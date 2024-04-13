Bench Racing | Foxborough Supercross Timed Qualifying

Edit: never mind…. Stupid sport clips Wi-Fi cost me the Holeshot.
You can't blame your equipment. Just admit that others had better technique and were better than you on this start!! Give credit to your competition, practice hard this week, and try again next weekend. LOL !!
My strategy is that parkboys, motochris, Ole tex2, and the rest of the pack will be so excited about the great starts they will miss tha redcross flag and the resulting penalties will have jhforman and I battling for the win.
My strategy is that parkboys, motochris, Ole tex2, and the rest of the pack will be so excited about the great starts they will miss tha redcross flag and the resulting penalties will have jhforman and I battling for the win.
Have fun celebrating (Kenny Bernstein always did).
Holeshot!
Holeshot
Podium
Good morning. Here’s to hoping it’s NOT a rut-fest.
The Shop
Enjoy your holeshot award!
Gate malfunction. It happens.
Last in the first turn!!
250 Futures Free Practice
Cochran in Group C.
250 C Free Practice
250 B Free Practice
Anstie 55.472
Nice lap from Mark in futures, been expecting him to have a break out moment.
Pit Row
Anyone know who Anton Nordstr??m is?
is that some sort of European name?
lol I fell in the first corner, causing a pile up
I wonder if Cory Carsten has brought up the question to his dad, "What would you say if I told you I would like to ride something other then a Suzuki?"
14 year old Landon "Puffy Fish" Gibson 6th in futures. His interviews from the last race cracked me up. Blair made him face the press after the race which was pretty cool.
Swedish guy. Mainly racing in the Swedish MX championship and then he has done a couple of german SX (AX) races the last two winters.
Deegan took me out then threw my bike down.
250 A Free Practice
Tomac 54.201
Sexton 54.184
And he spells his name with 2 “?”s
2 sec gap 1 to 10th. Promising.
450 A Free Practice
Cartsen,would be in the same place,on what ever brand he rides,is just, that is his level
