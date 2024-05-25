Bench Racing | Fox Raceway National Main Races

I think it's fair to say the 250 class should be pretty damn competitive and provide some great battles but I'm REALLY hoping the 450's don't turn into a damn snoozefest like last year with Jett running away with every fking moto. Tomac would have been my favorite to end the streak but with him out it might just come down to Chase.
Holeshot outdoors 2024 let's fkin' GO!!!
2nd again
Podium
On cheater wheels.
The Shop
My tire cover was still on when the gate dropped.
It’s passed noon time to switch from bloodies to beer
Fucking factory guys and their tire covers.
I love a good Bloody Mary but good ones are hens teeth. The best I ever had was at the stage bar at the old Sands casino in Vegas. Brilliant.
Congrats! 🏆
He's gonna love that.
Congrats! 🥈
We might have done a little better if team USA used them at redbud 2018…
I put a fresh pair of SpOkE sKiNz on my wheelchair that gave me that extra boost off the gate
Congrats! 🥉
. Good for 10 extra horse power...maybe more.
Can I get a participation trophy?
Get the fu....
In!! I love the great outdoors!! hoping for good races
Pit Row
I see you got the holeshot in qualifying but I was busy so here you go.
Congrats! 🎯
Now that's a classic haha. Way before my time but cool as hell. Just looking at that gas tank makes my balls hurt lol.
You're in luck... they're all gonna be great.
That's a sissy plastic tank...the steel ones were real ball busters. There's an old pic somewhere of Rogers tank. Painful
We're about to pop fellas.
I get to watch moto 1’s then off to a D-Backs game! Will have to be off social till I watch the DVR.
But here we go!!!
Where are your priorities brother?
Ty seems pretty level headed. Cool
So glad outdoors is here, but I hate Pala.
seems like hymas smelled blood after qualy. I like this guy
Oh man, this is going to be good. Let's go 250s!
