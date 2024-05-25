Bench Racing | Fox Raceway National Timed Qualifying

Fox Raceway
2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
Bench Racing
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12766
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1074th
GD2

Practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

4
|
Dan541
Profile picture for user Dan541
Posts
121
Joined
11/29/2017
Location
CA
Fantasy
2642nd
Dan541 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Was too nice in that last corner...

Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3540
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
80th
Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Waiting for fresh goggles to run a practice start…

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12766
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1074th
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Curious to see how Savatgy does back on the 250...

4
1
Mick 22
Profile picture for user Mick 22
Posts
252
Joined
11/7/2021
Location
Cranberry Twp, PA US
Mick 22 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
GD2 wrote:

Curious to see how Savatgy does back on the 250...

He should be among the fastest

1
1
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3540
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
80th
Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
GD2 wrote:

Curious to see how Savatgy does back on the 250...

He’s been working on outdoor set up for a lot longer than everyone else. I suspect he’ll be pretty good right out of the gate.

1
1
TMV
Profile picture for user TMV
Posts
1752
Joined
3/17/2009
Location
FR
TMV 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago
Sideways wrote:

Wven does the race start european time?

10:15 pm (22h15min) in France

1
TMV
Profile picture for user TMV
Posts
1752
Joined
3/17/2009
Location
FR
TMV 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Practice at 5 pm (17h00min). Should start in a few minutes, 250 group B first.

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12766
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1074th
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

4 minutes left in 250 B's first session.

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12766
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1074th
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1

1

Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3540
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
80th
Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Well, here comes our first look at 250’s!  

Brad460
Profile picture for user Brad460
Posts
3696
Joined
5/15/2012
Location
Richfield, WI US
Fantasy
710th
Brad460 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
GD2 wrote:

Curious to see how Savatgy does back on the 250...

Same - picked him up for my fantasy team, better not disappoint! 

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12766
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1074th
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 A Qualifying 1

2
kingmcgrath
Profile picture for user kingmcgrath
Posts
92
Joined
2/10/2018
Location
IA US
Fantasy
1st
kingmcgrath 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The 250 class could be really fun this summer. Aside from the guys that will mix it up for wins, look at the depth down to 25th or so. Gonna be good guys not even making the points every week as long as guys stay healthy. 

4
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3540
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
80th
Press516 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Obviously Hymas flashed some great speed.  Can he put it together in 2 motos?  This 250 class is going to be some serious fun.

 

1
chasetwo79
Profile picture for user chasetwo79
Posts
1066
Joined
12/1/2019
Location
Truckee, CA, CA US
chasetwo79 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Even with Macadoo, RJ, and Seth being out, that 250 field is DEEP…

8
NSP139
Profile picture for user NSP139
Posts
821
Joined
5/6/2021
Location
Temecula, CA US
NSP139 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Evan Ferry around 30th on time that's cutting it pretty close they only take 36! The track might get faster for the second qualifiers!

1
1
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3540
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
80th
Press516 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Chase with a 2.23.699 right to the top.

2
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3540
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
80th
Press516 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Jett and Chase both on fast ones....

