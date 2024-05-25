Bench Racing | Fox Raceway National Main Races

GD2
GD2

The broadcast starts in about 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Farmer J
Farmer J 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

My tire cover was still on when the gate dropped. 

plowboy
plowboy 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Fucking factory guys and their tire covers.  

plowboy
plowboy 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I love a good Bloody Mary but good ones are hens teeth.  The best I ever had was at the stage bar at the old Sands casino in Vegas.  Brilliant.Wink

flinttropicsMX 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
We might have done a little better if team USA used them at redbud 2018…

ProKawi24
ProKawi24 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
On cheater wheels.Woohoo

I put a fresh pair of SpOkE sKiNz on my wheelchair that gave me that extra boost off the gate LaughingLaughing

plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Woohoo.  Good for 10 extra horse power...maybe more.

ILoveMoto
ILoveMoto 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I see you got the holeshot in qualifying but I was busy so here you go. 

Congrats! 🎯

ProKawi24
ProKawi24 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Now that's a classic haha. Way before my time but cool as hell. Just looking at that gas tank makes my balls hurt lol.

plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
You're in luck... they're all gonna be great.Woohoo

plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
That's a sissy plastic tank...the steel ones were real ball busters.  There's an old pic somewhere of Rogers tank.  PainfulBlink

Press516 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I get to watch moto 1’s then off to a D-Backs game!  Will have to be off social till I watch the DVR.

But here we go!!!

plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Where are your priorities brother?Silly

plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Ty seems pretty level headed.  Cool

ProKawi24
ProKawi24 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I think it's fair to say the 250 class should be pretty damn competitive and provide some great battles but I'm REALLY hoping the 450's don't turn into a damn snoozefest like last year with Jett running away with every fking moto.  Tomac would have been my favorite to end the streak but with him out it might just come down to Chase.  

EnvyXx
EnvyXx 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

So glad outdoors is here, but I hate Pala.

matze
matze 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

seems like hymas smelled blood after qualy. I like this guy

2
