Bench Racing | Fox Raceway National Timed Qualifying

Farres is back. Does anyone know why he didn't line up for SX?
He was originally only meant to race outdoors because he didn't feel comfortable enough in SX. Then they were going to do some SX races after he got more comfortable but he had a small injury and they scratched that
Let’s go
All for it, gonna be at work, with it blasting out of the ancient workshop laptop acting as a radio, and sneaking a look when I can 🤣
Even with a depleted field, the first day of the outdoors is the day I most look forward to on the racing calendar 🤘🏼
Will qualifying be broadcasted on supermotocross.tv ?
Should be
Yes. 2nd sessions.
Jordon Smith will be racing his first national since 2019 today.
What's the weather like down there? Good weather all day?
Jett Reynolds in B group.
Live timing says light rain currently.
Sighting lap on track. Nice and cool. Gonna be some ruts.
Foggy in the hills but no rain.
Reynolds 2:35.462
250s should see some good action today I reckon. Vohland holeshot?
Reynolds 2:26.969
Your rubbing it in again Plow. Btw, I'm at Dan's cycle now.
The practice show doesn't start till 10am right?
Correct
Lol...I am a lucky bastard.. Dan's...cool.
Just noticed that Jarvis is having a go.
250 B Qualifying:
250A on track.
Jo is about to lay down some hurt to the rest of the field…
Kitchen 2:27.770
Kitchen 2:24.706
Vohland 2:23.324
Cooper damn lol
Cooper 2:21.308
