Bench Racing | Fox Raceway National Timed Qualifying

GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

foxbench2

Qualifying starts in a little under 40 minutes!

2
|
Richy 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

All for it, gonna be at work, with it blasting out of the ancient workshop laptop acting as a radio, and sneaking a look when I can 🤣

7
Teejay 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Even with a depleted field, the first day of the outdoors is the day I most look forward to on the racing calendar 🤘🏼

13

GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Jordon Smith will be racing his first national since 2019 today.

jeffro503 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

What's the weather like down there? Good weather all day? 

-MAVERICK- 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
jeffro503 wrote:

What's the weather like down there? Good weather all day? 

Live timing says light rain currently. 

1
plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Sighting lap on track.  Nice and cool.  Gonna be some ruts.

1
plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Live timing says light rain currently. 

Foggy in the hills but no rain.

2
Teejay 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250s should see some good action today I reckon. Vohland holeshot? 

mgifracing 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Live timing says light rain currently. 

plowboy wrote:

Foggy in the hills but no rain.

Your rubbing it in again Plow. Btw, I'm at Dan's cycle now.

1
Lightning78 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

The practice show doesn't start till 10am right?

1
HuskyEd 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Lightning78 wrote:

The practice show doesn't start till 10am right?

Correct

Pit Row

See All »
plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:

Your rubbing it in again Plow. Btw, I'm at Dan's cycle now.

Lol...I am a lucky bastard.Cool. Dan's...cool.

1
plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Just noticed that Jarvis is having a go.Smile

2
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 B Qualifying:

250bq1 11.png?VersionId=kuS6FSoNYoJxA6W.C2v77eZdpRgRGz

 

plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250A on track.

Shred 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Jo is about to lay down some hurt to the rest of the field…

1
2
St Ann More 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Farres is back. Does anyone know why he didn't line up for SX?

crusty_xx 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
St Ann More wrote:

Farres is back. Does anyone know why he didn't line up for SX?

He was originally only meant to race outdoors because he didn't feel comfortable enough in SX. Then they were going to do some SX races after he got more comfortable but he had a small injury and they scratched that

1

