posts
756
Joined
9/30/2021
Location
WA US
Fantasy
720th
Sandberm656 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

I wonder if Cory Carsten has brought up the question to his dad, "What would you say if I told you I would like to ride something other then a Suzuki?"

14 year old Landon "Puffy Fish" Gibson 6th in futures. His interviews from the last race cracked me up. Blair made him face the press after the race which was pretty cool.

2
Motofinne
Profile picture for user Motofinne
Posts
10685
Joined
1/4/2014
Location
FI
Motofinne 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
KTMBRO362 wrote:

Anyone know who Anton Nordstr??m is?

is that some sort of European name?

Swedish guy. Mainly racing in the Swedish MX championship and then he has done a couple of german SX (AX) races the last two winters.

 

5
Farmer J
Profile picture for user Farmer J
Posts
406
Joined
11/26/2022
Location
Steelville, MO US
Farmer J 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
JustMX wrote:
My strategy is that parkboys, motochris, Ole tex2, and the rest of the pack will be so excited about the great starts they will miss tha redcross...

My strategy is that parkboys, motochris, Ole tex2, and the rest of the pack will be so excited about the great starts they will miss tha redcross flag and the resulting penalties will have jhforman and I battling for the win.

OleTex2 wrote:

lol I fell in the first corner, causing a pile up

Deegan took me out then threw my bike down. 

6
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12564
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
802nd
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

1
KTMBRO362
Profile picture for user KTMBRO362
Posts
217
Joined
9/29/2013
Location
WEST COAST, CA US
Fantasy
3233rd
KTMBRO362 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
KTMBRO362 wrote:

Anyone know who Anton Nordstr??m is?

is that some sort of European name?

Motofinne wrote:

Swedish guy. Mainly racing in the Swedish MX championship and then he has done a couple of german SX (AX) races the last two winters.

 

And he spells his name with 2 “?”s

1
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12564
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
802nd
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

450 A Free Practice

1
SEMAC
Profile picture for user SEMAC
Posts
308
Joined
11/21/2017
Location
cordoba, Ver. MX
SEMAC 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Sandberm656 wrote:
I wonder if Cory Carsten has brought up the question to his dad, "What would you say if I told you I would like to ride...

I wonder if Cory Carsten has brought up the question to his dad, "What would you say if I told you I would like to ride something other then a Suzuki?"

14 year old Landon "Puffy Fish" Gibson 6th in futures. His interviews from the last race cracked me up. Blair made him face the press after the race which was pretty cool.

Cartsen,would be in the same place,on what ever brand he rides,is just, that is his level

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Foxborough Supercross Timed Qualifying