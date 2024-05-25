Bench Racing | Fox Raceway National Timed Qualifying

The 250 class could be really fun this summer. Aside from the guys that will mix it up for wins, look at the depth down to 25th or so. Gonna be good guys not even making the points every week as long as guys stay healthy.
Holeshot practice
Podium
Pit tootsie
Was too nice in that last corner...
The Shop
Waiting for fresh goggles to run a practice start…
Curious to see how Savatgy does back on the 250...
He should be among the fastest
watching from Cago all day, wish I was there.
He’s been working on outdoor set up for a lot longer than everyone else. I suspect he’ll be pretty good right out of the gate.
Wven does the race start european time?
10:15 pm (22h15min) in France
This schedule should auto update by time zone. Hopefully this works: https://racerxonline.com/mx/2024/fox-raceway/schedule
Practice at 5 pm (17h00min). Should start in a few minutes, 250 group B first.
lets goooooo
4 minutes left in 250 B's first session.
250 B Qualifying 1
Pit Row
Well, here comes our first look at 250’s!
Thank God the Nationals are starting! It's so superior to sx. By a mile
Same - picked him up for my fantasy team, better not disappoint!
Top 10 within 0.8 on a damn near 150 second lap. Not bad
250 A Qualifying 1
Obviously Hymas flashed some great speed. Can he put it together in 2 motos? This 250 class is going to be some serious fun.
Even with Macadoo, RJ, and Seth being out, that 250 field is DEEP…
Evan Ferry around 30th on time that's cutting it pretty close they only take 36! The track might get faster for the second qualifiers!
Anyone know where jammin is?
Chase with a 2.23.699 right to the top.
Jett and Chase both on fast ones....
