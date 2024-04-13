Bench Racing | Foxborough Supercross Night Show

Bench Racing
Foxborough
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
GD2
Posts
12569
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
802nd
GD2
GD2
Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

About 35 minutes until the broadcast starts!

sleeve1
Posts
643
Joined
11/24/2013
Location
Meadville, PA US
Fantasy
2070th
sleeve1 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

top ten to the first corner...

OleTex2
Posts
137
Joined
8/12/2021
Location
Round Rock, TX US
Fantasy
812th
OleTex2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Hit the deck, causing yet another pileup

1
Hcallz5
Posts
2840
Joined
8/20/2013
Location
UT US
Hcallz5 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Hey does anyone know if I can rewind on Peacock? I want to watch the heats but can't start for like an hour or so.

1
concave ruts 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Hcallz5 wrote:

Hey does anyone know if I can rewind on Peacock? I want to watch the heats but can't start for like an hour or so.

Not until the broadcast is entirely over 

2
Sully
Posts
7055
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago
Hcallz5 wrote:

Hey does anyone know if I can rewind on Peacock? I want to watch the heats but can't start for like an hour or so.

concave ruts wrote:

Not until the broadcast is entirely over 

That was the best part of the old NBC Sports app for Outdoors. I could watch the first motos while the second motos were still going. 

1
zehn
Posts
7252
Joined
1/15/2013
Location
Anchorage, AK US
zehn 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Hcallz5 wrote:

Hey does anyone know if I can rewind on Peacock? I want to watch the heats but can't start for like an hour or so.

If you’re watching on peacock on a laptop you can

zehn
Posts
7252
Joined
1/15/2013
Location
Anchorage, AK US
zehn 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Deegan looking froggy early!

1
2
RB5
Posts
39
Joined
7/28/2022
Location
South Jordan, UT US
Fantasy
3969th
RB5 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Hymas looking great

1
disbanded
Posts
6076
Joined
8/26/2007
Location
Denver, CO US
Fantasy
1792nd
disbanded 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Hcallz5 wrote:

Hey does anyone know if I can rewind on Peacock? I want to watch the heats but can't start for like an hour or so.

You can, but it shuts off once the broadcast is over and then you have to wait for the replay.  

1
1
zehn
Posts
7252
Joined
1/15/2013
Location
Anchorage, AK US
zehn 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
zehn wrote:

Deegan looking froggy early!

Too froggy Laughing

Sully
Posts
7055
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The dirt when they cross the first turn after the wall jump is like an ice rink. 

GD2
Posts
12569
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
802nd
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 Heat 1

mtbkris2
Posts
185
Joined
1/17/2024
Location
San Diego, CA US
Fantasy
3042nd
mtbkris2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Can someone tell Ricky he doesn’t have to attempt to explain every time someone tips over or stalls. We don’t need his nonsense analysis every 5 seconds 

3
2
Bill_Carroll
Posts
4562
Joined
9/15/2010
Location
Falcon, CO US
Fantasy
841st
Bill_Carroll 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Hcallz5 wrote:

Hey does anyone know if I can rewind on Peacock? I want to watch the heats but can't start for like an hour or so.

concave ruts wrote:

Not until the broadcast is entirely over 

I can scroll back?

Bill_Carroll
Posts
4562
Joined
9/15/2010
Location
Falcon, CO US
Fantasy
841st
Bill_Carroll 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Hcallz5 wrote:

Hey does anyone know if I can rewind on Peacock? I want to watch the heats but can't start for like an hour or so.

concave ruts wrote:

Not until the broadcast is entirely over 

Bill_Carroll wrote:

I can scroll back?

HunterE38
Posts
19
Joined
1/25/2023
Location
Ontario, CA US
HunterE38 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Hcallz5 wrote:

Hey does anyone know if I can rewind on Peacock? I want to watch the heats but can't start for like an hour or so.

concave ruts wrote:

Not until the broadcast is entirely over 

Bill_Carroll wrote:

I can scroll back?

I think this is only true for the peacock app on certain TVs. I can rewind on my new TV but couldn't on my old one.

ProKawi24
Posts
1754
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Herald, CA US
ProKawi24 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

So happy this track held up after all that weather. Once again huge props to the whole Dirt Wurx crew.  Dirt looks great, I really like this layout, let the racing begin!

6
Bill_Carroll
Posts
4562
Joined
9/15/2010
Location
Falcon, CO US
Fantasy
841st
Bill_Carroll 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
concave ruts wrote:

Not until the broadcast is entirely over 

Bill_Carroll wrote:

I can scroll back?

HunterE38 wrote:

I think this is only true for the peacock app on certain TVs. I can rewind on my new TV but couldn't on my old one.

On my old 2015 desktop puter.

Maybe thats it

Can broadcast to my TV

Spudinki45
Posts
397
Joined
2/16/2019
Location
Chandler, AZ US
Fantasy
2972nd
Spudinki45 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Why is Cochran wearing his chain out like that? Looks kind of goofy, you’re here to race man 

7

